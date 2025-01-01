Successful in Their Fashion

While there's no denying that "life style" has become one of the most overused phrases of the Seventies, nevertheless, it sums up in a neat two-word package the relationship between today's young urban males and their clothes. On these pages are ten men in their 20s who have already achieved relative success. There's a direct correlation between who they are and what they wear. Manhattan wine merchant Peter Morrell, for example, tailors his wardrobe to the sophisticated demands of his occupation by choosing adventurously debonair suits and sports jackets, while artist Dan Weiss's work clothes include a body-hugging knit pullover and a pair of Peter Max--designed jeans. Obviously, each knows himself and the style in which he feels most comfortable. Add to this a strong sense of independence and you have an inside look at the fashion thinking of our young upward movers, who are into their own thing at work and at leisure and are loving every minute of it.