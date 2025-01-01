Playboy's Pigskin Preview

It's Been a lot of autumns since the president of Cornell refused to let his school's football team travel to Cleveland to "agitate a bag of wind" and Teddy Roosevelt--who had no qualms about shooting down assorted fauna but found college football too brutal for a civilized society--threatened to use his Presidential big stick to curtail the mayhem. Sports have since become America's biggest and most lucrative form of show business. Thus, though the facade of (text continued on page 152) chaste and decorous amateurism is jealously guarded by university administrators, when an amateur sport such as college football becomes both highly marketable and costly to produce, lofty ideals of amateur competition are inevitably--if circumspectly--scrapped. Coaches are hired amid a flurry of high-sounding press releases with admonitions to build character, but they are fired for not winning enough games. The current economic bind and soaring costs have made the athletic administrator's long celebrated proclivity for talking out of both sides of his mouth a job prerequisite, and his almost paranoid fear of the pro football bogeyman is based far more on fiscal concerns than on unsullied idealism. Thus, when Northwestern University last spring requested permission from the Big Ten administrators to rend Dyche Stadium to the Chicago bears for the season--thereby alleviating the sever financial squeeze on the Big Ten's only privately funded school--it was turned down, evidently on the grounds that professionalism is contagious.

Michigan athletic director Don Canham, who led the anti-Bear forces, was refreshingly honest when he said the real reason for opposing the Bear-Northwestern contract was the fear that other schools might be forced to rent their stadiums to pro teams during the season, and amateur athletics are no match for the pros where it really counts--at the box office. A more pressing reason, according to reliable informants (who wish to remain anonymous), is that the other Big Ten schools didn't like the idea of Northwestern's having an extra $100,000 for recruiting and scholarship costs.

As we were saying, amateur athletics stand for fair play, friendly competition and fellowship untainted by vile greed. And now, character building aside, let's take a look at this year's prospects for the various teams across the county.

Syracuse is back on top after five years' absence from the Eastern throne, and therein lies a story of the nice-guys-finish-first variety: A year ago, the Syracuse squad was torn with racial dissension and cries of exploitation and racism were hurled at coach Ben Schwartz-walder and the athletic department. this stunned Syracuse fans, because Schwartz-walder had established a color-blind athletic policy years before it was fashionable. Black athletes were earning stardom at Syracuse when they were still unwelcome on over half the major teams in the country. The late Ernie Davis, on one of his trips to Chicago to be photographed for the Playboy All-America team, told us, "Going to Syracuse is the best thing that ever happened to me. It's the first time I've ever been treated like an ordinary human being. At syracuse I'm unaware of my skin color unless (continued on page 184)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 152) I look in the mirror." When asked to define their gripes, the boycotting blacks made vague charges about coaches' attitudes and stacking (placing blacks behind one another in specific positions so only a limited number could play at any one time) and other Schwartzwalder "sins" that could be neither proved nor disproved. Efforts to compromise, to placate and even to redress theoretical grievances were to no avail. The black militants would settle for nothing less than Schwartzwalder's scalp. But the unreasoned accusations of the militants finally alienated the majority of the university community. The losers have been the unfortunate black athletes who were goaded into quitting the squad. Some of them have forfeited promising pro football careers. The Syracuse football squad has now pulled itself up from the emotional depths of last season. Seventeen returning starters and a sophomore class loaded with quality players give Schwartzwalder the strongest squad he has had since winning the national championship in 1959. The Orangemen are now a team with a mission. They have something to prove and this is the year they will prove it.

The prospects look bright at Penn State, too, so this could be a year when more than one Eastern team winds up in the top 20. Midway through last season, coach Joe Paterno abandoned the wide-open style of attack, installed slick ball handler John Hufnagel at quarterback and blitzed opponents for the rest of the season with a supercharged ground game. Hufnagel and runners Franco Harris and Lydell Mitchell, two of the Nittany Lions' all-time greats, return this September. They are surrounded with the usual swift and agile tonnage.

At Boston College, coach Joe Yukica will rely on an outstanding defensive unit to hold off the enemy until a largely new offensive unit has time to jell. Much depends on whether senior runner Bill Thomas, a 230-pounder with great speed, is completely healed from surgery. Villanova is also moving into the big time. Last year's 9--2 record was the best for a Wildcat team since 1895, and it should pretty much repeat the performance this time out. A good crop of sophs joins 17 starters from last season, including the passing offense, which ranked ninth nationally.

This will be a relatively lean year at both West Virginia and Pittsburgh for similar reasons: the inroads of graduation. The prospects are brightened somewhat by the fact that at least one rookie at each school seems destined for future greatness--receiver Harry Blake at West Virginia and quarterback Bob Medwid at Pittsburgh. Another bright spot at West Virginia is fullback Pete Wood, who could be one of the best runners in school history. Both squads will have pyrotechnic offenses and should be able to field strong starting teams, but their schedules are so rugged that if the injury bug hits either team, it will be in trouble.

Things still appear grim at both Army and Navy. The Middies will unveil supersoph receiver Larry Van Loan, but finding a new quarterback to get the ball to him will be a problem. Another great soph, defensive back Charlie Robinson, should be a consensus All-America before he gets his ensign stripe. Army will depend largely on its running attack featuring infantrymen Bob Hines and Bruce Simpson behind a bigger tougher offensive line.

The Ivy League should be better balanced than in any season in recent history. No team should be as dominant as Dartmouth was last year, and the usual second-division teams (Columbia, Brown and Pennsylvania) all have much better manpower. The League race could well be decided by injuries or lack thereof. Columbia appears to be the most improved. Last fall, the Columbia coaches were telling everyone that their team was a year away from challenging for the League championship. This could finally be Columbia's "Wait till next year" year.

The 1970 Lions, who won only three games, had 13 sophomore starters, so nearly everybody is back for the '71 campaign, wiser and tougher. Dartmouth, conversely, lost nearly all of last year's top hands, plus most of the coaching staff, which moved to Illinois. New coach Jake Crouthamel inherits the greenest Dartmouth squad in several years. Other Ivy teams will be looking to settle some scores with Dartmouth this season, but it won't be easy, because the Indians are still a fundamentally sound team. They just need to gain a little experience. Perhaps the best chance to upend Dartmouth's dominance goes to Cornell, which will field the finest offense in the League if sophomore passer Mark Allen matures quickly. The running attack, built around Playboy All-America running back Ed Marinaro, will continue to be devastating. By season's end, Marinaro should have broken nearly every national rushing record in the books.

When Harvard hired Joe Restic to succeed John Yovicsin, it got an offense-minded man. Restic, former coach of the Hamilton Tiger Cats, inherits a squad with great offensive potential. The team is loaded with backfield veterans who stood out as sophomores last year, when the team registered a surprising 7-2 mark and tied for second place in the Ivy League. The quarterback situation is a delectable one: Yale coach Carm Cozza, speaking at the Yovicsin testimonial dinner, said, "Joe Restic really has a problem on his hands. He has to decide which of the two best quarterbacks in the Ivy League to start." The quarterbacks in question are juniors Rod Foster and Eric Crone. Foster, one of the Crimson's most exciting performers ever, was the regular signal caller until he pulled a hamstring on a 78-yard quarterback sneak against Princeton. Crone, a stronger passer, coolly stepped in and ran and passed opponents dizzy. Crone is college football's latest "wrong-way" antihero. Against Yale, he ran into his own end zone with ball raised high in victory. But before he could savor his moment of glory, he was tackled for a safety. Harvard still won, 14-12, leaving limp fans wondering what would have happened if Crone had dropped the ball.

