"So it's a Bracelet. What's it to ya?"

if you think all that glitters belongs only on girls, tell it to these guys

Egyptian kings and Indian rajas believed that those who wore gold ornaments "lived a long time in the abodes of the gods." Sumerians gilded themselves in precious metals for their magical qualities. And ancient Persians donned diadems as symbols of wealth and power. In fact, it's been only in the past century or two that men have eschewed wearing baubles and bangles. Well, guys are decking themselves out in fancy jewelry again and what they're sporting never looked better than with today's easygoing clothes. The trend, we think you'll agree, puts the well-known phrase "family jewels" in a whole new setting.