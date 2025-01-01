Playboy's Pigskin Preview

The social critics of football found their consummate spokesman this year when Eugene Bianchi, a professor of religion at Emory University in Atlanta, published a treatise titled "Pigskin Piety" in the February 21, 1972, issue of Christianity and Crisis, a highly respected journal of theology that we have read since 1961, when it published an article chronicling the systematic dehumanization of the American male by Playboy. Judging by Professor Bianchi's comments, football has now displaced Playboy as the major threat to human values. He begins his article with scholarly dispassion:

"More than 25,000,000 Americans fostered their own dehumanization each weekend last fall as fans of big-time football. Fixed to TV sets or huddled in the great arenas across the land, the spectators reinforced in themselves the worst values of our culture."

Bianchi observes:

"Collegiate and especially professional football reveal the fascist streak in our society." He also believes, "Autocratic control is aided by the personality types of coaches who frequently epitomize jockdom's highest traits: narrowness of vision, intolerance of diversity and utter loyalty to the meager wisdom of their guild."

The article draws these conclusions about the corrupt relationship between football and sex:

"As the season approaches its end, the sexual imagery is played out in culminating rituals that recall ancient fertility rites…. The bowl games have become the American rite of fertility during the early days of the new year. The very names of the bowls--peach, rose, orange, cotton--are reminiscent of primitive vegetation rites. Today these final orgasms of the season fertilize the land with the seeds of competitive violence for the year ahead….

"Football's sexual imagery has an especially demonic tinge. Not only does it assign inferior status to women but it also suffuses its sexual symbolism with aggressive violence. The stadium itself is a kind of territorial vagina in which the brutal thrusting is impersonal and manipulative. The players, all clad alike except for their numbers, have the impersonal identity of IBM cards. Their relation to other people is savage and mechanical rather than life-enhancing and responsible. They slam through open holes in the line with furious disregard for the humanity of others. Players and fans take great pleasure in penetrating the opponent's territory."

Apart from the inanity of Bianchi's arguments, Playboy is in awe of any man--theologian or otherwise--who has the imagination to look at a 70,000-seat stadium and see a gaping vagina, or who discovers coital symbolism in a fullback's plunging through an open hole in the line.

So, while we strongly endorse both pastimes, let's set sex aside for the moment and take a look at the prospects of the college teams around the country as fall practice begins.

Penn State, having won three major bowl games in the past four years, is headed for another holiday in the sun. John Hufnagel, who is closing in on all of State's passing and total-offense records, may be the most underrated quarterback in the country. The Nittany Lions' defense, which held Texas without a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl game, returns seven starters. Coach Joe Paterno's main problem will be finding replacements for running backs Lydell Mitchell and Franco Harris. This, combined with the arrival of talented rookie wide receivers, could mean that Penn State will surprise its fans with a hypoed passing attack. If the Lions get past Tennessee in the first game, a distinct improbability, they should finish the season undefeated.

Unless, of course, they get bushwhacked by West Virginia. The Mountaineers may be the most improved team in the country. Eighteen starters returning from last season are joined by a (continued on page 168)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 154) tremendous group of sophs up from the best freshman team in the school's history. Bernie Galiffa, a solid proven quarterback, will throw to some of the top receivers in America. Two brawny blue-chip sophomore tackles, John ("Tree") Adams and Jeff Merrow, lead the defense. Coach Bobby Bowden will have to rebuild the offensive line, but there's plenty of material available. It will be a very, very good year in Morgantown. Stanford on September 30 and Penn State on October 28 will be the only major threats to an undefeated season.

Both Army and Navy will be much improved, and it's about time; the Eastern military academies have been far behind the Air Force Academy in recent seasons. The final shoot-out between the two teams on December 2 should be an epic struggle in the best tradition of this legendary meeting. The optimism in Annapolis is heady. Navy watchers insist this could be the finest Navy squad since Roger Staubach led the Middies to national ranking in 1963. Nineteen starters return; among them, Larry ("Supersnatcher") Van Loan, who as a sophomore was the best receiver in Naval Academy history. Van Loan has two good quarterbacks to get the ball to him, and the passers, in turn, operate behind a veteran offensive line that will be even better with the arrival of exceptional soph center George Markulis. Another newcomer to watch is speedy Cleveland Cooper, whose outside running will keep defenses from concentrating too much on the passing attack. If the Midshipmen can avoid a repeat of last year's injuries, which sidelined a dozen starting players, Navy could be one of the surprise teams in the country.

Army could enjoy a winning season if the Cadets can get past their first two games, with Nebraska and Texas A&M, without too much physical damage.

During the pregame ceremonies of the A&M game, Army quarterback Kingsley Fink will be made an honorary citizen of the city of Fink, Texas (population eight). That may be the high point of the game for the Cadets. Army will field a tough veteran defense built around defensive end Steve Bogosian. Their two capable quarterbacks, Fink and senior southpaw Dick Atha, will give the Cadets a respectable pass attack.

Syracuse can be much stronger this fall by merely avoiding a repetition of anything like last year's injury situation, which claimed 24 players from the first two units for part or all of the season. Few teams have the depth to survive such adversity. Syracuse had insipid running last year due to a lack of outside speed. But this year Greg Allen, who was out all last season with hepatitis, should change that. The Orangemen may have their best running attack since Larry Csonka starred in '67. Still, the most productive offensive weapon may turn out to be sophomore field-goal kicker Bernie Ruoff. The Orange defense was gutted by graduation, but fabulous tackle Joe Ehrmann (a two-time Playboy All-America) returns fully healed, and he is half a defensive unit all by himself.

Boston College will have a tough time duplicating last season's 9--2 record, because most of the defenders, who were largely responsible for that success, graduated. There are plenty of replacements on hand, but they are mostly inexperienced. Junior Gary Marangi will inherit the quarterback duties. He is reputed to have a great arm and needs only game experience to become established. If all the youngsters learn quickly, this could be another big year at the Heights.

The Villanova team blew its chances for a fine season in '71, which means some rebuilding is in order this fall. The attack platoon will be green, but the defense, led by talented pass stealer Frank Polito, will be mean, strong and quick.

