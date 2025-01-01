Our music poll has changed with the shifting music scene. Nothing that the once-disparate areas of music were rapidly merging, Playboy four years ago broadened the base of its poll to include the newly evolving musical forms. The Playboy Jazz Poll became the Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll. Last year, the balloting structure was changed to facilitate handling. Readers no longer have to check the names of their choices on the ballot but may simply fill in the blanks on the foldout ballot that follows the listings. The only thing predictable about this year's poll, in the light of the volatility of the current music scene, is that it undoubtedly will be the most interesting and the biggest ever.

Big-Band Leader

(Please choose one.)

Trumpet

(Please choose four.)

Trombone

(Please choose four.)

Alto Sax

(Please choose two.)

Tenor Sax

(Please choose two.)

Baritone Sax

(Please choose one.)

Clarinet

(Please choose one.)

Piano

(Please choose one.)

Organ

(Please choose one.)

Vibes

(Please choose one.)

Guitar

(Please choose one.)

Bass

(Please choose one.)

Drums

(Please choose one.)

Other Instruments

(Please choose one.)

Male Vocalist

(Please choose one.)

Female Vocalist

(Please choose one.)

To vote in the 1972 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll, all you need do is fill in the blanks on the reverse side of this detachable page. The performers selected by our Nominating Board--made up of music editors, critics, representatives of major recording companies, independent record producers and the winners of last year's poll--are listed on the preceding pages.

These nominations are presented only as an aid to your recollection of artists and performances. The rapid growth of musical forms and performers in recent years makes it impossible to include every artist on a list of this size. However, you may vote for any living artist in any of the categories.

Each listed performer has been given a number. To vote for any musician included on the list, simply enter the number--not the name--in the appropriate space on the return ballot. If you cast a write-in vote for someone who wasn't nominated this year, just print in the person's full name.

Write-in choices for the leader of this year's Playboy All-Star Band must be men who have led a big band (ten or more musicians) during the past 12 months; groups with nine or fewer musicians are eligible in the instrumental-combo category. You're asked to vote for more than one musician in some categories, since big bands usually carry more than one man at those positions. (Our All-Star Band is a composite created from our readers' balloting and so, with the continued fading of boundary lines separating the various forms of contemporary music, it has evolved into an eclectic aggregation, to say the least.)

The only performers ineligible for the Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame are those already voted in: Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. This year, as in the past, the three top vote getters, living or dead, will be installed.

Your complete ballot must carry your name and address, and you may cast only one ballot. It will help select the members of the 1972 All-Star Band, who will receive the coveted Playboy Medal, so send your ballot promptly to Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611. In order to be eligible, ballots must be postmarked no later than midnight, October 15, 1971. Our February 1972 issue will contain the results of the 16th annual Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll.

Vocal Group

(Please choose one.)

Songwriter-Composer

(Please choose one.)

Instrumental Combo

(Please choose one.)

Nominating Board: Cannonball Adderley, Herb Alpert, Burt Bacharach, Ginger Baker, Booker T., Bob Brookmeyer, Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck, Harry Carney, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Hal David, Miles Davis, Buddy De Franco, Paul Desmond, Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, Ella Fitzgerald, Pete Fountain, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Jim Hall, Lionel Hampton, Al Hirt, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Herbie Mann, Paul McCartney, Gerry Mulligan, Boots Randolph, Buddy Rich, Daniel Seraphine (for "Chicago"), Doc Severinsen, Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Smith, Ronald Townson (for the 5th Dimension), Dionne Warwick, Kai Winding, Si Zentner; George Avakian, independent record producer; Don DeMicheal, writer; Nat Hentoff, writer; Dan Morgenstern, editor, Down Beat magazine; Pauline Rivelli, publisher, Jazz & Pop magazine; George T. Wein, president, Newport Jazz Festival; Michael Zwerin, European editor, The Village Voice; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic; David Axelrod, Capitol; Teo Macero, Columbia; Lester Koenig, Contemporary; Creed Taylor, CTI Records; Milt Gabler, Decca; Bob Thiele, Flying Dutchman; Bob Porter, Prestige; Stan Cornyn, Warner Brothers.