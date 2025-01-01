Donna Clicks

She made an impressive entrance, back in December 1963: sort of a Playboy triple play, showing up on the special double cover, in the centerfold and in an editorial compilation of top Playmates for the magazine's first decade. Donna Michelle went on to become Playmate of the Year, a model, an actress (in TV, American and French films) and one of the readers' all-time favorite gatefold girls. It's been a little over ten years since her Playmate appearance, yet she still gets fan mail. Now living on a ranch in Northern California, Donna's carving out a new career on the other side of the shutter. "I got interested in cameras when I posed for Playboy," Donna told us. "I asked Pompeo Posar [the staffer who shot her Playmate pictures and the photo above] a lot of questions, and I started collecting lenses. Finally, photography got to be too expensive to maintain just as a hobby, and I began shooting professionally." Lately, she's been focusing on women; we took a look at some, and thought you'd like to see them--and her--too.