Yale will sorely miss last year's excellent defensive platoon, which was almost totally wiped out by graduation. The Elis still have superrunner Dick Jauron, who will move from fullback to halfback position, where Iris talents can be better utilized. He will have the luxury of running behind Yale's biggest offensive line ever, a group that averages 230 pounds from end to end. Quarterback will be a problem and so will over-all depth. Coach Cozza will be able to field a respectable first unit, but woe unto the Elis if injuries strike. If Jauron (continued on page 222)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 184) has a great year, so will Yale. If he doesn't, forget it. He is that important.

Princeton's attack should be better balanced this year. Last season, a pair of the best running backs ever at Princeton was wasted because the passing was so feeble that opposing defenses could stack against the run. Since both runners, Hank Bjorklund and Doug Blake, return, the Tigers could be a big surprise if coach Jake McCandless can fix the passing attack.

At Pennsylvania, new coach Harry Gamble greets 34 returning letter winners, but only one of them, Gary Shue, is a quarterback. Presumably, the Quakers will not suffer a recurrence of last year's injury jinx and the added depth and experience will make the offense more potent. The defense is questionable, though. The Quakers should be able to score, but whether they can stop the other teams is doubtful.

Two of the most improved teams in the East will be Bucknell and Lehigh, who could give Delaware strong competition for the Lambert Cup. The Blue Hens, with their chickenbone-T offense, will be slightly less potent clue to diploma attrition. At Temple, coach Wayne Hardin is doing a superb job of returning the Owls to respectability. The talent pool has been greatly deepened via recruiting, but the schedule has been strengthened so much that Owl fans won't notice any improvement in the won-lost column. Best Owl on the Temple roster is guard Skip Singletary, who would be a top contender for All-America honors if he were playing for a major school. Colgate will return to the dimly remembered prominence of past decades if the incoming sophs are even nearly as good as they look. Best of the new faces are quarterback Tom Parr and offensive tackle Bob Arotsky, who, his coaches tell us, is 6'5", 250 pounds, runs like a deer, doesn't have an ounce of fat on him and is still growing.

Midwestern fans will see an exciting scrap in the Big Ten this fall, because the league is better balanced than in any year we can remember. All of last season's second-division teams except Minnesota are noticeably stronger. One of 1970's top two, Ohio State, was riddled by graduation. That leaves Michigan, and the Wolverines, indeed, seem best qualified to take the championship in '71. At first glance, the biggest deficit would seem to be the departure of last year's quarterback Don Moorhead, but the arrival of two skilled sophs--Kevin Casey (how did he escape Notre Dame recruiters?) and Tom Slade--should ensure good passing. The running game, with veterans Billy Taylor and Glenn Doughty joined by rookie Ed Shuttles-worth, a punishing runner at 235 pounds, should again be impressive. Best of all, the new quarterbacks have an abundance of good receivers and all those potent runners operate behind a solid offensive line. If the defense can be as sturdy as last year (and in spring practice it seemed to be), the Wolverines will be back in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Michigan's main challenge will come from either Michigan State or Purdue, because both look much improved. Best chance to usurp the laurels probably goes to the Spartans. When the Michigan State publicity department--which is notoriously pessimistic--issues joyous pre-season estimates of its team, that in itself is a newsworthy event. Spartan publicist Fred Stabley says this year's team could be the strongest aggregation since State went undefeated in '65 and '66. Paradoxically, last fall's injury epidemic is largely responsible for this season's sunny prospects, because so many of last year's youngsters had an opportunity to gain valuable experience. Veteran runner Eric Allen is joined by supersoph speedster Jesse Williams. Other assets include the most stable quarterback situation the Spartans have enjoyed in years. Passers Mike Rasmussen and George Mihaiu both return, along with a collection of talented receivers. If coach Duffy Daugherty can put together a matching defense--and there is plenty of good material on hand--the Michigan--Michigan State game on October ninth could decide the Conference championship.

The Purdue Boilermakers appear to have finally established their passing attack with junior quarterback Gary Danielson (last year's starter, Chuck Piebies, has been moved to defensive secondary, where his coaches say he is a natural). If Danielson's passing is good enough to loosen defenses and take the pressure off what could be a sensational running combination in Otis Armstrong and Darryl Stingley, the Boilermakers will run up some high scores. Big problem will be the offensive line, which would be woefully inadequate were it not for the presence of Playboy All-America guard Tom Luken, a young giant who is a one-man wave of blockers. Linebacker Jim Teal is the most underrated player in the Big Ten, a fact that next year's pro draft will point out, and he will be the leader of a Purdue defense that will, as usual, be huge and unyielding. Last year, when an unprecedented series of injuries scuttled the Boilermaker season, defensive middle guard Greg Bingham knocked his fist against the cast on his leg and said, "There are some people who are going to pay for this next year. Let's see, when do we open?" September 78th in Seattle against Sonny Sixkiller and the rest of the Huskies. If the Riveters win that one, look out.

The Northwestern team astonished everyone but itself last fall by nearly winning the Big Ten championship. All the elements for a rerun are present this year. Halfback Al Robinson, flanker Barry Pearson and safety Eric Hutchinson are destined for stardom if the Wildcats have a good season. Biggest question mark is a green offensive line. However, coach Alex Agase has produced a good new interior line on almost an annual basis and he will probably do so again. Agase is the best coach in the country at producing quality teams from average manpower. His teams are always better prepared for the first game of the season than any other team in the Big Ten. Keep this in mind when the Wildcats tackle Michigan on September 11th.

Rarely has a team been so hurt by graduation as was Ohio State. Twenty-three seniors, constituting the greatest single football class in the history of the school, have departed, and coach Woody Hayes is left with a monumental rebuilding job. From the wreckage, Hayes salvages only three offensive starters. Quarterback Don Lamka will attempt to fill Rex Kern's shoes and fullback John Bledsoe could be an adequate replacement for John Brockington. But all is not lost. Woody says he has the best crop of sophomores coming up since the Kern-Stillwagon-Brockington class of three years ago. When he makes noises like that, opponents had better listen. Before the end of the season, it could be the same old Ohio State.

A record run of injuries almost wiped out the Indiana team in '70, so coach John Pont's big objective in spring practice was to instill a winning spirit. He also needed to find a quarterback. Both objectives seem to have been accomplished. Passer Greg Brown proved he can do the job. New fullback Ken St. Pierre may be the big offensive gun the Hoosiers lacked last year. The defensive line will be awesome, featuring 6'6", 285-pound sophomore tackle Carl Barzilauskas and Joe Pawlitsch--a hard-lucker who missed his sophomore debut two years in a row because of injuries--who pro scouts say could develop into one of the best tackles around.

Although Illinois lost only nine lettermen from last year's dismal squad, the Illini are still young; only 19 seniors played in the spring game. But all the indications of vast improvement are present. For beginners, new coach Bob Blackman is a proven winner. A master of organization, he teaches a dazzling-fireworks brand of offense that is so inventive and ever-changing that opponents of his Dartmouth teams could never adequately scout the Indians. Best of all, Blackman found then trecessary building blocks waiting for him when he arrived in Champaign. Thirty-eight lettermen return, best of whom are Mike Wells, who could be the top quarterback in the U. S. A. before he graduates, and defensive tackle Tab Bennett. Another good omen is the fact that departing coach Jim Valek (who was a phenomenal recruiter) left a flock of choice rookies, 11 of whom could be starters before the season is finished. New men to watch are fullback John Wilson, split end Garvin Roberson and halfback Ed Jenkins.

