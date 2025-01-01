Getting into Sweaters

If we are to believe Darwin, people used to come with built-in sweaters. This may have had its advantages, but what if a guy was born with a crew-neck and wanted to go a little more formal one evening? Tough luck, eh? Nowadays, however, there's more than one way to put skin on a cat. And if Darwin's modern-day buddies are right, we've been fleecing sheep for their naturals since neolithic times. From the Angora goat, with its stylish mohair wraps, to the Rambouillet ram, sporting the finest of woolen fibers, these otherwise unprepossessing creatures have occupied the front ranks of fashion since prehistory. But today the sweaters made from these hairs are no longer just something to throw on for a football game or a car wash; they range in price from a few bucks to a small fortune, and you can choose anything from a sitting-and-drinking model to a style that matches your RollsRoyce. Whichever way you go, it's a good way for a man to keep himself covered.