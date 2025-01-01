Do it Now!

if the spirit moves you, why wait? a sex scenario in ten impulsive acts

If, as we're so often advised by psychologists amateur and professional, this is the age of letting it all hang out, perhaps the world is ready to forswear sexual hypocrisy in public places. Why should you suffer in painful silence when you're suddenly overcome by a fit of passion, just because you happen to be riding the subway or taking in the last half of a Shea Stadium double-header at the time the spirit moves you? How much better to strike, as it were, while the iron is hot! Such impromptu encounters might, through their very spontaneity, provide that certain note of piquancy lacking in the everyday "Your place or mine?" sort of assignation. In fact, the more we thought about the proposition, the more exciting it got. So we decided to follow that impulse, pictorially speaking, and indulge in a little fantasy fulfillment. Care to join us? Come right along.