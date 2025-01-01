Pete Turner's Turn-ons

As a Rule, Pete Turner is very much into reality, photographing products and people for advertisements about zippers, suits, cameras, airlines, detergents, shampoos, cars and motorcycles. Though a good deal of creative thinking goes into those ad shootings, they don't allow much room for the exploration of one's personal erotic fantasies. So when we asked this award-winning New York lensman to capture his private daydreams on film he enthusiastically accepted the challenge. "The assignment was a great change of pace for me, but don't get the idea it was all fun and no work," says Turner, tongue wedged only partially in cheek. "I had my problems--building a special platform for a model's breasts to hang over, designing a leather garter belt, finding 14 vibrators. But the toughest job was lighting a water bed from below so that, in case the bed broke, no one would be electrocuted." We don't find any of Turner's finished products shocking, but they struck us as definite turn-ons.