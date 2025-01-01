The Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll

They loom large in our lives, these people who make music. Some are stars who can hardly leave the house without getting attacked and whose private lives are of interest to millions; others are folks who slip around unnoticed, until they pick up their instruments and start to play. All of them--assuming that they reach us and we listen--get inside our heads; and thanks to the media, they're brought to us from just about everywhere: the swamp and the concert hall, Hollywood and Harlem, Nashville and Memphis. Some would say it's unfair to have them compete. But our poll is no test of their skills, except their ability to make friends and influence people; it's a census of our readership, which is large enough to include people of all musical persuasions. So press on to your ballot and the instructions for using it; honor the music makers who've added something to your life. They'll appreciate it.

List your choices in the 1974 Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll on the foldout Ballot that follows

Nominating Board: Cannonball Adderley, Herb Alpert, lan Anderson, Burt Bacharach, George Benson, Ray Brown, Eric Clapton, Hal David, Miles Davis, Buddy De Franco, Billy Eckstine, Duke Ellington, Keith Emerson, Roberta Flack, Pete Fountain, Stan Getz, Lionel Hampton, Slide Hampton, Herbie Hancock, Milt Jackson, Mick Jagger, Elton John, J. J. Johnson, Carole King, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Paul McCartney, Gerry Mulligan, Boots Randolph, Buddy Rich, Daniel Seraphine (for Chicago), Doc Severinsen, Jimmy Smith, Ronald Townson (for The 5th Dimension), Kai Winding, Edgar Winter, Phil Woods, Si Zentner; plus all other musicians who got enough votes to be listed in last February's results; and David Axelrod, Capitol; Don De Micheal; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic; Milt Gabler, Commodore; Nat Hentoff; Jimmy Hilliard, Warner Bros; Teo Macero, Columbia; Jack Maher, Down Beat; John Rosica, CTI; Bob Thiele, Flying Dutchman; and George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival.

Before compiling the list of performers on the preceding pages, we sent nominating ballots to all of the above--the list came to several hundred people. Now, our readers' ballot has a finite number of spaces, so, of course, we can't get everybody on it--and for everyone we add, we have to drop someone. So we try to get a list that reflects the range of today's musical spectrum--and it's possible that one or more of your favorite artists may not be included. If so, do not panic. You can still vote for that artist; just print his (or her) name in the appropriate space on the ballot--which is the flip side of this detachable page.

If the person you wish to vote for is on the list, you don't need to write the name--just the number. Last year, some readers wrote in names when numbers would have sufficed, which made things a little bit harder, not only for them but also for the people (and computers) who tabulated the vote.

The difference between a Big-Band Leader and the leader of an Instrumental Combo is the difference between nine and ten. If the group has nine pieces or fewer, it's a combo; ten or more, and it's a big band.

Speaking of big bands, the reason you are asked to vote for more than one person in some categories is that big bands usually carry several men in those categories.

In voting for the Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame, keep in mind that the following people are ineligible, because they've already made it: Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Wes Montgomery, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

When you've completed your ballot, make sure it has your name and address on it; otherwise, it won't count. Then mail it to Playboy Jazz & Pop Poll, Playboy Building, 919 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Ballots must be postmarked no later than October 15, 1973. Results will be in our February 1974 issue.

Big-Band Leader

(Please choose one.)

Trumpet

(Please choose four.)

Trombone

(Please choose four.)

Alto Sax

(Please choose two.)

Tenor Sax

(Please choose two.)

Baritone Sax

(Please choose one.)

Clarinet

(Please choose one.)

Piano

(Please choose one.)

Organ

(Please choose one.)

Vibes

(Please choose one.)

Guitar

(Please choose one.)

Bass

(Please choose one.)

Drums

(Please choose one.)

Other Instruments

(Please choose one.)

Male Vocalist

(Please choose one.)

Female Vocalist

(Please choose one.)

Vocal Group

(Please Choose one.)

Songwriter-Composer

(Please choose one.)

Instrumental Combo

(Please Choose one.)

the 1974 playboy jazz & pop poll ballot

Please put down the numbers of listed candidates you choose, the names of your write-in choices; only one in each category, except where otherwise indicated.

Big-Band Leader

First Trumpet

Second Trumpet

Third Trumpet

Fourth Trumpet

First Trombone

Second Trombone

Third Trombone

Fourth Trombone

First Alto Sax

Second Alto Sax

First Tenor Sax

Second Tenor Sax

Baritone Sax

Clarinet

Piano

Organ

Vibes

Guitar

Bass

Drums

Other Instruments

Male Vocalist

Female Vocalist

Vocal Group

Songwriter-Composer

Instrumental Combo

Playboy Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame

Playboy Jazz & Pop Hall of Fame

Playboy's Records of the Year

Best Instrumental LP (Big Band): _______________________

Best Instrumental LP (Fewer than ten Pieces): ______________________

Best Vocal LP: ___________________________

Name and address must be printed here to authenticate ballot.

Name_________________________________________

Address______________________________________

City_____________________State_______________________Zip Code___________________