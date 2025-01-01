All About Edy

Moviemaker Russ Meyer, whose Blacksnake is just out, is shooting his 24th film: Foxy, a sequel to the skin-flick classic Vixen. Foxy will star Meyer's wife, Edy Williams—whom he met at 20th Century-Fox while directing her in Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. "What I do best is parody," says Meyer, "and Foxy will be an irreverent put-on, in the style of All in the Family." Edy, as Foxy, will play "a sexy record-company executive who gets mixed up with a number of men in outrageous situations. They'll be involved with oceanography, boxing, World War One aircraft, wrestling, cross-country motorcycling and voyeurism." Meyer has such a good thing going, he figures, that he has incorporated a sneak preview of Foxy (starring Edy skinny-skiing) right into Blacksnake—something of a milestone in Hollywood promoannals. "This will be my first frontal-nudity film," says Meyer. "There will be plenty of sex, but it will be done in an R fashion—which yesteryear was X." Edy chimes in, "We're making Foxy R-rated because the only people really interested in sex are under 18. Why lock them out? We're going to give people their money's worth." The photos here hint at what's in store.