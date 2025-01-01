An Eye for the Future

from the now-you-don't-see-it-now-you-do geniuses at polaroid comes the mind-boggling sx-70 camera, a 21st century development you can buy today

Polaroids come and Polaroids go. There are models for taking big shots and small shots, square shots and color shots. And now comes Dr. Land's dream machine--the SX-70--a Polaroid so advanced you've almost got to see it in action to believe it. With the SX-70, the film pops out one and one half seconds after you shoot--and develops in about five minutes right before your wondering eyes. There's nothing to pull or peel, crackle or pop. But that's just one of the new features of this $180 miracle worker. The four-element lens system permits focusing on objects from 10.2 inches to miles away; what the user sees through the viewer is exactly what he'll get in the finished print--thanks to a complex of mirrors; and a G. E. flash bar, with a 20-foot range, permits flash pictures every one and a half seconds. Can Polaroid do anything wrong?