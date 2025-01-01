Sheer Delights

The soft rustle of a satin slip sliding down her body, the barely audible click in the dark that told you you'd unhooked her bra. It's hard to believe that such sounds and sights are almost nostalgic today. Nostalgic, hell, they're practically nonexistent. Not that we're knocking the no-bra look. Nor are we advocating anything like a return to modesty. But we've rediscovered an old truth: that leaving something to the imagination can be very sexy. (The mind's eye is a marvelous "organ" whose powers should never be underestimated.) So we decided to ask an assortment of attractive young ladies to put it on rather than take it off. They thought we were putting them on at first, but they finally got the idea. And we got a few of our own