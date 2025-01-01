Let There be Light Whiskeys

Two types of new light whiskey will debut early this summer by the grace of the Federal powers that be. One will be the light whiskey that has gotten most of the publicity--whiskey distilled between 160 and 189 proof aged in used barrels. The second will be called blended light whiskey--light whiskey to which has been added up to 19 percent of the old-fashioned straight whiskey. In other (concluded on page 204)Light Whiskeys(continued from page 91) words, the present will be dipping into the traditional liquor arsenal for a small but significant amount of hefty flavor reinforcement. Drinkers who want a bourbon on the rocks, a mint julep or a sazerac will do best to steer themselves to the same straight stuff they now have in their liquor cabinet. A vodka martini will still be made with vodka, and a planter's punch with rum. But the new whiskeys will be distinctly versatile. For those interested in roaming through new drink paths with cocktail shaker and blender, we offer the following trio of recipes.

[recipe_title]Bloody Mary[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. light whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. tomato juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon catsup[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Worcestershire sauce[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash Tabasco sauce[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Dash celery salt[/drinkRecipe]

Shake all ingredients well with ice. Strain over rocks into 8-oz. tall glass.

[recipe_title]Banana Frozen Daiquiri[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. light whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lime juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/4 cup (firmly packed) thinly sliced ripe banana[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sugar or more to taste[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup finely crushed ice[/drinkRecipe]

Put all ingredients in blender. Blend at low speed 15 seconds. Pour into deep saucer champagne glass.

In time, the new light whiskeys will have their own conglomerate of mixed drinks. We offer this double-sized cocktail as a first step in liquid research and development.

[recipe_title]Double Chambery[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]2 ozs. light whiskey[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. vermouth de chambéry (strawberry-flavored light vermouth)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon maraschino liqueur[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Iced ginger ale[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 slice lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 fresh strawberry (optional)[/drinkRecipe]

Shake whiskey, vermouth, lemon juice, sugar and maraschino liqueur well with ice. Strain into 14-oz. double old fashioned glass half filled with rocks. Add a splash of ginger ale. Stir. Place lemon slice on rocks. Place strawberry on lemon slice. A double lift for guests and obviously half the work for the host.

Let there be light whiskeys!