Pittsburgh fans, after years of futility, despair and high, unrealized prospects, will notice a difference this season, not only on the scoreboard but in the backfield. Coach Carl DePasqua has installed a new wishbone offense to take advantage of his personnel, which includes a large supply of runners and very few receivers. Yet a woeful lack of depth in both lines will probably preclude any improvement over last year's record.

It's going to be a good year in the Ivy League, largely because of an excellent number of seniors. This is the group recruited the year Calvin Hill of Yale and Marty Domres of Columbia were first-round pro draft choices, an event that destroyed the long-standing myth that Ivy League players were always ignored by the pros. Since then, the Ivies have gotten a large share of the available prep school muscular intellects.

Columbia and Dartmouth will fight it out for the title, with Harvard, Yale, Cornell and (surprise!) Pennsylvania not far behind. The title will probably be decided in the Columbia-Dartmouth game on November 11. The Indians will have a slight edge in that one solely because it will be played in Hanover, and the home-field advantage seems to be a big factor in the Ivy League.

The Dartmouth players, unaccustomed to much serious competition from the rest of the League, were shaken out of their complacency by last fall's loss to Columbia. This year, the Indians are experienced and, miffed by having to share the '71 title with Cornell, they also have incentive.

The happiest Ivy League fans are in New York City. Columbia has its best team in 25 years, the result of a new aggressive recruiting program. Last year's team, dubbed The Cardiac Kids because of its propensity for winning close games, was made up for the most part of juniors; as a result, 17 of the 22 starters are back, all presumably stronger and smarter. The only possible problem spots are the interior offensive line and the running game. If the runners are merely good enough to take some of the pressure off a premium passing attack, the Lions could terrorize the League and Columbia fans would at long last have something to talk about besides the 1934 Rose Bowl win over Stanford.

The main question above Cayuga's waters as the season opens is how well Cornell will survive the loss of Ed Marinaro. Probably very well, but it will be a vastly different club. Without Marinaro, the most productive runner in college history, the attacking unit will be less potent. The defensive team, fortunately, will be tough as nails.

Last season, Harvard started slowly under new head coach Joe Restic, gained momentum as the season progressed and finished with a sound drubbing of Yale in what has come to be known in Bean Town as The Game. The core of that squad returns, including the entire offensive backfield. Depth in the offensive backfield will be a serious problem, but the defenders will be tougher than ever. Ted DeMars and Rich Gatto should be the best pair of running backs in the Ivies.

Ace runner Dick Jauron has been Yale's major weapon for the past two years and should get some help this season from three promising sophomores, Rudy Green, Tyrell Hennings and Tom Clauss. The passing will be better if coach Carm Cozza can finally settle on a starting quarterback (last year he used three different ones). Either of two sophs, Tom Doyle or Bob Sotta, could be the answer. Another sophomore, a super one, is former Wisconsin All-America Alan Ameche's son Brian, who will help beef up a flaccid defensive line. How well all these newcomers perform will determine the Elis' fate.

The most improved team in the League will be Pennsylvania; with a little luck, the Quakers could be in the thick of the title race, provided, of course, last year's incredible string of bad breaks (both kinds), which turned a promising season into a 2--7 disaster, doesn't recur. Tom Pinto is a splendid quarterback and his prime target, Don Clune, a top-rank receiver.

Princeton will be the only Ivy team weaker than last year, mostly because of a decimated defense. A good offensive (continued on page 224)Pigskin Preview(continued from page 168) line and an adequate passing attack will have to cover for a dearth of good runners. Unlike other teams in the League, there will be very little help from the sophomore crop.

Brown will be noticeably improved. Last year's 0--9 misadventure was a traumatic experience for all concerned, because the Bruins were winning or tied in the fourth quarter in four games and within three points in two others. Runner Gary Bonner is one of the best in the East, but he will have to operate behind a new line.

Temple is where many of the exciting things in Eastern football are going on. For decades Villanova has been the big-time college power in the Philadelphia area, but when coach Wayne Hardin took over at Temple in 1970, he decided to change all that, and he has. The Owls are gradually upgrading their schedule to a major college status and the squad muscle is growing even faster. Last season, the Owls lost only to Boston College and West Virginia while tying Villanova. The '72 schedule is tougher, but so are the Owls. They are also bigger and faster. Led by fabulously talented guard Skip Singletary, who could prove to be the top offensive lineman in the country, the offense should be extremely productive. In short, there will be fireworks in Philadelphia this fall. Look for the Owls to pull off a stunning upset in their first game with Syracuse.

The outlook at Delaware is, as always, bright. The Blue Hens' perennially potent wing-T offense (sometimes known as the chicken wing) won't be quite up to recent standards because of severe graduation losses, so the experienced defenders will have to hold off the enemy in early games while the offense gains some seasoning. This is what happened last year, and then the Hens won the college division national championship. Unless they get bumped by Temple, they could repeat.

Rutgers will be greatly improved. After a miserable beginning in '71, the Knights finished strong, and nearly everyone returns. Says coach John Bateman, "We're going to have more good football players this year than we have had since 1969."

Colgate's opponents should be wary. If they acquire linebacking help and defensive-line depth (moving tackle Bob Arotsky over from the offense will help), the Raiders will raise some hell, because the offense will be excellent. Quarterback Tom Parr and halfback Mark van Eeghen could play first string anywhere.

• • •

Ohio State, to put it as succinctly as possible, is loaded. Woody Hayes has better and deeper talent at his disposal than at any time in his coaching career. Needless to say, he will immensely enjoy laying waste to enemy forces in the best tradition of his idol, General von Schlieffen. Woody has some scores to even. Aside from being sacked by enemy legions last year, he absorbed large amounts of abuse from self-righteous Big Ten athletic administrators when he threw one of his matchless temper tantrums toward the end of the Michigan game, much to the delight of millions of television viewers and the chagrin of game officials, who promptly laid two 15-yard penalties on him for unspeakable conduct. They apparently felt a Donald Duck--style tirade was unbecoming a 58-year-old fat man. Sundry sports-writers and university dignitaries yelped for Woody's scalp, a sentiment with which we have very little sympathy. Woody screamed at the officials, but so what? Thousands of fans do the same thing at every game, and a coach certainly has more reason to be upset by a bad call (and it was a bad call) than any fan.