This may be the year that long-suffering Wisconsin fans have been waiting for. The Badgers are loaded with offensive potential, including what may be the best collection of plain and fancy runners in the country. If coach John Jardine could figure out how to get runners Alan Thompson, Gary Lund, Rufus Ferguson and Lance Moon on the field at the same time, opposing defenses would be alternately trampled and befuddled. Unfortunately, the Badger bulwarks are thin, so look for some extremely high-scoring games in Madison this fall.

New Iowa coach Frank Lauterbur will try to repeat the colossal building job he did at Toledo. He begins with at least two first-rate cornerstones--Playboy All-America defensive back Craig Clemons and tailback Levi Mitchell, who could be one of the nation's great runners. Lautebur's most immediate challenges will he fixing last year's pushover defense and the inept quarterbacking. He should have little trouble whipping the defenders into shape; his Toledo teams led the nation in total defense the past two seasons. Soph quarterback Rob Fick could be the answer in that department.

It will be a lean year at Minnesota. Most college teams run in cycles, depending largely on how the recruiting efforts pan out. Coach Murray Warmath seems to be running short of prime beef this season, especially in the lines, where six top-grade tackles are missing. The Gophers have a horde of good rookies and a flock of them will be shoved into first-line duty from the first game. So expect Warmath to play it close to the vest with a ground game built around devastating runner Ernie Cook.

Toledo should again dominate the Mid-American Conference, despite the loss of coach Frank Lauterbur. New coach Jack Murphy inherits a squad so deep in quality players that the Rockets will probably have more players drafted by the pros than any other team. These superseniors have never lost a game and are jealously protecting the nation's longest current winning streak (23 games). They would like to make it 35 by the time the Tangerine Bowl ends in December. If Toledo is challenged for the M. A. C. title, it will be by Western Michigan, which fields a veteran team with a new game-breaking runner, Larry Cates. Bowling Green also unveils a snazzy new speedster in Paul Miles. Ohio University will have a much-improved team, but the out-of-Conference schedule will play havoc with the won-lost record. Miami has enjoyed 28 consecutive non-losing seasons, but the 29th will be very hard to come by, largely because of the lack of a take-charge quarterback to congeal a sputtering offense. At Kent State, new coach Don James takes over a young team. James is a tough taskmaster, so the Flashes should be very much improved by season's end. Best news is that Al Schoterman, a 240-pound N. C. A. A. hammer-throw champion, has decided he would like to join the team and take over for departed fullback Don Nottingham. He could be sensational.

Every year, Notre Dame comes close to winning the national championship. Usually, a couple of bad breaks and one below-par game keep it from the number-one position. We think this go-round the Irish will make it. Certainly, there is no problem with the defense, which features Playboy All-Americas Walt Patulski, Mike Kadish and Clarence Ellis. There are some pro coaches who would like to swap defensive units with Ara Parseghian. The only pre-season question mark is the identity of the quarterback to get the ball to Playboy All-America receiver Tom Gatewood. But if history is an indicator, that will have ceased to be a problem by the opening game with Northwestern. Parseghian is the best coach of quarterbacks bar none and he has no fewer than four talents to develop: Pat Steenberge and Jim Bulger were last year's backup men and Bill Etter (injured early in the season last year) hopefully will be given the green light by his doctors and could be the top signal caller. The big sleeper, though, is Cliff Brown, Notre Dame's first black quarterback, who is so loaded with natural talent that even his inexperience may not keep him off the first unit. We have a hunch Brown will make big waves his first season. Parseghian has a habit of springing brilliant sophomore quarterbacks on his unsuspecting opponents. Add to all this the fact that the Irish at last have an outside speedster in the person of Greg Hill and everything seems in place for an all-winning season. In that case, Ara Parseghian should be everyone's Coach of the Year nominee in December, just as he is ours in September.

Only a tough schedule can keep Cincinnati from a rewarding season. The Bearcat running attack, led by optionmaster Albert Johnson, will be awesome. Marshall begins from scratch after last season's tragic air crash that wiped out virtually the entire team. Only five lettermen return and they are joined by last year's sophs and this year's freshmen, who will be allowed to play varsity hall this year as an emergency measure. The "Young" Thundering Herd will be young, but it will obviously be a dedicated group that will form the cornerstone on which future Marshall football success will be built. We wish them the best of luck.

Presumably, the Georgia squad has healed the attitudinal problems that scuttled the Bulldogs the past couple of seasons. A year ago, they demolished five teams and then looked sick in five other games. Consistency, obviously, was lacking, but that problem will probably be solved this year with the arrival of Andy Johnson, the most heralded sophomore quarterback to walk onto the Georgia campus since Fran Tarkenton. He operates behind the biggest and most experienced offensive line--led by Playboy All-America guard Royce Smith--since the Bulldogs won the championship in '68. There are some speedy and strong rookie runners who presumably can hit the open holes better than last year's crew. If a few talented sophomores can come through at several defensive positions, the Bulldogs should be the best bet to win the S. E. C. championship.

Auburn enjoys a high pre-season rating based largely on the reputations of Playboy All-Americas Pat Sullivan (quarterback) and Terry Beasley (receiver). The Tigers will have trouble matching last season's running game, however, and the defensive crew--although quick and aggressive--will be very small. But the air attack will be so potent that few teams will outscore the Tigers.

Alabama has been on the threshold of recapturing the S. E. C. title the past two years and coach Bear Bryant's patience is wearing thin. Last year's Achilles' heel was the defense (an uncommon situation on Bryant-coached teams), but that fault appears to have been repaired during spring practice. Johnny Musso is one of the top runners in the country and he will benefit from an improved offensive line led by gifted tackle John Hannah.

Tennessee coach Bill Battle, making it big at the tender age of 29, will have to count on a seasoned defense--led by linebacker Jackie Walker and Playboy All-America defensive back Bobby Majors--to hold the fort early in the season, while the offense breaks in new quarterback Dennis Chadwick, who must operate behind a rebuilt line. If the blocking is decent, the running game should be dazzling with the return of fullback Curt Watson and the arrival of remarkable newcomer Haskel Stanback, who could develop into the best runner in Tennessee history before his sophomore season is finished. Unless the passing attack becomes better than adequate, however, the Vols will have a tough time matching last year's showing.

The Florida team is a vivid illustration of the often overlooked importance of an offensive line to a football team's success. Two years ago, the Gators fielded a talented all-sophomore backfield behind a mature line with spectacular results. Last year, the same backfield returned, of course, but the line had graduated and the replacements were green and the Gators fell short of their championship expectations. But the wheel of fortune has turned again and the offensive line has a year's experience and is vastly improved. It operates in front of that same quartet of '69 supersophs, who are now wise and hardened and presumably more capable than ever. Quarterback John Reaves is one of the three or four best passers anywhere and he has four outstanding receivers, best of whom is Carlos Alvarez, if his injuries heal properly.

The LSU squad will be nearly as strong as the '70 aggregation, but the schedule is, horrendous. Besides the usual S. E. C. toughies, the Bengals face Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Colorado and Notre Dame. Last year's spectacular defense must be rebuilt around Playboy All-America defensive back Tommy Casanova and tackle Ronnie Estay, but the attack unit's uncanny ability to produce the sudden big play will be unchanged. Receiver Andy Hamilton should break every school receiving record by season's end.

