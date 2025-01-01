Brown Black and White

Cresting on the profitable wave of Shaft and its successors, which blend sex and violence with soul, the producers of two new films--Slaughter and Black Gunn--are placing their money on the box-office pull of ex-football star Jim Brown. In Slaughter, with Playmate Stella Stevens (below), Brown works his way from big-city ghetto to South American villa on a dual mission of vengeance and intrigue involving international gangsters. He takes on organized crime again in Black Gunn--this time in an effort to get some of its long green for the cause of black power. In this undertaking, big Jim is aided and abedded by Brenda Sykes (above)--another Playboy pictorial favorite.