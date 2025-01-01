About two years ago, Ben Hogan was sipping a beer in a Houston clubhouse after a rare tournament appearance when he spotted young Tom Shaw in brilliant red, white and blue bell-bottoms. Hogan remarked about his sport's evolving mode of dress: "It's preposterous." While Hogan's personal notion of sartorial flamboyance is a white golf cap, most players--professionals and weekenders alike--see the trend to bold golf fashion as great fun. Witness Shaw, one of 1971's top money winners, pictured here as defending champion in this year's Bing Crosby Pro-Am at Pebble Beach. As his colorful garb shows, he has the highest regard for Hogan's opinion on how to hit a four iron.