No, Cooking with Cocktails is not just a sneaky way to get bombed. Nor is it going to replace haute cuisine. While the idea may seem audacious, and certainly untraditional, there's a practical reason behind it. Spirits are storehouses of concentrated flavor—the distilled essences of corn, rye, cane, grapes and other fruit. The complexity of bourbon, for example, astonishes food analysts, who list vanilla, cumin, cereal and "buttery nutty scents" among its generous flavor endowments. Gin, brandy, rum and (continued on page 170)Cocktail Cookery(continued from page 103) hundreds of liqueurs are similarly blessed and are often used by imaginative chefs to perk up their offerings.

But spirits reach their most appetizing, inviting state as cocktails. A martini or a stinger certainly equals more than the sum of its parts. There's a synergistic reaction among the components that adds an exhilarating new dimension to such mixtures. This qualitative difference obviously appeals to the American palate. Cocktails are the national drink. We enjoy them in the glass; why not use their singular flavors in the pot as well?

So armed with the correct potables, you're ready to belly up to the kitchen counter and explore the world of cocktail cookery. And while deciding what to prepare for your guests, don't just stand there—fix everybody a drink.

[recipe_title]Jack Rose Pork Fillet[/recipe_title]

(As appetizer, serves eight)

(A tasty cocktail nibble, before dinner or on a buffet. You can use the same mixture to season roast loin of pork.)

[recipe]2 pork-tenderloin fillets, about 11/2 lbs.[/recipe]

[recipe]2 ozs. applejack[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. lime juice[/recipe]

[recipe]2 teaspoons grenadine[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons soy sauce[/recipe]

[recipe]1 large clove garlic, crushed[/recipe]

[recipe]1/8 teaspoon pepper[/recipe]

Marinate pork fillets in mixture of remaining ingredients for about 1 hour, turning occasionally. Put fillets in shallow, foil-lined baking pan. Bake in preheated, 350' oven, turning twice and basting with marinade, until very well browned—about 1 hour. Cool 5 minutes. Slice into 1/8-in. chips. Serve plain or with a dip made with soy sauce, a dash of Tabasco, lemon juice and just enough beef bouillon to smooth out.

[recipe_title]Martini Scallops Ceviche[/recipe_title]

(As appetizer, serves eight)

[recipe]1 lb. fresh bay scallops[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup ice water[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon salt[/recipe]

[recipe]Juice of 3 limes[/recipe]

[recipe]11/2 ozs. gin[/recipe]

[recipe]3/4 oz. dry vermouth[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 cup tiny stuffed olives, halved[/recipe]

[recipe]Dash white pepper[/recipe]

Cover scallops with mixture of ice water and salt. Let stand for 1 hour. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Put scallops in small bowl. Cover with lime juice, gin and vermouth; refrigerate 3 to 4 hours. Stir in olives and pepper. Spoon into chilled martini glasses.

[recipe_title]Bamboo Shrimps[/recipe_title]

(Serves three)

[recipe]2 tablespoons oil[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 lb. mushrooms, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 small onion, finely chopped[/recipe]

[recipe]1 lb. medium-size shrimps, peeled and deveined[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 teaspoon salt[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon curry powder[/recipe]

[recipe]2 ozs. cocktail sherry[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. dry vermouth[/recipe]

[recipe]2 dashes orange bitters[/recipe]

[recipe]Minced scallion[/recipe]

Heat oil in large skillet. Add mushrooms and onion, and cook until tender. Add shrimps; sprinkle with salt and curry powder. Cook, stirring, just until shrimps are pink. Add sherry, vermouth and orange bitters. Cook 2 minutes more. Garnish with minced scallion, if you like.

[recipe_title]Danish Mary Meatballs[/recipe_title]

(As appetizer, serves eight)

[recipe]21/2 ozs. aquavit[/recipe]

[recipe]6 ozs. tomato juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 lb. ground beef[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup fresh sour-rye-bread crumbs[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 teaspoon salt[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon instant minced onion[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon garlic powder[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons flour[/recipe]

[recipe]2-3 tablespoons butter[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 teaspoon sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup sour cream, at room temperature[/recipe]

Combine aquavit and tomato juice. Measure 2/3 cup of mixture and blend with ground meat. Add crumbs, salt, minced onion, parsley, garlic powder and Worcestershire; mix well. Shape into 1-in. balls. Roll in flour. Heat 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet. Brown the meatballs on all sides, adding more butter if needed. When all meatballs are browned, add rest of aquavit-tomato juice to pan; stir in sugar. Lower heat and simmer 2 minutes. Slowly stir in sour cream. Cook just until sauce is heated through.

[recipe_title]Banana Daiquiri Sole[/recipe_title]

(Serves two to four)

(An unlikely combination that somehow works beautifully.)

