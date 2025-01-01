Pity the poor American. He's seen too much of John Ehrlichman lately and far too little of Ursula Andress. A few years ago, Ursula was one of the screen's reigning sirens. Her co-stars added up to a Who's Who of the movie business--everybody from Marcello Mastroianni to Elvis Presley. But Ursula was always a reluctant star. Born in Switzerland, she went to Paris at 16, then to Rome, where a producer, meeting the multilingual beauty at a party, was charmed enough to offer a screen test; the result was a series of forgettable Italian films and a trip to Hollywood--where her career was sidetracked during a four-year marriage to John Derek (whose pictures of her ran in Playboy in 1965 and 1966 and who photographed her again when she visited Los Angeles a few months ago). Then came Ursula's salad days in films, followed by an interlude in which most of her (unsought) publicity centered on her adventures with Ryan O'Neal and Jean-Paul Belmondo. Ursula has been living in Europe of late and making few movies. But her provocative role in the Italian feature Last Chance has raised a few eyebrows on the Continent--and she made the gossip columns when co-star Fabio Testi reportedly took her aloft in his plane, pointed it at the ground and gave her the ultimatum "Marry me or we die." At presstime, neither death nor marriage had ensued and Ursula was cooling it in a Paris hotel. It sounds as if she can use the rest.