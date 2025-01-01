Hind Sight

We've been accused, at time, of being overly partial to breasts and overlooking the other portions of the female anatomy. Which you see, is a calumny. Sure, we dig breasts. But woman is all of a piece; there's a divine balance to the vectors implied in her shape. And that splendid superstructure would be a lot less intriguing if its forward thrust hadn't been so neatly complemented by an equal tug to the rear. Imagine, for instance, if God had created woman with her backside kind of angled to the side or stuck high up on her back. Of course, the Old Boy was too smart for that; and proof that He knew what He was doing is offered, herewith, by a variety of willing photographers.

Gentlemen who prefer backsides all agree on one thing: that the structure of a lady's bottom is irrelevant unless she knows how to handle it. That is, it don't mean a thing without the right kind of swing--the kind that makes you think she's dancing when she's just trying to get across the room. Not that there's any dogma involved; one gal's wiggle is another one's bounce, and there's an exquisite variety to be found in their locomotive styles. Of course, one limitation the butt watcher must endure is the fact that the thing he digs may never be seen advancing--only in retreat. Which means that to be a real connoisseur of bottoms, you have to be a philosopher, too.

Bottoms-up time at the bar means that your pleasure cup needs a refill. In the sack, however, it may mean that the fun is about to begin. In any case, if you're up on the female derrière, you know it's the finest natural cushion in the world.

One nice thing about ladie is that you can embrace them from in front or behind--and reach the same goal either way. If the lady's not hung up on eye contact, she may dig the less-traveled road. She has to know, of course, that you're really behind her. And if she's a little hesitant at first, just let her try it a couple of times; as the old bluesman sang, "You be the hen, I'll be the rooster; anything you do, you gotta get used ta."