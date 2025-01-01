It's finally safe to say it: The freaky school of fashion is out. No more wretched excess in the name of liberation. And if you bought a gray-flannel suit this year--leaving the funny numbers on the rack--you're not alone. But we're not going back to the Stone Age, either. With the right accessories, you can add some flash to that grayness--understatement is best, of course, but it's OK to take a few chances and make your outfit express your psyche, too.