Mississippi State's emergence last season from its accustomed home in the S. E. C. cellar was powered by an excellent defensive unit that returns almost intact. A half-dozen offensive standouts must be replaced. however. Best of the new men will be tailback Wayne Jones, who will team with last year's running sensation Lewis Grubbs to give the Bulldogs a potent ground attack.

Ole Miss will probably survive the loss of Archie Manning better than most opponents expect. Shug Chumbler, Manning's backup for two years, is no slouch, but he may lose the starting-quarterback post to sophomore Norris Weese, a fiery runner and a good passer. The Rebs' chief asset will be their return to reality. After looking like national champions through their first four games last year, the Rebs grew fatheaded and were bushwhacked by Southern Mississippi. That problem was fixed by new coach Billy Kinard in spring practice, when he completely re-evaluated every one of the 100 squad members. Sixteen of last year's 22 starters went the graduation route, leaving a green but very talented squad, heavy with superb runners, best of whom will probably be sophomore Gene Allen, a 212-pound blocking demon. The Rebs will be shaking down the new troops the first half of the season, but by November they could be one of the strongest teams in the South.

Jess Neely, former coach at Rice University, took over as athletic director at Vanderbilt in 1967 with the announced intention of turning a sad Vanderbilt team into a winner. The transformation has been little short of miraculous. The Commodores could commemorate Neely's retirement with the first winning season in a long while. Vanderbilt's emergence from oblivion could have come last year, had it not been for a rash of injuries. The casualties--including wonderfully versatile quarterback Watson Brown--seem to be healed and 16 of last year's starters are joined by another group of premium rookies. Though the Commodores will be no match for the five or six stronger teams in the S. E. C., a very weak schedule should enable them to enjoy their best won-lost record in many years.

Coach Johnny Ray's rebuilding job at Kentucky is well under way, but there is still some progress to be made before the Wildcats can compete in the tough Southeastern Conference. Ray's biggest problems--lack of team speed and depth --will be greatly helped by the arrival of new quarterback Mike Fanuzzi and sophomore speedster Doug Kotar, who will be Kentucky's best running back since Rodger Bird. The new rookie backs are so excellent, in fact, that last year's top runners--Lee Clymer and Cecil Bowens--have been transferred to the defensive backfield. The entire attack unit will be so overloaded with sophs that the inexperience will probably be glaringly obvious in early games. But it is also obvious that the Wildcats are on their way back to respectability. Wait till next year, when all these wild kittens have grown up.

There were two big surprises in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season: The Wake Forest team, picked by almost everybody to be the door mat of the Conference, put it all together and, with explosive enthusiasm and team spirit, pulled off a breath-taking series of upsets to win the Conference championship. Conversely, South Carolina was picked by nearly everybody to take the Conference championship, but an inept defensive line dashed the Gamecocks' hopes. But now the situation is changed. Wake Forest returns with the slick backfield that pulled off so many big plays at crucial moments last season and the defense is bolstered by a trio of rugged linebackers. However, last year's prime asset--the surprise factor--is missing and everybody will be eager to square matters with the Deacons. South Carolina, on the other hand, has ended a long family quarrel with the other A. C. C. members by quitting the Conference and is now enjoying its independence. The Gamecocks could be a big surprise. A large contingent of able and willing sophs and red-shirts will help shore up a woefully weak defensive line. Quarterback Jackie Young may make Gamecock fans forget about graduated Tommy Suggs.

Although spectacular runner Don McCauley and seven other offensive starters have graduated, North Carolina will be as strong as the '70 team that fell somewhat short of its great expectations. Chief reason for this optimism is that ten players who helped make the Tar-heels the best defensive team in the Conference have returned.

Hootie Ingram enters his second year as head coach at Clemson with 15 returning starters and the best group of rookies in the Conference. Quarterback Tom Kendrick has already broken nearly every school passing record and he will have a flock of good runners to help him. The defense, led by linebacker Larry Hefner (no relation), will resemble the stout Clemson bastions of years past.

North Carolina State unveils one of the most heralded supersophs of this or any year. Halfback Willie Burden brings a much-needed injection of speed and power to the Wolfpack running game and his presence should help heal one of last year's hang-ups--the inability to score touchdowns. Last year's youngsters are now older and tougher and the whole squad seems to have more enthusiasm and talent than it did a year ago. Yet another sophomore runner, fullback Charlie Young, will help give the Wolf-pack an overpowering ground game.

With the graduation of the Leo Hart--Wes Chesson passing tandem, which rewrote the entire list of Atlantic Coast Conference passing records, the Duke offense will have to be redesigned. New coach Mike McGee will fill the void with a thunderous running attack led by fullback Steve Jones and tailbacks Bill Thompson and Bob Zwirko. A gritty offensive line anchored by Willie Clayton and Dale Grimes should be able to open holes for the Duke runners.

The Maryland squad will be tremendously improved over last year's entry, but it still has a long way to go. A horde of massive rookie linemen, best of whom is Paul Vellano, will give the Terrapins more muscle than anyone can remember.

Virginia will have a souped-up ground attack featuring lightning-fast Harrison Davis and-rookie Kent Merritt. Last year's critical lack of depth appears to be less serious this season. If a few weak spots in the defense can be plugged, the Cavaliers could have a winning season, because the schedule is favorable.

Georgia Tech is back among the elite, as anyone who watched the Jackets' resurgence in '70 is well aware. The culmination of a long and tedious rebuilding job by coach Bud Carson should be even more noticeable this year, because all the offensive guns from last season return and are joined by a supersoph (Tech seems to have one every year), runner Greg Horne. Fears stemming from the departure of All-America tackle Rock Perdoni were stilled in spring practice by Brad Bourne, who finally seems ready to fulfill his potential for greatness.

Tulane faces a schedule featuring six teams that played in bowl games last season. The Greenies must prepare for this nightmare under a new coach, Bennie Ellender, whose first task is to reconstruct the gutsy defense that was the key to last season's success. At Florida State, new coach Larry Jones has the opposite problem, because only three offensive starters return. The Tampa team will be even stronger than last year's group, which won ten games, but the schedule has been so toughened that the Spartans will find victory much more elusive.

At Southern Miss, blazing new halfback Doyle Orange will provide Southerner fans with more excitement than they have enjoyed in years. One of the most interesting situations in the country exists at Miami, where coach Charlie Tate quit in disgust at the beginning of last season. New coach Fran Curci, who moved over from Tampa, found a dispirited and graduation-riddled squad waiting for him. He has partly solved the manpower problem with a massive injection of talent from junior college ranks and the gloom turned to optimism in spring practice, but a murderous schedule will prevent Curci from making much progress in his rebuilding efforts this season.

It's rare, indeed, when a college football team wins a national championship two years in a row. But Nebraska just might do it. Last year's junior-led squad has returned virtually unscathed by graduation and the Cornhuskers retain last season's major assets--a potent and balanced attack, a rock-ribbed defense and a great team enthusiasm. They also have confidence, if one can judge by coach Bob Devaney's comment, "We were national champions last year and we're going to be even stronger this year." The confidence could be well founded. Nebraska has two dependable veteran quarterbacks, Jerry Tagge and Van Brownson, plus a soph passer, Dave Humm, who the Husker coaching staff insists is the best quarterback prospect in the nation. Humm may even take over from the two veterans before the season is out. Led by tackle Larry Jacobson, Nebraska's defense will be stronger--it was awesome during spring practice. In short, Nebraska has all the necessary ingredients for a championship team: great coaching, fine personnel and abundant enthusiasm. The big danger is that on a senior-dominated squad, the enthusiasm sometimes wears thin by the end of the season. If the Huskers can get past Southern California and Colorado--and if Notre Dame falters--the season's Conference finale with Oklahoma could decide the national championship.

