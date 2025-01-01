Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast

This Fall and winter will be the seasons of the which--the question being, of course, which outfits to select from the almost limit less variety of looks that are now acceptable. Perhaps a cardigan with a bow tie? Or a three-piece suit with an open shirt? Or something in tweeds, flannels, muted plaids, belted or wrap styles? Do it. just as long as whatever you choose does justice to your psyche and physiognomy. And the best part of all is, there's no higher fashion authority than your mirror. Hello, you well-dreased devil, you.