[recipe]1 lb. fillet of sole or flounder[/recipe]

[recipe]2 ozs. Puerto Rican rum[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. lime juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 medium-size ripe banana[/recipe]

[recipe]1 medium-size onion, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons butter[/recipe]

[recipe]Flour[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons cream[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon garlic powder[/recipe]

[recipe]1/8 teaspoon pepper[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon allspice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon salt[/recipe]

[recipe]Lime wedges[/recipe]

[recipe]Cucumber slices[/recipe]

[recipe]Paprika[/recipe]

[recipe]Grated coconut[/recipe]

Cut each fillet into 4 pieces. Make banana daiquiri: Blend rum, lime juice, sugar and banana in blender. Reserve. In large pan, sauté onion in butter until limp but not brown. Flour fish pieces and sauté lightly on both sides. Add banana daiquiri and bring to simmer; do not boil. Add cream, garlic powder, pepper, allspice and half of salt. Turn fish after 3 or 4 minutes; add rest of salt. Taste and adjust seasoning. For a delicate dish, it takes a surprising amount of seasoning, and spices vary in strength. Cook 2 minutes more and test with fork. If fish flakes, it's done. Don't overcook. Garnish platter with wedges of lime and slices of unpeeled cucumber. Dust fish lightly with paprika and place a small mound of grated, unsweetened coconut flakes in center, if you like.

[recipe_title]Minute Steaks Manhattan[/recipe_title]

(Serves two to four)

[recipe]4 boneless minute steaks[/recipe]

[recipe]4 tablespoons butter[/recipe]

[recipe]2 large mushrooms, thinly sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]2 tablespoons finely chopped onion[/recipe]

[recipe]11/2 ozs. bourbon[/recipe]

[recipe]3/4 oz. sweet vermouth[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon steak sauce[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley Salt, pepper[/recipe]

Trim fat from steaks. Heat 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet. Add mushrooms and onion and cook until golden. Push to side of pan. Increase heat, add steaks and cook 2 minutes each side, adding a little more butter, if necessary. Remove steaks to hot platter. Add to pan bourbon, vermouth, steak sauce, parsley, remaining butter, and salt and pepper to taste. Heat through. Spoon sauce over steaks and serve at once.

[recipe_title]Apricot Sour Pork Chops[/recipe_title]

(Serves two to four)

[recipe]4 pork chops, 3/4 in. thick[/recipe]

[recipe]1 medium-size onion, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]1 clove garlic, crushed[/recipe]

[recipe]1 small unpeeled seedless orange, sliced[/recipe]

[recipe]3 ozs. apricot-flavored brandy[/recipe]

[recipe]3 tablespoons lemon juice[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon soy sauce[/recipe]

[recipe]1/8 teaspoon dry mustard[/recipe]

[recipe]Salt, pepper[/recipe]

Heat large skillet; rub with piece of fat cut off pork chops. Brown chops in skillet over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and add remaining ingredients. Cover skillet, cook 20 minutes; uncover and cook 5 minutes more.

[recipe_title]Stinger Lamb Chops[/recipe_title]

(Serves two to four)

[recipe]4 loin lamb chops, 3/4 in. thick[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. brandy[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. crème de menthe[/recipe]

[recipe]1/4 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning Salt[/recipe]

Marinate chops 15 minutes in mixture of brandy, crème de menthe and lemon-pepper seasoning, turning occasionally. Remove chops and place in heated skillet. Cook chops 4 minutes on one side; turn, pour marinade over chops; sprinkle with salt to taste and cook 4 minutes more.

[recipe_title]Ham Steaks Rob Roy[/recipe_title]

(Serves two to three)

[recipe]1 fully cooked ham steak, 1 in. thick[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. Scotch[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 oz. sweet vermouth[/recipe]

[recipe]Dash Angostura bitters[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon brown sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon prepared mustard[/recipe]

Slash outside fat of ham steak to prevent curling. Combine Scotch, vermouth and bitters. Pour over ham steak; marinate 1/2 hour, turning once. Remove ham steak from marinade and place in preheated broiler. Broil 5 minutes; turn, broil 4 minutes more. Combine brown sugar, mustard and 1 teaspoon marinade. Spread on ham steak; broil 1-2 minutes or until glazed.

[recipe_title]Boilermaker Hot Cakes[/recipe_title]

(Serves three to four)

(Hot cakes with muscles and deep, robust flavor reminiscent of buckwheat.)

[recipe]11/4 cups pancake mix[/recipe]

[recipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/recipe]

[recipe]1 cup dark or bock beer[/recipe]

[recipe]1 oz. bourbon[/recipe]

[recipe]1 egg, slightly beaten[/recipe]

[recipe]1 tablespoon oil[/recipe]

Combine pancake mix and sugar. Add remaining ingredients, stirring just enough to blend. Don't overmix. Pour about 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto hot, lightly greased griddle. Turn when tops of pancakes are bubbly and edges start to dry. Serve with butter and warm maple syrup.

[recipe_title]Pink Squirrel Coupe[/recipe_title]

(Serves six to eight)

[recipe]1 pint strawberries, washed and hulled[/recipe]

[recipe]2 ozs. crème de noyaux[/recipe]

[recipe]2 ozs. white crème de cacao[/recipe]

[recipe]2 medium-size ripe bananas[/recipe]

[recipe]1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened[/recipe]

[recipe]1/2 cup heavy cream, whipped[/recipe]

Halve strawberries and put into bowl with 1 oz. each crème de noyaux and crème de cacao; stir, and marinate 10 minutes. Slice bananas and gently stir into strawberries. For sauce, combine softened ice cream, whipped cream and 1 oz. each liqueur. Spoon fruit into chilled coupes and top each portion with sauce.

Why not improvise your own cocktaillaced specialties—Duck in a Sidecar, or maybe Scarlett O'Hara Peaches? If you like the drink, you're bound to like the dish. And, for added inspiration, just double the drink recipe—make it one for the pot and one for the chef. Cheers!