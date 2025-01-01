Sandy Johnson, Miss June, 1974

Not that she's lazy, you understand, far from it; but Sandy Johnson loves her life on the beach because the mood is easy and relaxed. "I don't feel like I must have a regular nine-to-five job. People around here figure if I'm lying on the sand at 11 a.m., that's my business, and half my neighbors are liable to be there, too, either getting some sun or organizing a softball game." Late-morning sun baths are still very much a luxury for Sandy, however, because the 19-year-old native of San Antonio (she's been in California six years) has so much going on she had to install one of those "Hi, I'm Sandy Johnson and I'm not here. When the tone sounds, tell me what you want and I'll call you back" gadgets on her phone. "I need it primarily because I sell cosmetics and people call me to place orders." The great thing about the job, she says, is that "you can make a lot of money selling cosmetics without working a lot of hours." Hmmm, tell us more. "The secret is organization. I sell to large groups of women in their homes." When she's not making women beautiful, Sandy attends classes at Santa Monica Community College, where she keeps busy studying food and nutrition ("Beauty care has a lot to do with what you eat") and singing. "I've already taken a lot of dancing lessons, so I know I can dance. If I can sing, too, then I want to try to break into musicals. My fantasy is to star on the stage. That turns me on much more than TV or movies. I might also study acting so I can combine all three--singing, dancing, acting." It shouldn't take more than a glance at these pictures to see that the versatile Sandy already has her act very much together.