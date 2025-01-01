Marilyn Cole, Playmate of the Year, 1973

Marilyn Cole, the girl from Portsmouth, England, is going places--literally as well as figuratively. Our gatefold girl of January 1972 is spending every spare moment (and penny) seeing as much of the world as she can; and the editors of Playboy have chosen her as Playmate of the Year--1973, Marilyn's fans will recall that we discovered her after she'd left Portsmouth to seek her fortune in London--where, as luck would have it, she applied for a job as a Playboy Bunny at our local hutch in Park Lane. She worked as a cottontail before and after trying her wings in the public-relations field--coordinating promotional activities for her former hutchmates, fielding requests from the press, and so on. In recent months, however, she's been concentrating on modeling--a career that, like Bunnyhood, allows her maximum flexibility in scheduling her time. "I used to think I'd be bored, posing for photographers," she remembers. "But now that I'm getting accustomed to it, it's rather fun." It hasn't been easy, however, for Marilyn to become established as a mannequin. "I'm not the right size," she explains, adding with customary candor: "Most of the models I know have no boobs at all, or at least not big ones." When she does finish a lucrative assignment, Marilyn rushes home to the Mayfair apartment she shares with three Bunnies, packs her bags and takes off in pursuit of her latest passion: travel. "If I've got the money, I go," she says. "Maybe just for two weeks on the Costa del Sol. I've also made it to Morocco, Moscow. Switzerland--and Crete, but that was an expense-paid trip to shoot some of these pictures, after I was chosen Playmate of the Year." Glad to be of help, Miss Cole. You're entitled--to that and much more. At a cocktail party planned for May 15 at the Playboy Mansion West, she was to be presented to press, radio and television by Hugh M. Hefner, (text concluded on page 212) Playmate of the Year (continued from page 152) Playboy Editor and Publisher--who also was to present her with a $5000 cash prize from Playboy. Marilyn's largess by no means ends there. Her bounty includes:

A $6000 four-seater Playmate Pink Volvo 1800 ES sports car, powered by a fuel-injected B20F engine.

A holiday in Mexico for two, under the auspices of the Mexican Government Tourism Department, arranged through the courtesy of Wilbert Sanchez of its Miami office. Features include transportation via Mexicana Airlines and accommodations at El Presidente hotel in Mexico City and the Villa Vera hotel in Acapulco.

A 1973 Schwinn ladies' Super Sport ten-speed racing bicycle, with complete accessories, in Playmate Pink.

A six-piece set of hand-tailored, matched luggage; caftan and maxi-apron in Near East design; and Spectrum sculptured clock that changes colors with the time, all from Rathcon.

A Sperti sun lamp from Cooper-Hewitt Electric.

Bushnell Model 12--9114 Banner Zoom deluxe binoculars from Bushnell Optical.

Brentwood Bellissima wig wardrobe from Sam Tiller.

A make-up collection from Syd Simons.

Aluminum tennis racquet, cover and carry bag from Playboy Sports Products.

Atomic Glass 2000 fiberglass skis and Munari ski boots from Gold Medal Sports.

Prismatic ski poles. Bausch & Lomb ski glasses and goggles, all from Collins Ski Products.

A collection of Promark ski gloves by Wells Lamont Corporation.

Designer ensembles in Playmate Pink from noted couturiers Halston, John Anthony and Adele Simpson.

Marco Polo down-insulated ski apparel from Don Shingler.

A Jantzen swimsuit wardrobe.

A ruby-eyed, 14-kt. gold Rabbit pin by Maria Vogt.

A collection of sunglasses from Renauld International.

A queen's ransom in gifts from Core Enterprises: Panasonic Crestview AM/FM stereo system with 8-track cartridge player; Panasonic pop-up television with AM/FM radio: Royal portable electric typewriter: sports and dress watches from the Lady Seiko Boutique series: Konica pocket 35mm camera; Polaroid 450 camera kit with complete accessories; Strum & Drum Ensenada guitar; Diamint jewelry by OGI International; Lady Schick Shaving Wand and Speed Styler with mist spray; and a Franzus portable current converter.

And, so that Marilyn and her friends may toast her successes present and future, a case of crackling rosé from Paul Masson and a case of Pol Roger dry special champagne from Frederick Wildman & Sons, Ltd. Prosit!