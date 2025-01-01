Is the Supreme Court Soft on Pornography?

We dare not--and certainly wouldn't care to--use all the language in the Supreme Court's most recent decisions on obscenity, but this much is clear:

• That community standards will determine whether any work, taken as a whole, appeals to p******t interests.

• That the depiction of se**al acts must have serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

• That descriptions of ultimate se**al acts, normal or per****ed, simulated or suburban; or mast******on; or excr***ry functions; or lewd exhibition of g*nit*l* must not be presented in a patently offensive way.

So far so good. But...