It is true, of course, that Woody is a poor loser, but in a football coach, that isn't the worst of all possible faults. And let us consider what a loss Woody's forced retirement would be. Millions of dedicated Woody haters whose prime emotional catharsis is seeing Woody lose an occasional game would be deprived of their principal (if infrequent) joy.

Woody's fortunes this season are based on the return of 18 top-quality players whose injuries and operations caused them to miss all or most of the '71 season, plus the arrival of the most promising sophomore class in years. Best of the newcomers are quarterback Dave Purdy, fullback Champ Henson, receiver Billy Ezzo and tight end Mike Bartoszek. These and perhaps a half dozen other sophomores are so good that they will probably displace last year's starters before the season is over. The Buckeyes have the best chance of any team in the country to go undefeated, thus another national championship is probable.

Michigan will be as strong as last year, but that won't be good enough to recapture the Conference championship, because every team in the league, except Northwestern and Minnesota, will be stronger. The Wolverines will again be a powerful running team, but they will probably pass more with the added experience gained by last year's three rookie quarterbacks. The offensive line, a main reason for their awesome running in '71, will be even better with the shift of Paul Seymour from tight end to power tackle.

This will be the year when Purdue will regain national stature. Pro scouts took up residence in West Lafayette motels this spring to ogle the beef while coach Bob DeMoss put his squad through its paces. At least ten Boilermaker seniors are prime pro prospects. Otis Armstrong and Darryl Stingley are the premier brace of halfbacks in college football. Defensive lineman Dave Butz is currently tabbed by pro scouts as a possible first-round pick. The main reason for optimism, however, is the maturation of quarterback Gary Danielson, who should fix the distressing lack of passing consistency that has hurt Purdue's offense the past two seasons. The offensive line is still the most troublesome problem area, but conversion to the wishbone offense will help, because it is an easier system for offensive linemen to learn and execute. With improved passing, the Boilermakers should be a magnificent offensive football team. One of DeMoss' intangible problems will be how to avoid the peculiar lethargy that sometimes infects senior-dominated teams.

Indiana could be one of the nation's surprise teams. The Hoosiers have been crippled in recent seasons by a combination of bad luck, pointless player dissension and inexperience. Last year, coach John Pont had trouble with his offense and, by the time he'd oiled all the right spots, the defense had sputtered and died. Some energetic scrimmages in spring practice seem to have eliminated most of the kinks. This will be the toughest, most brutally physical team Pont has had at Indiana, yet it will be a quick and agile squad. The only offensive lack is a runner. The defense, anchored by gigantic tackle Carl Barzilauskas, will be nearly immovable against the run.

Michigan State will be improved, partially because its offensive line will surely avoid many of last season's inexperienced mistakes. The Spartans will depend heavily on the running attack. They certainly have the ingredients. Four superb new runners are on hand: sophomores Clarence Bullock and Arnold Morgado, plus junior college transfers Damond Mays and Clayton Montgomery. The blockers are led by colossal Billy Joe DuPree at tight end. The defensive backfield, a problem in 1971, will be strong, because Brad Van Pelt, who is without peer as a defensive back, will have some able help.

The Illinois team will be much improved, but that probably won't do the won-lost record any good. Its first seven opponents are Michigan State, Southern Cal, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Purdue. Nevertheless, keep in mind that coach Bob Blackman has done a nearly miraculous rebuilding job in Champaign. The Illini have more first-rate talent than they've had since the slush-fund scandal of 1966. Quarterback Mike Wells will be the key to whatever success the Illini can salvage from the schedule. The 6'5", 225-pound giant is a superb option engineer, because he can run and he is also an excellent passer. He could be another Roman Gabriel if he becomes a professional.

Rufus ("The Roadrunner") Ferguson will singlehandedly make Wisconsin an exciting team. The 5'6", 190-pound scat-back is as difficult to tackle as a bowling ball. However, he won't get much passing support unless a creditable quarterback can be found to replace departed Neil Graff. If a good passer is located, the Badgers will have a potent attack, because they have unusually talented receivers. A leaky pass defense, the Badgers' downfall in several games last season, was strengthened in spring practice.

Northwestern's surprising flirtation with the Big Ten title the past two years was largely attributable to Alex Agase's sagacious coaching. If Agase were coaching at Michigan State, he would lose a game once every ten years. The past two recruiting years have been highly successful, laying the groundwork for a powerful team a year from now. But there isn't much for Alex to work with in Evanston this fall. Graduation nearly gutted the defense and also took his passing game. The Wildcats do have some good runners and a tough veteran offensive line, so Agase will field a ball-control team and hope the youngsters grow up quickly. Rookie quarterback Mitch Anderson has the potential for future greatness.

Minnesota has a new coach, Cal Stoll, but not a great deal more. The returnees are numerous, but few are outstanding. If Stoll finds a quarterback to throw to his good receivers, he'll at least have a passing game. The defense will be on a par with last year's, which was somewhere between mediocre and awful. Stoll is installing the veer-T offense and recruiting day and night. Gopher fans, who are not renowned for their patience, will have to wait another three years for a winning team.

It has been a long, tedious climb back uphill for Iowa, and the Hawkeyes still have a long way to go. Both lines will be bigger and abler than last year's (which isn't saying much) and the running game will be stronger.

Miami should have the Mid-American Conference championship sewed up from the opening kickoff. Most of the offense returns, led by flashy tailback Bob Hitchens, and the passing will be 100 percent improved. Miami teams have always been strong defensively, and this year should be no exception. Bowling Green also has a supercharged tailback, Paul Miles, who could be an All-America before he graduates. If the Falcons survive the opener with Purdue, they could challenge Miami for the championship.

It will be a slightly off year for Toledo. The Rockets will probably have the unique experience of losing a game or two. Only six of 22 starters return. Although the replacements are able, lack of depth and experience will make the Rockets vulnerable to injury. In short, Toledo's position will be comparable to Ohio State's in '71. Joe Schwartz, a tailback last year, has been moved to quarterback and coach Jack Murphy tells us he is a gem. Two supersophs, linebacker Rob Branyan and offensive tackle Ed Farris, should star their first year.

Remember the name Rich Bevly. This Ohio University sophomore quarterback will be nationally known before he graduates. He will be throwing to another great soph, Cleveland Moutry, who was Bevly's top receiver in high school. Depth, as with most M. A. C. teams, is the Bobcats' only problem. If a cynical university administration, which seems to feel that having a winning football team is about as prestigious as having gonorrhea, will give the athletic department a little support, Ohio U will again be a power in a couple of years.

