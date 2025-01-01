If we had to sum up the beauty of Tisa Farrow in a word, there'd be one that applied more than all others. The dictionary defines wistful as "full of unfulfilled longing or desire," and if the images of Tisa on these pages communicate anything about the lady, it's that there's still an uncertain and intangible something eluding her. "Of course," says Tisa, "people are always comparing me with my sister Mia. But she's far more ambitious—and successful—than I. Honestly. I can't convince myself that I'm particularly beautiful or talented. I'm not even sure what I really want out of life." Nevertheless, it was precisely these qualities that attracted producer-director James B. Harris to cast Tisa as the principal love interest in his newest film, Some Call It Loving, an allegory about a young man's fantasy world and the sleeping beauty who awakens to alter it forever.