Oklahoma's hopes for a big year are based largely on an offense that will be even more lethal than last year's, if quarterback Jack Mildren can stay healthy. Unlike Nebraska, the Sooners don't have other passing talent waiting in the wings. But they do have nine returning offensive starters, including spectacular runners Joe Wylie and Greg Pruitt. Wylie, Pruitt and Mildren can all break open a game with dazzling runs, a threat that has been so effective that Mildren hasn't often utilized his throwing ability. The Sooners face a couple of possible stumbling blocks to an all-winning season: The defensive depth is thin and the schedule (which features Southern California and Texas, along with the other Big Eight teams) is rugged. Says one Oklahoma sports publicist, "We could finish seven-and-four and still have a hell of a team."

Colorado might have the best running game in the country, if the sophomore-laden offensive line can jell in time. Not only do last year's top runners--Jon Keyword' and John Tarver--return but they are joined by flashy soph Charlie Davis, who is more deceptive than any previous Colorado back. Not far behind is another rookie, 225-pound Larry Thomas, who will probably spell Keyworth at fullback. If new quarterback Ken Johnson develops on schedule, the Colorado triple-option offense will be devastating. It will need to be, because the schedule is the toughest ever, including road games at Lsu, Ohio State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The defense, though young, may he even better than last year's. New defensive coach Jerry Claiborne is a past master at building great defenses and he has much material to work with, including Playboy All-America defensive end Herb Orvis and superrookie linebacker Charlie Battle. And coach Eddie Crowder claims his sophs are the best young talent Colorado has ever had. If enough of them are able linemen (both on offense and on defense), Colorado could be the surprise team of the Conference.

There will be a new look at Kansas State. Passer Lynn Dickey has graduated, but coach Vince Gibson is blessed with a crew of nifty running backs and a strong offensive line to spring them loose. The offense is being revamped accordingly. Not that the passing game will be entirely missing: The squad is still loaded with fleet receivers and a new starting quarterback, Dennis Morrison, will have plenty of tempting targets. Physically, this will be Gibson's strongest team. Kansas State led the Big Eight in total defense last year and the defenders look even tougher this year. Keith Best and Joe Colquitt should develop into two of the better linebackers in the country and sophomore Isaac Jackson will be a premier runner his first season. With all this muscle on hand, Kansas State should be able to slug it out with most of the teams on its schedule.

Kansas has a new coach, Don Fambrough, who inherits a squad that was both poor on defense and inept on offense last year. Fambrough's biggest problem is the lack of depth. His squad can match most of the teams it faces--starters against starters--but the quality of the Jayhawk troops drops off sharply after the first-stringers. Injuries, therefore, could be crucial. Perhaps the best news is the arrival of sophomore quarterback David Jaynes, who could make a big contribution his first year on the varsity.

Oklahoma State is another Big Eight team that claims the best crop of rookies in a decade. The nonpareils of the bunch are quarterback Brent Blackman and fullback Cleveland Vann. The youngsters will have to be good, because only three of last year's offensive starters escaped graduation. Despite this lack of experience, the Cowboys have more size, more speed and more potential, especially in the lines. Last year's offensive line was small and absorbed a fearful physical beating, and the defenders also took a heavy shelling in the trenches. The replacements have the raggedness of inexperience, but they are bigger and tougher and by midseason should be formidable. All this new talent will be thrown into action early, so by late October--if they learn well--the Cowboys could become a factor in the Big Eight race.

Missouri not only has lost its head coach (Dan Devine accepted the pro challenge at Green Bay) but eight of last year's 11 offensive starters are also missing. New coach Al Onofrio spent the spring trying to settle the quarterback problem, but recurring injuries to the two leading candidates--seniors Mike Farmer and Chuck Roper--leave the team's leadership still unsettled. A sophomore passer--Ed Johndrow--may be the answer. The Missouri defense, as usual, will be staunch, but there is reasonable skepticism about how well the Tigers can move the ball this year, with no one on hand who appears capable of filling the shoes of graduated Joe Moore and James Harrison, although tailback Jack Bastable could reach greatness by his senior year.

Coach Johnny Majors is still in the process of trying to build his Iowa State team to the level of the rest of the Big Eight. It's been a long, trying process, but Majors is making progress. Last year, the Cyclones almost reached the heights and this year they may do it, thanks to a schedule much weaker than the other Big Eight teams enjoy. Two high-quality sophomores, tailback Jerry Moses and tackle Lawrence Hunt, will make their debut. By the end of the season, most of the Cyclone starters could be yearlings. If they ripen early, this will be the finest team at Ames in a couple of decades.

The bridesmaid's role has become an accustomed one for Arkansas, because the Razorbacks have the misfortune of belonging to the same conference as Texas. This should be the year when they escape the second-best stigma. Their high hopes are based largely on junior passer Joe Ferguson, who is one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. His backup, Walter Nelson, may be the best second-string passer anywhere. The Razorbacks' green defense could cause some problems, but the high-power offense should keep the pressure off until the young defenders win their spurs. The Porkers will probably win a few close games with the gifted toe of Playboy All-America place kicker Bill McClard.

For Texas A&M, last year's misfortune may be this season's strength. After winning their first two games, the sophomore Aggies lost nine in a row. Three back-to-back road games against LSU, Ohio State and Michigan left the team physically and mentally exhausted, since the first units had to play for their lives from start to finish. All that hard-earned experience will pay off in '71, because only two of last season's 22 starters have departed. All the physical assets are on hand for a banner year, if the Aggies can win early and gain confidence. An-other upset of Lsu or a surprise win over Nebraska could propel them to a Conference championship. We have a strong hunch they will come close to doing just that and we therefore tab them our Surprise Team of the Year.

Texas, for a change. isn't a top contender for the national championship. The reason is that graduation took 14 players who earned letters for three years while Texas was winning 30 consecutive games. All these quality seniors are being replaced with quality sophs, but, as coach Darrell Royal says, "That ain't a fair swap." The running game, at least, should be breath-taking, with Playboy All-America Jim Bertelsen being joined by speedy new runners Glenn Gaspard and Don Burrisk, plus fullback Bobby Callison. a two-year letterman who missed last fall with a broken arm. They may not have much running room in the early games, because the entire offensive line--except for Playboy All-America tackle Jerry Sisemore--was wiped out by graduation. The Longhorn squad is--as always--heavily laden with talent. Whether it can retain the Southwest Conference championship depends on how quickly the new men mature.

Coach Jim Carlen is in the second year of his campaign to bring Texas Tech to national prominence and he is well on his way. Carlen brings a kind of fiery evangelism to his job. He has been beating the Texas bushes for talent and fan support, making an average of almost one speech a clay since he arrived over a year ago. His Red Raiders will have even more offensive punch than last year's crew, which won eight games. Only the defensive line, which will be small and callow, will keep the Raiders from challenging the Conference leaders.

There is a new look at Texas Christian, after a coaching change brought Jim Pittman from Tulane. First thing he did was shore up the porous defense. In spring practice, it was the most aggressive ever seen in Fort Worth. If Pittman can do the same job this fall on the offensive line, which still shows last year's mediocrity, quarterback Steve Judy and a flock of good receivers will have some room to operate. Despite 39 returning lettermen, the Horned Frogs aren't deep, so attrition by injuries could hurt by season's end. One reason for the lack of depth was the departure last January of a group of black players (best of whom were tackle Larry Dibbles and running back Raymond Rhodes) who decided they didn't like the ambiance of the Texas Christian campus.