Bill Screws, another new quarterback, will be the principal attraction at Western Michigan. Tackle Bernard Thomas, an All-America candidate, will anchor a defense considerably weakened by graduation. Kent State is still rebuilding. Last season was a nightmare for new coach Don James. A talented rookie tailback, Larry Poole, will give the Flashes much added punch, and new linebacker Bob Bender will give a flaccid defense some muscle.

This will probably be the worst season in ten for Notre Dame. To avoid that fate, several improbables must occur before opening kickoff. First, a top-quality quarterback is needed. Sophomore Tom Clements is a possibility, but a remote one. Also, a new defensive unit must be assembled that will at least approach the greatness of last year's defenders. That isn't likely, either, because the '71 defense was perhaps the best ever assembled on a college campus, and all but three have graduated. Tackle Greg Marx and sophomore defensive end Mike Fanning, whose advance notices make him sound like a combination of King Kong and Tarzan, will have to carry a very young and inexperienced crew. The ball carriers are better than a year ago and they will operate behind a sound, but thin, offensive line. Unless coach Ara Parseghian can find a passer, the Irish will play a lot of ball-control games this season. An extremely weak schedule will make the Irish look better than they are.

Freshmen were eligible to play varsity ball at Marshall last year, due to a special N. C. A. A. ruling resulting from the disastrous air crash of 1970 that nearly wiped out the Marshall squad. Therefore, 21 starters return this year to a squad that has only six seniors. The incoming freshman group is so promising that many will displace last year's veterans. With a little luck, the Thundering Herd could have a winning season.

Alabama and Louisiana State will compete for the Southeastern Conference championship. The issue will probably be decided on November 11 in Birmingham. LSU will be even stronger than last year if quarterback Bert Jones plays with the finesse he exhibited during the last part of the '71 season. The main problem is finding an adequate replacement for departed receiver Andy Hamilton. A big sophomore, Bo Harris has all the equipment to become one of the country's premier linebackers. He and veteran Warren Capone will give LSU two of the country's best at that position. The Tigers' big surprise for opponents this season will be a pair of fabulous rookie runners, tailback Steve Rogers and fullback Brad Davis. Paired with quarterback Jones, these two will give the Tigers a dazzling offense.

Alabama could keep its S. E. C. crown because the Tide has a better-balanced offense to keep opposing defenses from ganging up on the line of scrimmage to stop the run. Though the ground attack will be strong, with Joe LaBue and Ellis Beck backed by good second-stringers, quarterback Terry Davis will get a better chance to show his excellence. The offensive line, led by center Jim Krapf and guard John Hannah, is awesome. Coach Bear Bryant, known for his candor, says his team has more players capable of being winners than ever before. The Bear's definition of a winner is somebody like Johnny Musso or Joe Namath. A scheduling freak gives the Tide nine home games, so it should be a delirious year in Tuscaloosa.

Tennessee will be as strong as ever, but the strength will be more evenly distributed. New quarterback Condredge Holloway should be the antidote for last year's anemic passing offense, but the defense won't be as able, because for the first time in many falls Tennessee begins the season without proven linebackers.

Mississippi was the surprise team of the South in '71. New coach Billy Kinard molded a group of unproven players into a team that won nine games and dismantled Georgia Tech in the Peach Bowl. Nearly all of last year's top players are back. The Rebel offense will be tremendous. Newcomer Bill Malouf, converted from quarterback to receiver, should be the finest in the South in his first year. He will be teamed with tight end Butch Veazey, who Kinard swears is number one in the country. The Rebels' Achilles' heel, if they have one, will be an average defensive line. Another liability will be the loss of last season's surprise factor: Opponents will be ready for the Rebels this fall.

Georgia won't be able to duplicate last season's 10--1 showing. In '71, a superb rookie backfield operated behind a big experienced line. Both lines have been depleted by graduation and the replacements are last season's only adequate second-stringers. Of course, all the offensive backfield returns, including quarterback Andy Johnson and gifted runner Jimmy Poulos, and it's a coach's dream, with quality talent two-deep at every position. James Ray is surely the best number-two quarterback around and, since coach Vince Dooley plans to pass more this year, he may displace incumbent Johnson.

Mississippi State's dismal record last fall was largely due to quarterback problems. Coach Charley Shira tried three different ones, in desperation switched to the wishbone offense the last part of the season, but nothing seemed to help. In spring practice, the three futile passers were swapped for three promising rookie quarterbacks, Rocky Felker, Melvin Barkum and Mike Monaghan. Shira says both Felker and Barkum have tremendous potential, with Monaghan not far behind. If tailback Lewis Grubbs can return to the top form he exhibited two years ago, the Bulldogs will put a lot of points on the scoreboard. An added plus is the arrival of new offensive coordinator Bob Tyler, one of the ablest young coaches in America.

The big question at Auburn is what the Tigers will do without Pat Sullivan and Terry Beasley. Probably very little. The defensive unit, fortunately, is solid, so the Tigers will keep the ball on the ground and hope things work out.

This year, at last, Vanderbilt may have an impressive won-lost record. Each year, the Commodores seem to have a weaker schedule and better players, yet find new ways to goof up. This season there is better squad depth, the offense is returning to the I formation after a year of spectacularly unsuccessful experimentation with the wishbone and new quarterback David Lee will be at the controls. The running game, featuring Jamie O'Rourke and Steve Burger (last year's quarterback), will be excellent. The Commodores could be the surprise team of the Southeastern Conference.

Florida will be stronger, mostly because last year's pathetic defense was overhauled in spring practice. Two newcomers, linebacker Ralph Ortega and defensive back Tyson Sever, should be superstars before they graduate. Still, there is no one in sight who has even a modicum of the graduated John Reaves's passing ability. Ergo: It will be a grim year in Gatorville.

Kentucky suffered from inept passing last fall, so coach John Ray went out during the off-season and got himself a superb junior college transfer, James McKay, who dutifully nailed down the quarterback job in spring practice. The ground game should be something to see, with veteran Doug Kotar being joined by incoming freshman Alfred Collins, a high school All-America from Madisonville, Kentucky. The Wildcat squad will be bigger, stronger and faster than in recent years, so look for some upsets this season.

