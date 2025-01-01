The Skin Game

You Don't have to be heavily into rock to wear leather. Nor do you have to stick to the back of a runaway steer or take a Harley over the century. Of course, once you're hidebound, there's no telling what people are going to assume you're into--because the images leather conjures up are endless and so are the varieties of outfits available. Some skin freaks dig the substance because it feels soft and natural. But from the way they tell it, it's also good for the ego. Nothing wrong with that.