If quarterback Si Southall comes through, Baylor could be a factor in the Conference for the first time in many years. Main reason is that the Bears have a good supply of grade-A linemen. The school song, That Good Old Baylor Line, could have real meaning this year. The defense, which was the Bear long suit last year. will be even better in '71. The running, led by Matthew Williams and transfer fullback Godfrey White, will also be improved.

SMU has Gary Hammond and not much else. Hammond by now would have been a consensus All-America if he could have concentrated on one skill, but his team's needs put him at split end as a sophomore and at tailback as a junior. He was All-Conference at both positions, but now coach Hayden Fry has shifted him again, this time to fix a desperate situation at quarterback. Hammond's incredible versatility will enable him to again be the best in the Conference and he will be working with a more diversified attack fashioned especially for him. But, unfortunately, he won't have much help.

The Rice Owls will take on a new look this fall, due to the arrival of coach Bill Peterson. There were numerous position changes in spring practice to accommodate Peterson's wide-open, go-for-broke attack. Major problem is the absence of the first-rank passer necessary to make Peterson's system work. There are some fast horses in the corral, though, best of whom is runner Stahle Vincent, so the ground attack will carry the load until Peterson can develop a quarterback to his liking.

Louisville should once more dominate the Missouri Valley Conference. The Cardinals will resemble last year's edition but will be joined by transfer (from Randolph-Macon) Howard Stevens, who is probably the best 5'6" runner in the country. Memphis State will be stronger and can challenge Louisville if coach Spook Murphy can find a take-charge quarterback from among four talented candidates. Opponents expect Wichita State to be much weaker as a result of the plane crash that killed half the squad in midseason last year. But don't believe it. The Shockers had some of the best freshmen ever recruited at Wichita and they moved up to the varsity after the crash, gaining valuable experience. Supersoph quarterback Rick Baehr should provide the necessary leadership for a rapid Shocker resurgence.

West Texas State, a new member of the Missouri Valley Conference, will feature the footwork of diminutive kicker Matias Garza. He is only 5'8", 152 pounds, but he lobs the ball into the end zone every time.

The Houston Cougars are savoring the delights of being admitted to membership in the Southwest Conference. though they won't be allowed to compete for the Conference championship until 1976. because of scheduling conflicts. So look for the Cougars to start stockpiling bombs for the future in a couple of years, in the meantime sharpening their appetite on lesser foes. This year's team isn't as strong as the ones fielded the past five years, but the schedule is a great deal softer, so the Cougars will wind up in the top 20, as usual.

New Mexico State joins the Missouri Valley circuit next year and this season breaks in promising rookie quarterback Joe Pisarcick, who is expected to lead the Aggies to a Conference title before he graduates.

The Pacific Eight has displaced the Big Eight as the toughest loop in the country and is so well balanced that only one team, Washington State, is out of the running for the Rose Bowl trip.

It's a seven-way tossup, but as the season opens, Southern Cal seems to have the best shot at the championship. The success that narrowly escaped the Trojans' grasp last fall should be more attainable in '71. Presumably, the rash of injuries that crippled the defense won't be a problem and the squad morale and attitude should be better. Coach John McKay's knottiest problem is replacing three 14-kt. receivers who have graduated. The arrival of Super-soph receiver Lynn Swann eases the job. The Trojan defense appeared vastly improved in spring practice, so nobody is going to run up a big score on it.

West Coast fans who expect Stanford to be much weaker now that Jim Plunkett has graduated are in for a surprise. The Indians are as deep in talent as ever. Quarterback Don Bunce was a sensational replacement for Plunkett in '68 and '69 and he was red-shirted last season to save a year's eligibility. He is a great roll-out passer and an exciting runner and, teamed with flanker Eric Cross and much-heralded soph runner John Winesberry, he could dim memories of Plunkett by season's end. Playboy All-America linebacker Jeff Siemon heads the best defensive unit in the West, giving the Indians an excellent chance to make it two straight trips to Pasadena on New Year's Day.

At Ucla, new coach Pepper Rodgers takes over for departed Tommy Prothro. Whether he can duplicate Prothro's canny use of available material remains to be seen. He certainly has some gems to work with his first season, including Playboy All-America center Dave Dalby and great soph runner James McAlister, whose advent is accompanied by more rave notices than anybody since O. J. Simpson. Principal trouble spot is quarterback, where Rodgers hopes to get an adequate job from transfer Mike Flores.

Jerry Frei begins his fifth year as Oregon coach and if he doesn't grab all the marbles this time, he will have to start all over again. The Web feet are loaded with everything it takes. Eighteen of last season's 22 starters return. Junior college transfer Larry Battle, a receiver, whose credentials are right out of Jack Armstrong, teams with Playboy All-America runner Bobby Moore to give the Ducks the most dangerous long-strike capability on the Coast. The only ominous portent is the fact that the Webfoot squad is senior-dominated, a source of trouble sometimes, when late-season ennui sets in and the seniors begin dreaming about pro bonus checks.

California (at Berkeley) was the most mercurial squad in the country last fall. It wiped out both Southern Cal and Stanford but got trampled, incredibly, by Rice. Coach Ray Willsey appears to be faced with a huge rebuilding job, but he has imported droves of super stud junior college transfers, so the Berkeley bunch should be as strong as ever. With Isaac Curtis and Tim Todd running the ball and Steve Sweeney and Lonnie Crittenden catching, Cal has its greatest offensive speed ever. The defense, bolstered by all those junior college transfers, will be improved. If Willsey can find even a garden-variety passer and if the Bears play with a bit more consistency, Pasadena won't be an unrealistic dream.

Sonny Sixkiller, the Cherokee sharpshooter, returns for his junior season at Washington. Coach Jim Owens has thoughtfully provided three glue-fingered j. c. transfer receivers for targets. If the bulwarks can be reinforced and a few runners can be found to take the pressure off Sixkiller, the Huskies also have a good shot at the championship.

Too bad Oregon State and Washington can't combine forces, because the Beavers, as usual, are loaded with bull-like runners. Coach Dee Andros has a thing about fullbacks. He is so fond of human juggernauts that he stockpiles them. Last year, in the Oregon game, the secretly worked in his second-string fullback. Mike Davenport, as a halfback in the same line-up with first-stringer Dave Schilling and the heavily favored Ducks were steam-rollered. This season, Andros has a big, experienced offensive line to block for Schilling, so the Beaver attack will resemble a stampede.

The Washington State team is experienced, mostly at losing. As usual, the ranks are thin in Pullman, though runner Bernard Jackson and quarterback Ty Paine are among the best in the Conference at their trade.

Arizona State should again be the class of the Western Athletic Conference, even without the peerless Joe Spagnola--J. D. Hill combo. The offense is now in the hands of senior slinger Grady Hurst, who will be working behind a green line. Nevertheless, speedster Monroe Eley will give the Sun Devils plenty of punch. New Mexico provides the main challenge to Arizona State. Nearly everybody returns from the '70 team that won seven games, so the Lobos will be considerably improved. Utah will be small but much faster and the kicking game, provided by Playboy All-America Marv Bateman, should prove the winning margin in a few games.

