A few Months ago, the creator of what's been called the hottest new musical in New York was "just walking the streets as Earl Wilson, Junior." Wilson is, indeed, the son of the famed celebrity columnist, but since the opening of his show, Let My People Come, Junior's life hasn't been the same. The revue is a joyous celebration of sex, "the last of the dirty shows," says composer lyricist Wilson, and with tunes such as Give It to Me and Come in My Mouth, the message gets across. Road companies scheduled to open in Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and London--and an album in the works--will also get his words around, words so singular that we've included some of them here, which, along with scenes from the show, speak quite nicely for themselves.

Screw

"I love to screw with you anywhere at all ... every time we ball in the bedroom or the kitchen, in the bathroom or the hall, / grab my ass, step on the gas, screw me to the wall."

Mirror

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of all / touch me, take me, tell me who I am / mirror, mirror on the wall / won't you be my crystal ball see me, save me, show me what to do."

Fellatio 101

"Welcome ladies, to Fellatio 101, I'm Professor Niles, I'm glad that you could come ... back and forth let nothing snag, once you learn how not to gog...."

Let My People Come

"Laws are made by cold men, who can't get it up no more. Who are they to tell me, what my body's for. They treat us like we're children, must think we are fools. If you don't play the game, brother, don't make up the rules."

Doesn't anybody Love any more

"Tonight I'm with you, Tomorrow, who knows? ... No promises to keep, that's how it goes.... Two clinging shadows, etched on a wall, Holding each other, so that they won't fall.... Doesn't anybody love any more ... And if not, then what are we here for?"

The Show Business Nobody Knows

"... Is the guy who plays opposite you He's obnoxious and coarse, but hung like a horse / He's there 'cause he can climax on cue.... Spread open your knees, action please. In the show business nobody knows."

And She Loved Me

"Then she kissed me, oh, And gently touched my breast, how long I tried, Then she hugged me, oh, My body opened up to her, so long denied."

Copyright arl, Wilson, Jr., Phil esterman 1974