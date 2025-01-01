Most people seem to think that the automobile was invented so provide a more efflcient mouns of transportation. Not so. Of prime concern to the creators of the sarltest autos was getting sex off the porch swing and onto wheets. This is why the world's first automobile component was the back seat; only then was an engine invented to move it around. This 1909 E. M. F. Touring Car was an early effort, as is evident from its draftiness, cramped quarters and lock of privacy: but at least there was no horse to watch the occupants. So, with all its faults, the primitive auto found ready acceptance among the more adventurous folk during the Naughty Oughties.