Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast

Now that the mercury is inching its way up the thermometer and old man winter is almost out the door, it's time we once again turned our attention to prognosticating the male-fashion trends for the coming six months. The majority of suits, we foresee, will be shaped two-buttons with wide lapels and deep center vents--a look in which you may invest with confidence, as it is now firmly entrenched as a contemporary classic. Lest you fear that you're going to be typed, we hasten to add that there will still be plenty of opportunity for you to express your individuality by picking and choosing from the multiplicity of new fabrics, treatments and interesting color combinations--particularly plaids--that will soon be available. (text concluded on page 140)

In the pants department, slacks with a jeans cut will continue to be the predominant style, with corduroy, denim and embroidered denim the favored materials. We also predict that bleeding madras--which you probably thought had permanently faded away--will return, tailored into slacks, sports jackets and even suits. Another old standby, seersucker, will return to dominate this summer's fashions. But make no mistake--both fabrics will resemble the bleeding madras and seersucker styles of yesteryear in name only, with looks reflecting what's happening in 1972, not 1962.

Unlike spring 1971, when we accurately noted that there would be very little difference between dress and sport shirts, this year we predict some changes. Dress shirts will be quieting down somewhat, while casual shirts, frequently featuring a Western treatment, will be coming on stronger than ever in styles that are obviously to be worn sans tie. (Ties, incidentally, will continue to stay wide; among the patterned silks, watch for some new textured fabrics, such as hand-crocheted wool and homespun cotton.)

Summing up, we see the next six months as casually eclectic, with fabrics and patterns being matched--and mix-matched, provided the over-all effect is complementary rather than kookie. So it's shopward ho, gentlemen; spring and summer come but once a year.