Pacific, Cal State--Long Beach and San Jose State will fight it out for the P. C. C. championship. Last year's prime contender, San Diego, suffered much from graduation. Long Beach lost only three offensive starters, but one of them was Leon Burns, which is like losing half the team. However, if Burns's replacement, Jim Kirby, recovers from knee surgery, he will take up much of the slack and might run circles around the Rebels in the season opener against Ole Miss.

The Pacific team will be vastly improved. Coach Homer Smith took over in '70 and inherited what he terms "a nightmare," but he now has brought order from chaos. He has also brought in a busload of j. c. transfers. Look for soph passer Carlos Brown to make a big splash. San Jose has almost unprecedented depth and experience, and it also has Playboy All-America linebacker Dave Chaney.

The Air Force Academy is still deep in talent, though the Falcons will have trouble getting past such opponents as Colorado, Oregon and Penn State. Coach Ben Martin, starting his 14th season in Falcon country, has a stable full of excellent runners to go with new quarterback Joel Carlson, who is a deadly option player. Center Orderia Mitchell, only a junior, should be tops in the country before he graduates.

And that's the way prospects shape up as millions of fans await the autumnal delights of college football. So see if the old raccoon coat can last another year, get the lap blankets out of storage, make sure your season tickets are in order and plan your tail-gate picnics. The preparation will be well worth it; college football gets more entertaining each year. The players are bigger and faster, the coaches are cannier and the talent is spread more evenly. Best of all, maybe your favorite team has been tabbed to wind up in a bowl game on New Year's Day. But don't make your travel plans yet. The football has a funny bounce.

Top Twenty Teams

1. Notre Dame ....... 9-1

2. Nebraska ......... 11-1

3. Southern California .. 8-3

4. Michigan .......... 10-1

5. Georgia ........... 9-2

6. Syracuse .......... 10-1

7. Arkansas .......... 9-2

8. Oklahoma ......... 9-2

9. Auburn ........... 8-2

10. Penn State ......... 9-2

11. Michigan State ..... 8-3

12. Alabama .......... 8-3

13. Georgia Tech ...... 8-3

14. Stanford .......... 8-3

15. Tennessee .......... 8-3

16. Toledo ............ 11-0

17. Ucla ............. 7-3

18. Texas A&M ......... 8-3

19. Houston ........... 10-1

20. Texas ........... 7-3

Possible Breakthroughs: Florida (7--4); LSU (7--4); Oregon (7--4); California (7--4); Colorado (7--4); Arizona State (7--4); Air Force (7--3); Texas Tech (8--3); Kansas State (7--4); Northwestern (7--4); Villanova (8--2); Boston College (8--3).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks: Chuck Ealey (Toledo), Joe Ferguson (Arkansas), John Reaves (Florida), Sonny Sixkiller (Washington), Don Bunce (Stanford), Jim Jones (USC), John Madeya (Louisville)

Running Backs: Jeff Kinney (Nebraska), Gary Kosins (Dayton), Leon McQuay (Tampa), Johnny Musso (Alabama), Joe Wylie (Oklahoma), Lydell Mitchell (Penn State), Franco Harris (Penn State), Fred Riley (Idaho), Ernie Cook (Minnesota), Levi Mitchell (Iowa), Pete Wood (West Virginia)

Receivers: Larry Mialik (Wisconsin), Bobby Allen (Ohio), Tom Reynolds (San Diego State), Mike Siani (Villanova), Charlie McKee (Arizona), Jim Poole (Mississippi)

Offensive Tackles: Bobby Childs (Kansas), Ron Evans (Baylor), Steve Jubb (Stanford), Tom Nash (Georgia), John Vella (USC), Mike Tomco (Arizona State)

Offensive Guards: Dick Rupert (Nebraska), Skip Singletary (Temple), Bruce Ward (San Diego State)

Centers: Tom Brahaney (Oklahoma), John Hill (Lehigh), Tom DeLeone (Ohio State), Kent Andiorio (Boston College), Orderia Mitchell (Air Force)

Defensive Linemen: Preston Carpenter (Mississippi), Jim Sherbert (Oregon State), Willie Hall (USC), John Roth (Army), Sammy Gellerstedt (Tampa), Ron Curl (Michigan State), Ronnie Estay (Louisiana State), Pete Lazetich (Stanford), Mel Long(Toledo), George Smith (North Carolina State)

Linebackers: Joe Federspiel (Kentucky), John Babinecz (Villanova), Ralph Cindrich (Pittsburgh), Tom Graham (Oregon), Tom Jackson (Louisville), Larry Molinare (Texas Tech), Jackie Walker (Tennessee), Chip Wisdom (Georgia), John Mendenhall (Grambling), Paul Dongieux (Mississippi), Houston Ross (New Mexico), Mike Taylor (Michigan)

Defensive Backs: Eric Hutchinson (Northwestern), Dick Harris (South Carolina), Windlan Hall (Arizona State), Joe Bullard (Tulane)

Kickers: Matios Garza (West Texas State), Mark Becker (Holy Cross), Tom Wittum (Northern Illinois), Ray Guy (Southern Mississippi)

This Year's Supersophs

(Listed in order of potential)

Andy Johnson, quarterback .......... Georgia

James McAlister, running back .......... Ucla

Bob Arotsky, offensive tackle .......... Colgate

Willie Burden, running back .......... North Carolina State

Haskel Stanback, running back .......... Tennessee

Greg Horne, running back .......... Georgia Tech

Dave Humm, quarterback .......... Nebraska

Garvin Roberson, receiver .......... Illinois

Doyle Orange, running back .......... Southern Mississippi

Kevin Casey, quarterback .......... Michigan

Charlie Davis, running back .......... Colorado

John Winesberry, receiver .......... Stanford

Jerry Moses, running back .......... Iowa State

Carlester Crumpler, running back .......... East Carolina

David Jaynes, quarterback .......... Kansas

Paul Miles, running back .......... Bowling Green

Brent Blackman, quarterback .......... Oklahoma State

Harry Blake, receiver .......... West Virginia

Isaac Jackson, running back .......... Kansas State

Joe Pisarcick, quarterback .......... New Mexico State

Glenn Gaspard, running back .......... Texas

Steve Craig, tight end .......... Northwestern

Lynn Swann, receiver .......... Southern California

Carl Barzilauskas, defensive tackle .......... Indiana

Rick Baehr, quarterback .......... Wichita State

Larry Van Loan, receiver .......... Navy

Jesse Williams, running back .......... Michigan State

The East

Major Independents

Syracuse 10-1

Penn State 9-2

Boston College 8-3

Villanova 8-2

West Virginia 5-6

Pittsburgh 3-8

Army 3-7

Navy 2-9

Ivy League

Columbia 7-2

Cornell 7-2

Dartmouth 7-2

Harvard 6-3

Yale 5-4

Princeton 4-5

Pennsylvania 4-5

Brown 1-8

Other Independents

Delaware 7-3

Bucknell 8-2

Lehigh 7-4

Temple 7-2

Colgate 7-3

Holy Cross 4-6

Boston University 4-6

Rutgers 3-8

Lafayette 4-6

Gettysburg 4-5

Top Players: Ehrmann, Januszkiewicz, Myers, Yochum (Syracuse); Harris, Joyner, Mitchell, Skorupan (Penn State); Clemente, Thomas, Yeates (Boston College); Babinecz, Siani (Villanova); Williams, Wood (West Virginia); Cindrich, Dykes, Medwid (Pittsburgh); Hines, Roth, Simpson (Army); Robinson, Van Loan, Voith (Navy); Kaliades, Parks (Columbia); Marinaro (Cornell); Leslie (Dartmouth); Crone, Foster (Harvard); Jauron, Maher (Yale); Bjorklund, Blake (Princeton); Walsh (Brown); Armstrong, Johnson, Kahoe (Delaware); Diez (Bucknell); Hill (Lehigh); Arotsky, Houseal, Parr (Colgate); Becker, Wilson (Holy Cross); Person (Lafayette).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Michigan 10-1

