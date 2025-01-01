Playboy's Playmate Review

Economists will remember 1973 as the year the market sagged, prices soared and the dollar died. A lot of individuals, from Richard Nixon to Richard Burton, may not wish to remember it at all. But rest assured it wasn't a total loss. The year still produced a dozen months, each of which contained a Playmate. Here, back for some revealing curtain calls, are 1973's gatefold girls, from January's Miki Garcia to December's Christine Maddox. One of them will be crowned Playmate of the Year in our June issue. She'll receive a queen's ransom in presents and a lot of attention, too. So if you find one of these lovelies lovelier than the rest, you're welcome to send in your nomination. It was, after all, a vintage year.