Twenty Years of Playmates

In a Nationally Circulated interview--not the one you'll find elsewhere in this issue--a reporter once asked Hugh Hefner what Playboy would be without its Playmates. "I don't think people buy Playboy for just the Playmate, if that's what you mean," he replied. But, he went on, she's an integral part of the magazine--just like good articles, good interviews, good pieces of fiction. We'll buy that, and so do our readers. In tribute to the 242 girls who have made the center spread of Playboy what it is, we present here a distillation of the past two decades. We may have omitted your personal favorites, but we're sure you'll enjoy this editorial return with us to the golden days of yesteryear.