It will be another happy autumn in Chapel Hill. The North Carolina team will continue to dominate the Atlantic Coast Conference and should again wind up among the top 20 teams in the country. The look of the team will be a bit different, though, with a juiced-up attack featuring two good quarterbacks, veteran Nick Vidnovic and sophomore Chris Kupec. The only question mark on an otherwise outstanding offensive unit is tailback Ike Oglesby, who sat out the last half of the '71 season with a leg injury. He is Carolina's most potent outside threat since Charlie Justice, and if he's healthy, he may turn out to be the very best back in America.

Duke should be the second-strongest team in the Conference, but a rugged extra-Conference schedule that features Alabama, Washington, Stanford and Georgia Tech will probably keep the Blue Devils from looking as good as they are. It will be a young team, with as many as 12 sophomores possibly earning starting berths. Standout newcomer is another great soph quarterback (the A. C. C. seems loaded with them this year), Mark Johnson, who may be good enough to be All-Conference his first year. Tailback Steve Jones is a dandy and Ed Newman is the best defensive tackle in the South.

Clemson seems ready to regain respectability. Most of last year's losses were the result of inexperience and lack of depth. But those problems were apparently handled in spring practice and coach Hootie Ingram's starting units will be composed of players who were full- or part-time starters last season. Two good quarterbacks, Ken Pengitore and rookie Mark Fellers, will be joined by Jim Washington, a junior college All-America runner. One of the Tigers' most effective scoring weapons will again be place kicker Eddie Seigler.

Both Maryland and Virginia will be dramatically improved over last season. At Maryland, coach Jerry Claiborne has done an amazing job of turning a disorganized, lethargic and dispirited squad into an inspired, aggressive team. A fine group of sophomores will start ahead of several lettermen. Stellar newcomers are tailback Louis Carter and defensive tackle Randy White, both of whom should be All-Americas before they graduate. At Virginia, a new set of assistant coaches, another year's experience for a team that started ten sophomores in '71, a redesigned offense and several quality rookies will greatly help the Cavaliers. The two-yards-and-a-splash-of-mud philosophy has been discarded by coach Don Lawrence in favor of a "big play" offense.

After three straight losing seasons, North Carolina State is again trying to rebuild. The job won't be accomplished this year, primarily because there isn't a good quarterback. The running backs, as a group, are excellent, but the defenders will be green. It will be a tough beginning for new coach Tom Harper at Wake Forest. The Deacons will have a strong offensive line and a nonpareil running back, Ken Garrett, who should be a first-round pro draft choice next winter. Unfortunately, there isn't much talent to support these quality players, so this will probably be a bleak autumn in Winston-Salem.

William & Mary will have the strongest squad in the Southern Conference, but the tough schedule will prevent it from having the best won-lost record. An excellent new quarterback, Bill Deery, is on hand to throw to receiver David Knight. The Citadel could win the championship if some adequate receivers can be developed. Richmond has a chance to retain the title if the passing game can be strengthened. Davidson, the smallest school (1000 men and, beginning this fall, a few deliriously happy girls) playing major college football in the U. S., ranked fourth nationally over the past five years in passing. With quarterback Scotty Shipp returning, the Wildcats will again be throwing much of the time. If East Carolina coach Sonny Randle can get support for superb runner Carlester Crumpler among junior college transfers, the Pirates will be stronger. If a top-grade quarterback emerges at Furman, the Paladins could make a run for the Conference crown.

Fans who saw the offensive spectacular in the Fiesta Bowl last December got an idea of what Florida State will be like in '72. If the Seminoles score fewer than 40 points in any of their games, it will be an off day. Gary Huff is probably the best quarterback ever to play in Tallahassee, and his prime target, Barry Smith, is another Ron Sellers. The main problem is to find another receiver to take the double and triple coverage off Smith. Sophomore Mike Davison and junior college transfers Hodges Mitchell and Mack Brown will provide improved running. Add to this a bolstered defensive platoon and some good luck, and the sweet aroma of an undefeated season is in the air.

South Carolina has a new quarterback with sensational advance billings. Bill Troup a 6'5" transfer from Virginia, will direct an offense that deteriorated last fall from average to dreadful. The whole squad will be younger and much faster than any South Carolina team in several years, so look for progressive improvement throughout the season. Two recently enrolled junior college graduates, runner Ron Parson and safety Mel Baxley, will probably be starters.

A new coach, Bill Fulcher, takes over at Georgia Tech. The Tech fans, an uncommonly sullen lot, were up in arms last year because their team won only six games and went to the Peach Bowl. Fulcher's attempt to placate the mob is based on a promise that his team will be "colorful, exciting to watch and hopefully a winning one." Hopeful isn't good enough in Atlanta. Fulcher certainly has the material to be a winner his first year. Thirty-seven returning lettermen are joined by especially good sophomores, best of whom is linebacker Joe Harris.

Miami will be improved, largely because last year's small offensive line has been replaced by one of the biggest in recent years. The ground attack, led by All-America candidate Chuck Foreman and rookie fullback Woody Thompson, should be excellent. The remaining need is for a quarterback.

Tulane had trouble last season adjusting to a new coaching staff and system, but progress in spring practice indicated those problems are gone. The team will be as fast as last year's edition, but bigger. If coach Bennie Ellender can develop some offensive consistency, the Greenies will have a winning year.

Southern Mississippi's team will be built around a supersenior who is undoubtedly the most versatile player in America. Ray Guy is the nation's best punter (last fall we saw him spiral a ball into the end-zone bleachers from his own 40-yard line) and his team's number-one defensive safety, and there is a distinct possibility that he will be its starting quarterback this fall. Most of Guy's teammates from last season have graduated, but he will be surrounded by a group of big strong sophomores, with no fewer than 15 expected to make the traveling squad.

The Tampa athletic department has been working feverishly for several years in an attempt to build the football team into a national power. Guidance of the project is taken over this fall by new coach Earle Bruce. He should hit the jack pot his first year. The Spartans return 15 starters from an error-prone '71 team that threw away several games, including a one-point loss to Ole Miss. Principal asset will be supersoph quarterback Freddie Solomon.

