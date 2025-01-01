Disney's Latest Hit

When she was a little girl in Montreal, Dayle Haddon was---well---puny. To build up her physique, Dayle's parents sent her to dancing school. It worked. By the time she was 13, she was a member of Les Grandes Ballets Canadiennes. At 18, she'd filled out sufficiently to be voted Miss Montreal. When a friend sent her photo to a fashion magazine in New York, a new career began for Dayle; for the next several years, she was a successful photographer's model. Last year, to be near her boyfriend, she moved to Hollywood---and, almost on a whim, showed up at the tryouts for a Walt Disney film, The World's Greatest Athlete. "I interviewed more than a hundred girls for the part of Jane, the student tutor who falls in love with a jungle boy," recalls producer Bill Walsh. "Only Dayle had the quality of innocence essential to the role." Soon after landing the part, Dayle, 23, was cast in another production, Last of the Big Guns, starring Keir Dullea. "The two films are as different as night and day," Dayle says. "Big Guns required more acting, more emotional involvement from me. Keir portrays a smalltime hockey star and, as his girlfriend, I play a pivotal role in his downfall." Next, Dayle hopes, will be The Way of the Warrior, a film written by Richard Taylor---who also took these portraits. If Taylor writes as well as he shoots. Warrior should be a winner.