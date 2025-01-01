A Star is Made

Darling Mommy and Daddy,

Golly! zowie! New York is so great! There are gillions of casting calls here! Can't wait to show them the reviews of me as viola in Central High's production of "Twellth Night."

Love to you all, including darling uncle Silas, and all my friends in Des Moines.

Your loving daughter, Frances

Dear Mom and Dad,

Finally, after all these weeks, my first part!

Not the lead, and not the Bard, but what the hell!

It's a very interesting nonspeaking character in a new work titled "Max Krinsky's Follies."

Wish me luck!

As ever, Frankie

Dear Folks,

Even though the cruddy reviewers didn't mention my name, the audience was appreciative, I can tell you!

Puss-Puss (that's Max) is the most encouraging and friendly boss you can imagine. Uncle Silas should not be suggesting unkind motives to him.

Yours, Frankie

Dear Folks,

Just returned from an exhausting road trip. You can't imagine what Dayton is like.

I've been working up a class act for Krinsky's next show.

Tell Uncle Silas to shove it.

Frankie

Dear Mom and Dad,

No, I don't want to talk about Krinsky, so don't ask.

I'm thrilled to be working for Sal Rocco. He personally chose my act for his new extravaganza. This is really the big time.

When you write, please use my new stage name: Francoise de Rière.

Enclosed is the tuition for brother's first year at the seminary.

I'll try to write more often, but don't nag, for Chrissake.

Francoise

Dear Folks,

Sorry I missed seeing you on your trip to New York. But I was out of town, rehearsing at The Pines: That's the estate of Jack van Rensaleer (he's my new business advisor). Jack's managed to get me star billing, which was really a coup, since there are four other exotic dancers in the show.

I paid up your mortgage last week. I'll write again from Europe.

Francoise

Chères Maman et Papa,

Comme je suis contente!

I have bid adieu to the theater. One does tire of all the glitter and tinsel after a while.

The duke and I are resting here for a fortnight before departing for the country.

The duke sends his warm regards.

With kindest affection,

Francoise,

Duchess of gascony