Virginia Tech returns with one of the deadliest passers in the nation, Don Strock, and a juiced-up running game. Last year, the players had trouble with completely new offensive systems, but spring practice revealed a more confident and polished squad. With a pyrotechnic passing game, Tech will likely be one of 1972's most entertaining teams.

• • •

Nebraska's chances for a third straight national championship look good, indeed. There is more speed and size present on this Nebraska team than in any year since 1962, when Bob Devaney took over the Cornhuskers. Despite the return of flanker Johnny Rodgers and fullback Bill Olds, the offense won't be quite up to last season's standards. The biggest if is whether or not new quarterback Dave Humm can adequately replace Jerry Tagge. He looked great in spring practice. There is no question about the Husker defense; it will be tougher than ever, if that's possible. Defensive end Willie Harper and middle guard Rich Glover overwhelm opposing linemen. This year, a prime incentive for the Huskers will be their desire to help Devaney end his college coaching career in fitting fashion. After ten years as the Nebraska head coach, with 92 victories, 18 losses and one tie, he will retire at the end of this season. His expertise and compelling personality have lifted Nebraska to a perennial place among the nation's best teams. In admiring recognition of this and his contributions to college football, we choose Bob Devaney as Playboy's Coach of the Year.

If Nebraska gets sidetracked this fall, Oklahoma will do it. The Sooners nearly did it last year, and if they could get an equally talented replacement for graduated quarterback Jack Mildren, the Sooners wouldn't lose a game. Unfortunately, a running quarterback like Mildren comes along once in three decades. Senior quarterback Dave Robertson appeared adequate in spring practice. If he falters, either James Stokely or one of two hot-shot incoming passers from Texas, Kerry Jackson or Scott Hill, will get the job in midseason. Pro scouts unanimously agree that Greg Pruitt is the best college running back in the land, and runningmates Joe Wylie and Leon Crosswhite aren't far behind. The defense was hurt by graduation, but the replacements are more than capable. The big problem is that the defenders often suffered from exhaustion last season. Habitually, the offense scored so quickly that the defense didn't get a chance to rest.

If any team has a more powerful running game than Oklahoma, it will be Colorado. Coach Eddie Crowder has so many fabulous running backs he has to figure out new ways to use them all. Jon Keyworth, who was supposed to be the Buffs' big gun last year, broke his leg in the LSU game (thus allowing Charlie Davis to bloom into greatness) and is being switched to wingback to utilize his pass-catching ability. Davis' runningmate will be fullback Bo Matthews, who could emerge, believe it or not, as the best runner on the team. The Buffaloes won't have a whole squadron of fleet receivers as they have had in recent seasons, but they probably won't be missed. Crowder says that J. V. Cain could become college football's best tight end. The Colorado defense will be vastly improved. Keep an eye on supersoph defensive tackle Bubba Bridges, who, say his mentors, weighs 270 pounds and runs like a tailback. The Buffs' only problem area is the defensive secondary. Cullen Bryant will be a consensus All-America, but there is very little depth.

Iowa State appears to have lost too much of its offense to contend for the Big Eight title. Wholesale position shifts have been made, including the moving of George Amundson back to quarterback, his position in 1970. Coach Johnny Majors held ten straight scrimmages to end spring practice in an effort to mature the offense. If he succeeded, the Cyclones will have a banner season, because the defensive unit is big, mean and experienced.

Kansas State will have plenty of offensive spark. Quarterback Dennis Morrison has matured and he is surrounded by good running backs and fine receivers. The problems, this year as last, are on the defensive platoon. To tighten the unit, Coach Vince Gibson tried a 4-4 defense in spring practice. Kansas State could be the dark-horse team in the Big Eight.

Oklahoma State was sailing along with a 4--2--1 record last season when seven starters were injured and November turned into a shambles. Assuming better fortune this year, the Cowboys should make a more impressive showing. Quarterback Brent Blackman can lead the offense, and he enjoys much better running support with the addition of junior college transfers Archie White and Alton Gerard. Former fullback Cleveland Vann, converted to middle linebacker, has turned out to be a headhunter. Says a Cowboy spokesman, "If this Conference wasn't so tough, this could be a helluva good year for us."

The sports publicist at Kansas agrees with him. "If we could switch our franchise to some other division and get away from Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado, I would be a lot more optimistic about our prospects." The main problem at Kansas is a young offensive unit. The Jayhawks do have a couple of throwers, David Jaynes and Bob Bruegging, and a raft of good catchers, so fans can expect a lot of passing. The defense will be strong largely because of the arrival of Steve Towle, who may achieve linebacking eminence before he graduates.

Alas for poor old Mizzou. Prospects haven't been this bleak in Columbia for decades. The Tigers won one game in '71 and, incredibly, this year's squad looks even weaker. Junior college transfers have been imported in a frantic effort at reinforcement, but their contributions will remain in doubt until the season opens. Best of the transfers are quarterback John Cherry and running backs Tommy Reamon and Jimmy Smith.

Arkansas is loaded again. The Razorbacks would probably have gone undefeated last year if their fullbacks hadn't been wiped out by injuries. Falling asleep against Tulsa didn't help, either. The alleged weakness of '71, an inexperienced defense, turned out to be an asset, and the defenders are bigger, stronger and wiser this year. A new fullback, Marsh White, and senior fullback Mike Saint will give the Hogs a cogent ground attack to supplement passer Joe Ferguson, who, with a good season, could be tops in the land, and receiver Mike Reppond, the best of a good collection. The Razorbacks' major problem is the fact that most of the Southwest Conference will be much stronger.

One of the more unconvincing dramatic performances each September is Darrell Royal's sobbing appraisal of the prospects for his team. You can almost see the tear stains on the press releases issued by the Texas athletic department. But just look at the facts: The Longhorns won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Southwest Conference title in '71 with a largely sophomore squad. Fifteen of 22 starters are back, joined by the usual excellent batch of first-year players. The backfield greats of recent vintage are missing, it is true, and the replacements are untried. But Tiny Tim could gain yardage running behind the Longhorn line that is led by Jerry Sisemore, perhaps the greatest offensive tackle in the history of college football.

Texas Christian (with a little luck and an adequate quarterback) could raise all manner of hell in the Southwest Conference championship race. Sixteen starters are back. Two supersophs, linebacker Dede Terveen and runner Mike Luttrell, join the veterans. The defense will terrorize opponents. Junior defensive tackle Charlie Davis is incredible. A gentle, very likable guy off the field, he handles opposing linemen like so many practice dummies.

