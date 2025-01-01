You don't Easily Forget a name like Sacheen Littlefeather--especially if it's associated with a face as arresting and singular as hers. The first time most people encountered Sacheen was at the Academy Awards ceremonies last March, when she made an unscheduled appearance to announce Marlon Brando's rejection of the Best Actor award. "I was acting less on behalf of Brando," Sacheen explains, "than as a representative of the American Indian Affirmative Image Committee."Political activism is a big part of the life of the 26-year-old Apache, but only part of it. "Most reporters," she says, "glossed over the fact that I'm an actress. So far, I've had only a couple of cameo roles--in The Laughing Police. man with Walter Matthau and Freebie and the Bean with James Caan--and one minor part in an Italian film, America. But I've learned to be patient and develop a sense of humor about my work. I mean, why else would I play a prostitute in America if I didn't want to get back at all those Italian actors who play Indians?" So far, she thinks the dues paying is worth it. "Acting makes me happy," she says, "I only hope I can make others just as happy watching me." No problem there, Sacheen.