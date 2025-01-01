In Search of Love's Sure Thing

Through the ages, man has searched not for the Holy Grail but for the one, true aphrodisiac that actually works. How mind-boggling to think that a discreet drop or a tablet or a sly dose of some obscure powdered herb guarantees instant surrender. Artist Doug Taylor, while doing a little purely academic delving into the arcane, discovered that, in days past, aphrodisiac formulas were often outrageously complicated, requiring items that the impassioned pursuer was not going to find in ye olde medicine cabinet. They were a far cry from the more recent Spanish fly, a relatively simple but notoriously potent potion ("Well, no, I never used it myself, but I know someone who knows a guy whose cousin slipped some into this broad's drink and, I mean, what can I tell you ...") guaranteed to produce instant lustful cravings in unsuspecting young things. Taylor was inspired to share some of his tidbits with others who might be interested; he has augmented them with symbolic illustrations that add visual spice to age-old recipes for stirring up passions.