For the first time in a decade, the Southern Methodist passing game was not among the nation's best in '71. This season, coach Hayden Fry will return to the more familiar multiple offense and again emphasize the passing attack. Halfback Alvin Maxson, who led the Conference last season as a sophomore, will provide the running threat. The defense, with the added help of supersoph tackle Louis Kelcher, will be formidable.

Each year Texas A&M seems on the edge of greatness but somehow never quite makes it. As in recent seasons, the Aggies have excellent manpower this year. New coach Emory Bellard, who midwifed the wishbone attack as an assistant coach at Texas, will install his creation at A&M. Brad Dusek has been reconverted into a running back, and he should be a great one. Coach Bellard succeeded in recruiting a number of talented high school seniors for this year's freshman squad and a few of them will see varsity action their first year, now that freshmen are eligible to play varsity football. And reports from College Station are that squad morale is high, a pleasant change from the past few years.

Only a limp extra-Conference schedule will prevent Texas Tech from having the worst record in the Southwest. Coach Jim Carlen should have stayed at West Virginia. Recruiting in a fiercely competitive conference is a tough task at Tech. Few players are eager to spend four of their years in Lubbock, where dancing and card playing are considered sinful, sex education a Communist plot and the primary diversions are shooting, rattlesnakes and smuggling illegal booze inside the city limits. This season, Carlen will have a couple of top-grade runners (Doug McCutchen and James Mosley), a superb middle guard (Donald Rives) and very little else. The Raiders will be especially vulnerable to the pass, and in the Southwest Conference, that is a fatal weakness.

Rice was well on its way to regaining prominence last season before coach Bill Peterson abruptly quit and moved across town to the Houston Oilers. Now the Owls have to start all over again with coach Al Conover, who will retain Peterson's wide-open attack but add a few innovations of his own. The Owls will be bigger and deeper than in '71, but their schedule will make a winning season very difficult. The best scoring punch will probably be field-goal kicker Mark Williams.

Baylor also has a new coach, Grant Teaff, an advocate of the power of positive thinking. He couldn't have come at a better time, because the Bears have the material to be the most improved team in the league. The defense, led by end Roger Goree and junior college transfer nose guard Millard Neely, will be excellent. Sophomore quarterback Neal Jeffrey is quick, runs the option well and is a strong passer. If a contingent of junior college transfers can hold up a weak offensive line, Baylor will pull some upsets this fall.

Louisville and Memphis State are the favorites in the Missouri Valley Conference race. Their game on November 18 will probably decide the issue. Louisville seems to have the best talent going into the season. Its two star performers are vivid illustrations of the difference in college and pro football requirements and good examples of the folly of judging college players by pro standards. Louisville quarterback John Madeya is likely to be the first quarterback chosen in the pro draft next February. At 6'4" and 210 pounds, he fits professional standards for size. In sharp contrast, teammate Tom Jackson, likely to be recognized as the top college linebacker in the country, weighs just 220 pounds and the pro scouts fear he's too small. If he were 20 pounds heavier, some pro team would mortgage its franchise to get him.

A talented and creative new head coach, Fred Pancoast, has taken over at Memphis State and Tiger fans will probably see immediate positive results. Pancoast inherits a solid veteran offensive line, two of the best wide receivers in America (senior Stan Davis and soph James Thompson) and a rookie quarterback (David Fowler) who, Pancoast tells us, is certain to be great. The Tigers will be small, quick and fast, so Memphis fans may see an offensive display this fall.

New Mexico State should have the best won-lost record in the Conference. There is a catch, though: The Aggies play only four Conference teams, the weakest ones. Still, there is more top-grade talent on hand than in any other year in the school's history. The aerial game, featuring quarterback Joe Pisarcik, will be devastating. In short, the Aggies are ready to take revenge on a few teams that have been drubbing them regularly the past several years.

Tulsa seems to be building a backfield with transfers from other major schools. Among this year's Tulsa stars will be runners Steve Bowling from Florida State and Raymond Rhodes from Texas Christian and quarterbacks Rick Pitalo from Alabama and Bart Stein from Kansas State. Drake joins the Missouri Valley Conference this year with an awesome passing attack. Quarterback Dennis Redmond, who could be a first-stringer almost anywhere, returns with all his top receivers and a massive line to protect him. Wichita State should be among the top defensive clubs in America, but the offense is so inept that the defenders will have to do some of the scoring in order for the Shockers to win more than half their games. Both North Texas State and West Texas State are struggling with rebuilding programs. Both have a long way to go.

Houston will be a weaker team, not for any lack of speed or tonnage but because 16 of the starters will be new. Don't look for any drop in Houston's won-lost record, because the schedule is a breeze. The Cougars play only four teams that could conceivably beat them, and they will probably get by at least two of them. If the youngsters grow up in a hurry, Houston could be undefeated.

Air Force will move the ball better than in 1971, but the team will have to get good development from the new players at defensive tackle and linebacker to have an outstanding season. The schedule is extremely rugged: Arizona State, Army, Notre Dame and Colorado are its last four games. Fortunately, six games are at home in cavernous Falcon Stadium, where Air Force has posted a 15--4 record over the past four seasons. Junior quarterback Rich Haynie had an excellent spring. The pass receivers, all of whom were rookies last year, are a season wiser and the offensive line is practically intact. Look for a lot of points to be put on the board.

Utah State's premier quarterback Tony Adams returns, along with a good crew of receivers. The problem is that the Aggies will be vulnerable to their own poison, because the pass defenders will be the weakest part of the defense. Good runners are on hand, so the Aggies should continue to dominate teams from much larger schools.

• • •

At Washington, coach Jim Owens is floating in talented, seasoned players. Nothing short of a cataclysmic string of injuries can keep the Huskies from being one of the top five teams in the country. Seattle residents are already planning their New Year's itinerary in Pasadena and their optimism is well grounded. Nineteen starters return from the '71 squad, which had the ability to score almost at will from anywhere on the field via the pass. The only thing the Huskies lack is a breakaway running threat, but with the explosive Sonny Sixkiller--to--Tom Scott passing duo returning, the running game will be only a side attraction, anyway. The defense appears to be one of the nation's finest anywhere, with lettermen two-deep at nearly every position.

