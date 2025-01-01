Vegas Comes Up 007

The Late Ian Fleming's indomitable secret agent. James Bond, has addictive qualities. In novel form, he has attracted such prominent fans as President John F. Kennedy; onscreen, he has since 1962 been entertaining theater-filling fans numbering into the hundreds of thousands. Now, it appears, even 007's best-known alter ego is hooked by the role. After a one-picture absence, during which he loudly proclaimed that he was sick and tired of being James Bond, saturnine Scotsman Sean Connery is back in Bondage as the hero of Diamonds Are Forever, due to open over the holidays in theaters throughout the country. Produced, as were six previous Bond epics--five starring Connery and one featuring George Lazenby--by Albert R. ("Cubby") Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for United Artists, Diamonds sets Bond on the trail of a gem-smuggling ring that leads to the casinos of Las Vegas. Most of the action takes place in and around the Nevada gambling capital, making this the first Bond movie shot principally in the U.S. In the best 007 screen tradition, Connery comes in contact with a number of pneumatic maidens, notably Jill St. John as Tiffany Case and Lana Wood as Plenty O'Toole. (It was Playboy's April uncoverage of Miss Wood that brought her to the film makers' attention.) Also present in Diamonds are the other standard 007 film ingredients: infernally clever machines (a diamond encrusted, butterfly-winged moon car and an oyster-shaped one-man sub) and adrenaline-boosting chases (a dozen cars crack up in Downtown Vegas). All in all, we predict a warm yule box-office welcome for the return of the prodigal Sean.