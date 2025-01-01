Step right up, folks, no shoving, Please go 'Way, Girl, You Bother me. For not one thin additional tenth of a dollar, We give you the greatest extravaganza of male flesh ever assembled under a single big top. Can you find the 17 guys you always wanted to be? Can you find the 17 guys they always wanted to be? Could we have eldridge cleaver without John Wayne? Brando without bogart and huck Finn? Dylan without holden caulfield? But who invited Judy Garland? see Page 210.

Heroes (from page 149)

you mean you didn't recognize e. howard hunt? we were afraid something like that would happen. but this should help. . . .

You might still be wondering who invited Judy Garland. It happened--as did the whole circus--like this: We were sitting around thinking about male heroes instead of working and someone, probably our fallen Jesuit, said that they were like all the begats in the Old Testament--while each of us created ourself by trying to be like our favorite one, they were all creating one another. Hmm. Out came the wax pencils and layout paper and for a while there it looked like final exams at Miss Havisham's Kindergarten for the Hopeless . . . who belongs, who connects, arrows, vectors . . . hopeless, indeed.

We did manage to get it down to the wild bunch here. And we discovered that most of the arrows went to or from five Main Men: John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, John F. Kennedy, Marlon Brando and Mick Jagger. Beyond that, it was just too complicated--although we did figure out a few things:

• Attila the Hun and Horatio Alger begat John Wayne.

• Wayne begat Robert Mitchum, who in turn begat Joe Namath, Evel Knievel and Super Fly.

• Wayne and Superman begat each other.

• So did Elvis Presley and James Dean.

• But Brando and Jack Kerouac and Holden Caulfield also begat James Dean.

• And Elvis begat Dick Clark, who begat with haste all the Fabians and Pat Boone--who then begat Mark Spitz.

• J.F.K. begat Neil Armstrong and Paul Newman and together they begat Robert Redford.

• And J.F.K. begat James Bond, who of course begat E. Howard Hunt.

• J.F.K. and Norman Mailer begat each other.

• And Judy Garland?

Well, without her there would have been no Little Richard. And without Little Richard we wouldn't have Bob Dylan or Jagger. But it's a little more complicated than that. While Jagger and the Beatles created each other, Jagger and Fabian created Marjoe. But then Fabian and Knievel and Jagger created Alice Cooper. And what about David Bowie? Jagger had a hand in it, certainly, but who else?

You got it.

Judy.

And you get it. You won't agree, but you get it. Sharpen your crayons and go to it. But don't send the results to us. Send them to Miss Havisham.

The Players

1. Attila the Hun

2. Joe Namath

3. John Wayne

4. Mark Spitz

5. Pat Boone

6. Ernest Hemingway

7. Clark Gable

8. Humphrey Bogart

9. Robert Mitchum

10. James Dean

11. Marjoe

12. James Cagney

13. Alice Cooper

14. Charles Manson

15. Bob Dylan

16. Dillinger

17. Fred Astaire

18. Holden Caulfield

19. Jack Kerouac

20. Fabian

21. Dick Clark

22. Elvis Presley

23. Frank Sinatra

24. Paul Newman

25. Little Richard

26. Neil Armstrong

27. David Bowie

28. Judy Garland

29. Dick Powell

30. John F. Kennedy

31. Eldridge Cleaver

32. Muhammad Ali

33. Clint Eastwood

34. Super Fly

35. Valentino

36. General Patton

37. Audie Murphy

38. Marlon Brando

39. Evel Knievel

40. Tarzan

41. Superman

42. The Lone Ranger

43. Horatio Alger

44. Huckleberry Finn

45. Tom Mix

46. Roy Rogers

47. Billy the Kid

48. Joe Dimaggio

49. Norman Mailer

50. Robert Redford

51. Teddy Roosevelt

52. Donny Osmond

53. The Beatles

54. Mick Jagger

55. Charles Lindbergh

56. E. Howard Hunt

57. James Bond

58. Peter Revson