The power center of Pacific Eight football is shifting north from Southern California. Like Washington, Oregon State is returning to its past prominence. Beaver fans will see an entirely new look this fall. Gone is the traditional thundering fullback attack so cherished by coach Dee Andros. In its place will be high-velocity halfbacks operating out of a veer-T offense (much like that used so successfully by Stanford), led by fast quarterback Ray Taroli.

When Jim Plunkett graduated a year ago, the Stanford coaching staff pulled passer Don Bunce out of cold storage and nobody noticed any difference. Now Bunce is gone, and it is doubtful that new coach Jack Christiansen can produce another instant star. The offense will be as explosive as ever, though, with brilliant John Winesberry, an outside receiver a year ago, being shifted to a running-back position to take advantage of his elusive running. Says Christiansen, "We want Winesberry to have the ball as often as possible, and hand-offs are easier to complete than passes." The quality of the defensive replacements will largely govern how well the Cardinals fare in '72.

Although Southern California will be at least as strong as last year, the Trojans will have a much tougher go of it, because the schedule is more difficult. The time is past when one or two teams could dominate the Pacific Eight. The Trojans' main problem is getting a talented, senior-dominated offensive line to play with consistency. Last year, they manhandled Notre Dame's great defensive unit but fell asleep against a scrawny UCLA line. But coach John McKay is optimistic. "We could have one of our best offensive teams ever," he says. "We had one of the best spring practices I have ever been associated with, and we are a better team now than we were at this time last year." What he didn't say is that the defense, especially the secondary, will be small and untested. Look for the Trojans to be picked apart by Arkansas' passing in the first game of the season.

The passing game--both the execution of and the defense against--was California's real weakness last fall. Both areas should be much improved this time out. Sophomore quarterback Steve Bartkowski is in the Jim Plunkett mold: big (6'4", 215 pounds) and rifle-armed. New coach Mike White needs to find a swift runner and another good receiver to go with Steve Sweeney.

Nearly every misfortune that can befall a new coach was heaped upon Pepper Rodgers at UCLA last year. Sophomore halfback James McAlister, who is supposed to be a human rocket, was declared ineligible, all the quarterbacks fizzled and injuries struck the squad. This season, the quarterbacking will be handled by Rob Scribner (a converted defensive back) and junior college transfer Mark Harmon (Tom Harmon's son). James McAlister is at last eligible and, if he is everything his promoters say he is, the running attack will be breath-taking. Coach Rodgers has installed the wishbone offense to take better advantage of available talent. Since the Bruins will be the only team in the Pacific Eight to use the wishbone this season, it could pose some knotty defensive problems for Conference opponents.

The Oregon team's main concern, this year as last, is the defense. A lot of sophomores and some lettermen switched from offense have been thrown into the breach by new coach Dick Enright. The patchwork will be doubtful until the season begins. Offensively, the Ducks will have plenty of power with quarterback Dan Fouts, who Enright feels is the best in the country, plus great receivers. He also has a flock of excellent running backs who will operate behind an offensive line averaging 6'5" and 240 pounds!

The offensive line, in contrast, is Washington State's biggest headache. Last year's line graduated en masse. The defensive team will be a good one. Quarterback Ty Paine and runner Ken Grandberry will give the Cougars plenty of punch if a line can be built to block for them.

Arizona State will again be the best team in the Western Conference, but not by as big a margin as in the past two seasons. Quarterback Danny White (son of Whizzer) returns, as does halfback Woody Green, who should be the nation's premier runner before he graduates. Fullback Ben Malone is nearly as good. The Sun Devils have problems with the defense, though, because all but one member of last year's unit have graduated. Bob Breunig, a supersoph linebacker, will help.

Arizona will be the most improved team in the league. Last year's weak offensive line is now one of the team's strong points. An off-season weight program has added new muscle and quickness to the squad. A fine group of rookies, best of whom is halfback Jim Upchurch, will give added depth to a veteran team.

New Mexico, the bridesmaid of the Conference the past two years, is likely to fare no better this season. A rugged out-of-Conference schedule featuring Texas Tech, Iowa State and Houston will prevent the Lobos from having a winning season.

Wyoming is switching to the wishbone offense to get maximum performances from its fleet sophomore backs and to compensate for the lack of an outstanding passer. The Utah offense will be vastly improved in all areas. If coach Bill Meek can jack up the defense to mere respectability, the Redskins will have a winning season. Supersoph middle guard Joe Ingersoll, who is described by his coaches as "a real stud," will bulwark the line.

Long Beach and San Jose State will again be the class of the Pacific Coast Conference. The only thing that kept Long Beach from winning all its games in '71 was an inept defense. That problem has been cleared up with the addition of choice junior college transfers plus a Kansas State transfer, defensive back Greg Bailey. The Long Beach offense will be as dazzling as usual, mostly because of tailback Terry Metcalf. Despite his relatively small size (185 pounds), Metcalf is perhaps the best college running back in America this year.

San Jose State may have the biggest team on the West Coast. Fifteen starters return and they are joined by 15 junior college transfers, all linemen, who average 250 pounds.

Pacific will be much stronger. The ground attack will be volatile, with fullback Mitchell True and supersoph tailback Willard Harrell. If the Tigers emerge intact from their first two games, with Washington and LSU, they should enjoy a winning season.

Idaho finished the 1971 season with an 8--3 record, the best in the school's history. This year, with a new stadium, 17 returning starters and a number of blue-chip junior college transfers, the Vandals will be better than last.

Finally, the University of Hawaii has decided to become a major football power. For years the Rainbows have played an attractive schedule, luring to their home stadium some national powers that wouldn't think of scheduling a comparably talented team on the mainland. But what better way for a coach to give his players a week of fun to break up the dreary grind of a long season? Last year Nebraska made the trip. This year it will be Grambling, San Jose State and Stanford, among others. In fact, the Rainbows condescend to visit the grim mainland only twice this year. Hawaii has applied for membership in the Western Athletic Conference and its acceptance is a foregone conclusion. After all, for teams that are based in such exciting places as Tempe, El Paso, Laramie, Provo and Fort Collins, the prospect of an annual trip to Honolulu should be irresistible.

