Tiffany's a Gem

Last Year's The Marriage of a Young Stockbroker, starring Richard Benjamin (above) as a voyeur, was greeted by near-universal apathy--with one bright exception: Tiffany Bolling, a smoldering newcomer who, the critics agreed, was just about the only good thing in the film. Tiffany's name is the genuine article, not a marquee monicker. "Mother thought I'd be a boy, so she didn't have a girl's name picked. She got Tiffany out of a jewelry ad in the paper she was reading at the hospital." Tiffany, now 25, started singing in coffeehouses at 16; she still sings, and the Thank God the War Is Over cut from her album Tiffany was considered for a Grammy nomination. At 20, she got her first movie role, a bit in the 1967 film Tony Rome, starring Frank Sinatra --with whom, incidentally, she's been linked in the gossip columns in recent months. (Tiffany's version: "I've known Francis for a long time, and I love him dearly, but I don't see him often.") Television viewers will recall Tiffany from guest shots on numerous shows--most recently The Bold Ones--and as a regular in ABC's short-lived series The New People. We got Tiffany to talk about her life and her work. Sample observations: On her career--"I'd like to be in the category of a Vanessa Redgrave or a Grace Kelly, but maybe a bit more earthy." On love--"I'm a romanticist. I believe in courting. If a man and a woman just ball right away, they never get into each other's minds." On women's lib--"I love being a woman and I've never really felt put down. But I do think men have been uptight with women; they tend to say, 'OK, you just be quiet and serve me.' " On youth-- "Young people are underdogs. First they're told, 'Shut up, you're just a kid.' Then they're told, 'Get out there and do what you're supposed to do'; but by then they don't really know what that is." On religion--"I'm not a Jesus freak or anything, but all my life I've had some sort of religious tugging. I feel strongly that we're all born with a spiritual creative force, that everybody has some kind of god within. Not a wrathful, puritanical god who goes after sinners, because I definitely believe in pleasure, in the sensuality of being." And we get a lot of good old-fashioned sensual pleasure out of looking at the beauteous Miss Bolling.