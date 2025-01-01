Let the Games Begin!

Years ago, alfresco fall and winter gamesmen would cheer on the home team while bundled up to the eyebrows in bulky outercoats that resembled sleeping bags. But today, lightweight fabrics and trimmer tailoring have helped make the great outdoors a great place to be--even when the temperature takes a nose dive. From the opening kickoff to the last downhill run, onlookers at this year's open-air events will find that for chill weather, leather is still king. Body-hugging rib-knit turtlenecks also provide excellent insulation and there are numerous foot-warming boot and shoe styles, including mid-calf lace-ups and crepe-soled suedes. Finally, for those après-game hours by the fireside, there's a plenitude of colorful and comfortable acrylic-knit lounging suits available that add to the pleasure of coming in from the cold.