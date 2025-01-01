Flame is the Name of the Game

Some 400 years ago, the English poet Thomas Tusser advised his contemporaries: "At Christmas play and make good cheer/For Christmas comes but once a year." Obviously, there were no flies on old Thomas T., and his advice still makes a lot of sense. The whole world seems to turn on at yuletide. Joy, if not supreme, is certainly rampant. There are frolics and flings, revels and bust-outs wherever you go--and the land is awash in plum puddings, fruitcakes, well-browned birds and wassails. Which is fine. After all, Christmas is a college drawn from 4000 years of pagan and Christian celebrations of the winter solstice. But this season, instead of hosting one more Tom and Jerry bash, try adding an innovative fillip to your year-end wingding. A dazzling pyrotechnic display of flaming drinks will cast new light on holiday hostmanship--and brighten the longest nights of the year.

Now, the art of flambé may look mysterious when performed; but the fact is that anyone can flame (continued on page 281)Flame(continued from page 137) drinks, provided he follows the four basic principles explained here.

1. The higher the proof, the brighter the flame. Most spirits, even low-proof cordials, will ignite under proper conditions. But the bonded bourbons and such high-proof spirits as Wild Turkey (101 proof) and green Chartreuse (110 proof) give bluer, longer-lasting flames. There are also 151-proof rums. Stand back when you light them.

2. Warm the liquor before flaming. Warming vaporizes the alcohol and it's actually the vapors that ignite. To warm, pour the liquor into a small receptacle, such as a butter melter or a metal measuring cup, and set at the back of the range or over a pilot light or hold briefly over low heat or a candle.

3. Take sensible precautions. Be careful about ties, long hair and loose garments and keep flammable decorations out of the way. Refrain from adding liquor directly from the bottle to a flaming drink.

4. Save your antique crystal punch bowl for another occasion. While it's highly unlikely, hot punches have been known to crack crystal. Instead, use an attractive heatproof bowl that you've warmed before filling.

With this succinct briefing, and the tested recipes that follow, your forthcoming flambé party is bound to be a flaming success.

[recipe_title]Northern Lights (Serves 20)[/recipe_title]

(Dim the lights before igniting the punch and you'll have a mini aurora borealis.)

[drinkRecipe]1 orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 lemon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/3 cup sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 cup water[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3-in. cinnamon stick[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 bottle (fifth) port wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 bottle (fifth) Gallo Hearty Burgundy or other full-bodied red table wine[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]4 ozs. 151-proof Puerto Rican rum[/drinkRecipe]

Remove zest (outer rind) in a spiral from the orange and lemon and place in a large enamel pan. Add sugar, water and cinnamon stick and bring to boil. Add wines and heat just to the simmer. Taste for sweetness and add more sugar, if necessary. Pour hot wine into 2-1/2-quart punch bowl. Warm rum by pouring into a preheated measuring cup. Float rum on surface of punch by pouring slowly over the back of a large spoon. Ignite with long-stemmed match, then stand back and admire the leaping blue lights. Ladle the flaming punch into small punch cups.

[recipe_title]Italian Salute[/recipe_title]

(In Italy, this potion is alleged to have aphrodisiacal overtones. But then, what the hell doesn't, in Italy? The drink can be made with Galliano, Izarra, Cordial Médoc, Benedictine, Southern Comfort or any high-proof liqueur.)

Rinse liqueur glasses in hot water and quickly wipe dry. Fill almost to the top with Sambuca Romana or Sambuca Italiano and float an espresso coffee bean in each glass. Dim lights, ignite each glass and raise in toast. Blow out flames. Let the glass cool for a moment and then slowly sip the liqueur.

[recipe_title]Flaming Holiday Sour[/recipe_title]

(No shaking or blending required to make this holiday sour. Serve with spoon and wide straw.)

[drinkRecipe]1-1/2 ozs. 100-proof bourbon[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 small scoop lemon sherbet (about 1/3 cup)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3/4 oz. lemon juice[/drinkRecipe]

Warm 1/2 oz. bourbon. Scoop the lemon sherbet into a 7-oz. wine goblet or a 6-7-oz. old fashioned glass. Add lemon juice. Indent top of sherbet to form a hollow and add remaining ounce of bourbon, filling hollow. Ignite the warmed 1/2 oz. bourbon and add to glass. When flames subside, stir drink with spoon, then sip through straw.

[recipe_title]Spiced Christmas Ale[/recipe_title]

[drinkRecipe]8 ozs. ale[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 whole cloves[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 allspice berries[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 tablespoon brown sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 pat butter[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1/2 oz. whiskey (86 proof)[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 small sugar cube[/drinkRecipe]

Simmer ale with spices and brown sugar for 3 minutes. Strain into mug and add butter pat. Float about two thirds of the whiskey on top. Place the sugar cube in a teaspoon and pour over it the remaining whiskey. Hold spoon so that bottom touches ale. Ignite and then gently lower into brew. The whiskey on the surface should catch and flame. Stir and sip when flames go out.

[recipe_title]Irish Coffee Blazer[/recipe_title]

(There's a lovely Irish custom of placing lighted candles in the window on Christmas Eve, as a sign of welcome. You'll find this flaming drink equally inviting.)

[drinkRecipe]1-1/4 ozs. Irish whisky, warmed[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]1 teaspoon sugar[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Hot black coffee[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]Lightly whipped cream[/drinkRecipe]

Rinse 7-oz. Irish-coffee glass with just enough whisky to moisten inside thoroughly. Add sugar to the glass and rotate so that sugar adheres to sides. Pour remaining Irish whisky into the glass and tilt to ignite. As sugar starts to melt, add hot coffee and more sugar, if desired. Top with whipped cream.

[recipe_title]Cognac A L'Orange (Serves two)[/recipe_title]

(A favorite at Brennan's, Antoine's and other New Orleans hostelries, known as Orange Brulot. As cognac flames, it releases the orange fragrance that subtly perfumes the drink.)

[drinkRecipe]1 thin-skinned orange[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]2 small sugar cubes[/drinkRecipe]

[drinkRecipe]3 ozs. cognac, warmed[/drinkRecipe]

Scrub orange, then soak in hot water for about 5 minutes. Using a sharp pointed knife, cut around the center of the orange just through the peel. Insert a thin spoon handle between the peel and the meat. Work the handle all the way around to separate them. Gently roll each peel half back so that it is inside out. Cut the 2 peel "cups" off at the base, being very careful not to tear or puncture. Set each cup into a sherbet glass or round-bowled wineglass. It should be a snug fit. Place a sugar cube and 1-1/2 ozs. warmed cognac in each. Ignite. Blow out the flame when it starts to flicker. (Traditionally, the cups are not detached from the fruit. The top half holds the cognac and the bottom serves as a base. But that's a little tricky, since the thing tends to be tippy.)

Now that the subject of flaming drinks has been properly illuminated, you may fire when ready, Gridley!