Michigan State 8-3

Purdue 6-4

Northwestern 7-4

Ohio State 5-5

Indiana 5-6

Illinois 4-7

Wisconsin 4-7

Iowa 4-7

Minnesota 2-9

Mid-American Conference

Toledo 11-0

Western Michigan 8-2

Bowling Green 5-4

Ohio University 6-4

Miami 4-6

Kent State 4-7

Independents

Notre Dame 9-1

Cincinnati 6-5

Dayton 5-6

Northern Illinois 5-5

Xavier 2-8

Marshall 1-9

Top Players: Doughty, Billy Taylor, Mike Taylor (Michigan); Allen, Curl, Van Pelt (Michigan State); Bell, Luken, Teal (Purdue); Anderson, Hutchinson, Lash, Pearson, Robinson (Northwestern); DeLeone, Lamka (Ohio State); Byrnes, Morwick Pawlitch (Indiana); Bennett, Roberson, Wells (Illinois); Ferguson, Greyer, Mialik (Wisconsin); Clemons, Mitchell (Iowa); Cook, Light (Minnesota); Baker, Banks, Ealey, Fair, Long, Niezgoda, Saunders (Toledo); Elias, Slater (Western Michigan); Miles (Bowling Green); Allen (Ohio); Dougherty (Miami); Blosser (Kent State); Cieszkowski, Ellis, Gatewood, Gulyas, Kadish, Patulski (Notre Dame); Johnson, Weingart (Cincinnati); Kosins (Dayton); Wittum (Northern Illinois); Williams (Xavier); Ruffin (Marshall).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 9-2

Auburn 8-2

Alabama 8-3

Tennessee 8-3

Florida 7-4

Louisiana State 7-4

Mississippi St. 4-7

Mississippi 6-5

Vanderbilt 8-3

Kentucky 2-9

Atlantic Coast Conference

Wake Forest 8-3

North Carolina 8-3

Clemson 6-5

N. C. State 6-5

Duke 4-7

Maryland 4-7

Virginia

Southern Conference

William & Mary 5-6

East Carolina 5-5

Furman 7-3

Citadel 7-4

Davidson 4-6

Richmond 2-8

Virginia Military

Independents

Georgia Tech 8-3

Tulane 5-6

Florida State 5-6

Tampa 6-5

Southern Miss 6-5

Miami 3-8

South Carolina 4-7

Virginia Tech 4-7

Chattanooga 5-6

Top Players: Johnson, Nash, Smith, Wisdom (Georgia); Beasley, Casey, Hill, Sullivan (Auburn); Hannah, Musso, Parkhouse (Alabama); Majors, Walker, Watson (Tennessee); Abbott, Alvarez, Reaves (Florida); Casanova, Estay, Hamilton (LSU); Grubbs, Phares, Wardlaw (Mississippi State); Allen, Poole (Mississippi); Abernathy, Brown, Burger, O'Rourke (Vanderbilt); Fanuzzi, Feder-spiel, Kotar (Kentucky); Bobbora, Bradley, Stetz (Wake Forest); Cowell, Webster (North Carolina): Hefner, McMakin (Clemson); Smith, Walker (North Carolina State); Clayton, Jones (Duke); Roberts (Maryland); Selfridge (Virginia); Mosser (William & Mary); Grumpier, Peeler (East Carolina); Barton (Furman); Duncan (Citadel); Bourne, Cunningham, Ford, Home, Lewis (Georgia Tech); Bullard (Tulane); Dawson, Thomas (Florida State); Gellerstedt, Mikolajczyk (Tampa); Guy, Orange (Southern Miss); Barnes, Trower (Miami); Harris (South Carolina).

The Near West

Big Eight

Nebraska 11-1

Oklahoma 9-2

Colorado 7-4

Kansas State 7-4

Kansas 6-5b

Oklahoma State 5-6

Missouri 3-8

Iowa State 5-6

Southwest Conference

Arkansas 9-2

Texas A&M 8-3

Texas 7-3

Texas Tech 8-3

Texas Christian 4-7

Baylor 3-7

Southern Methodist 3-8

Rice 2-9

Missouri Valley Conference

Louisville 7-3

Memphis State 6-4

Wichita State 5-6

West Texas St. 6-5

Tulsa 4-7

North Texas St. 4-7

Independents

Houston 10-1

New Mexico St. 4-7

Top Players: Humm, Jacobson, Kinney, Rodgers, Rupert (Nebraska); Aycock, Brahaney, Mildren, Pruitt, Wylie (Oklahoma); Branch, Davis, Keyworth, Orvis (Colorado); Butler, Jackson, Latimore (Kansas State); Childs, Conley (Kansas); Blackman, Cole, Graham (Oklahoma State); Henley, Stuckey (Missouri); Hunt, Moses (Iowa State); Ferguson, Kelson, McClard (Arkansas); Burks, Dusek, May (Texas A&M); Bertelsen, Dowdy, Sisemore (Texas); Ingram, McCutchen (Texas Tech); Judy, Steel (Texas Christian); Evans, Williams (Baylor); Hammond (SMU); Tyler (Rice); Brown, Jackson, Madeya (Louisville); Gowen, Stark (Memphis State); Baehr, Jackson (Wichita State); Garza, Pritchett (West Texas State); McGill (Tulsa); Ditta, Mozisek, Newhouse, Peacock (Houston); James, Pisarcick (New Mexico State).

The Far West

Southern Cal 8-3

Stanford 8-3

UCLA 7-3

Oregon 7-4

California 7-4

Washington 6-5

Oregon State 6-5

Washington St. 1-10

Western Athletic Conference

Arizona State 7-4

New Mexico 7-4

Utah 7-4

Texas at El Paso 7-4

Arizona 5-6

Colorado State 5-6

Wyoming 4-7

Brigham Young 2-9

Pacific Coast Conference

Pacific 8-3

Cal State--Long Beach 8-4

San Jose State 7-4

Fresco State 6-4

San Diego State 5-6 Cal State--

L.A. 4-6

Santa Barbara 2-9

Independents

Air Force 7-3

Utah State 4-7

Idaho 8-3

Top Players: Cunningham, Hall, Jones, Vella (Southern Cal); Bunce, Lazetich, Siemon, Winesberry (Stanford); Dalby, Kendricks, McAlister (UCLA); Fouts, Graham, Moore (Oregon); Curtis, O. Z. White, Sherman White, Youngblood (California); Huget, Kravitz, Krieg, Sixkiller (Washington); Schilling, Sherbert (Oregon State); Busch (Washington State); Ah You, Eley, Hall, Tomco (Arizona State); Long, Ross (New Mexico); Bateman, Robbins (Utah); Croft, Hatch (Texas at El Paso); Arneson, McKee (Arizona); McCutcheon (Colorado State); Dobler (Wyoming); Gravelle (Brigham Young); Brown, Jordan, True (Pacific); Hughes, Kahler (Cal State--Long Beach); Chaney, Knott (San Jose State); Cummings (Fresno State); Reynolds, Sipe, Ward (San Diego State); Bream, Carlson, Mitchell (Air Force); Wicks (Utah State); Riley (Idaho).