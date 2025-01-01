Retiring Personalities

Our probe of women's sleeping positions finds that a body at rest tends to communicate. In his seminal study The Interpretation of Dreams, Sigmund Freud forever linked sleep with libido, those energetic instincts that, he said, have to do with all that may be found in the word love. By moving beyond this pleasure principle, we've discovered that even in repose, the nature of the female remains true to form. Show us a lady snuggled in the arms of Morpheus, then, and we'll predict her predilections.