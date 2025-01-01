Fashioned for the Future

Robert L. Green's annual presentation of Playboy's Creative Menswear International Designer Collection was recently held in the grand ballroom of New York's Plaza Hotel and the colorfully clad audience of 400 enthusiastically responded to the imaginative entries from 60 of the world's foremost designers. The premier show, which will soon tour several U. S. and foreign cities, utilized closed-circuit TV, video tapes and still photos to further highlight the clothes being modeled. An added element this year is the presentation of several outfits from boutiques that are not part of the haute couture establishment. Green specifically included them in order to point up the impact that today's street culture has made on menswear. The six showstopper styles pictured here also point up the fact that the future of men's fashions looks bright, indeed.