You could haul your wheels into the shop for customizing, but we doubt if you'd get anything to beat Don Bonham's beautifully configured vehicles. Of course, his don't have motors, but who cares? With fiberglass female bodies and old hot-rod and cycle parts, the machines are "reflections of American culture," says Bonham, who calls himself a "20th Century American landscape artist." "The inspiration for them," he says, "came from watching men and machines--how guys polish them, work on them, ride them." The artist, who now lives in Canada, will show the vehicles at Chicago's Michael Wyman Gallery this month. And for $3500, you could ride--or at least carry--one home.