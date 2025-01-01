Here Comes the Bride

Floating Around somewhere in the collective male unconscious there persists a stubborn fantasy--a relic, perhaps, of 19th Century prudery that hasn't quite made the transition to 20th Century liberation. It's the vision of the demure, virgin bride who turns into a wanton on her wedding night. Maybe it represents a chance to enjoy the best of both worlds--the girl first prim on a pedestal, then panting on the connubial bed. Herewith we bring this dream to life; if it whets your appetite, you and your partner can stage your own personalized re-enactment. But don't get us wrong: To a couple with imagination, what's important is the scenario, not the ceremony. You can set the scene, in other words, without a hitch.