Playboy's Pigskin Preview

pre-season prognostications for the top college teams and players across the nation

Oklahoma quarterback Steve Davis breaks through the line on a keeper play as the Sooners, playboy's pick as 1974's best team, rout Texas 52-13 in the 1973 meeting.

Sunday, may 12, 1974. At 5:30 in the morning, Anthony Davis, USC's senior running star, and Anthony Dorsett of Pittsburgh, last season's magnificent freshman halfback, stroll across the lobby of a Chicago hotel. Their walk is regal and the colors of their high-fashion clothes could be seen 40 miles at sea on a dark night. Davis is giving Dorsett fatherly advice.

"No, man! You don't want to gain any more weight! You're fine just like you are. Let me tell you something: You gain ten pounds and you lose a half step of quickness and you're in trouble. You lose that ten pounds, you're a little bit quicker and all of a sudden you're Batman again. I know, man, I know!"

In the hotel coffee shop, sleepy-eyed patrons listen to an effusive waitress expounding on her good fortune at having two star college halfbacks sitting in her booth. Dorsett watches carefully, taking mental notes, as Davis handles the waitress with just the right mixture of detached grace and suppressed yawns. Suddenly Dorsett's lace lights up. "Hey, man! I just thought of something! We're gonna be playing against each other in our first home game."

"Yeah," says Davis, "ain't that gonna be something? It'll be A. D. West against A. D. East! We'll give those folks a real show."

Indeed, they surely will, and we could not imagine casting a better confrontation to usher in the new season. But Davis-Dorsett will hardly be the only show in town. To get an idea of what more to look forward to this year, read on.

• • •

Penn State is in no immediate danger of losing its dominance of Eastern college football, but the Lions seem toothless when compared with the 1973 team. With most of last year's enormous offensive line gone, coach Joe Paterno will be forced to abandon his conservative running game. Quarterback Tom Shuman and tight end Dan Natale return, but, unfortunately, last year's top four wide receivers have graduated. Paterno also must replace three departed N.F.L.-caliber linebackers and two defensive backs.

Last year, Pittsburgh was the country's Cinderella team, going from a 1-10 record the year before to a 6-1-1 season and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl. The Panthers were also the nation's youngest team, with 22 freshmen making the traveling squad. Unquestionably, Pittsburgh will be much improved this year, with more experience, talent, speed and size. The schedule, however, will be tougher than last year's and the element of surprise is gone. Defensively, Pitt will be impressive (middle guard Gary Burley is especially able), but much work still has to be done with the offensive line and the passing game. Runner Anthony Dorsett was the best in the country last year as a freshman; whether or not he reaches his awesome potential could depend on how much time he spends reading his press clippings and whether or not he masters O. J. Simpson's skill at handling human relations with the people who block for him.

Temple's 9-1 season in '73 was the best in its history and the Owls look even stronger this year. Unfortunately, they, too, face a vastly upgraded schedule. Coach Wayne Hardin insists that Steve Joachim is the best quarterback in the country. He also has a wealth of running backs to complement the passing game and the defense will no longer be a major embarrassment. Philadelphians have awakened (text continued on page 166) to the fact that they have an exciting football team and ticket sales are zooming as fans sense that the Owls will soon be one of the strongest teams in the East.

The key to West Virginia's success is the continued development of quarterback Ben Williams, Jr. But if he should falter, either of two eager sophomores, Tom Loadman or Kirk Lewis, might be able to take over. There is an ample assortment of promising runners and playboy All-America receiver Danny Buggs is the best in college football. If Williams, Loadman or Lewis can get the ball to him, the Mountaineers should wind up in a bowl game.

Defense will be Boston College's strong suit this fall while coach Joe Yukica rebuilds an offense gutted by graduation. His biggest problem is fashioning an offensive line to block for runner Mike Esposito. Junior quarterback Mike Kruczek has the tools to be another stellar performer.

Nine of Navy's offensive starters have shipped out, leaving runners Cleveland Cooper (the academy's all-time rushing leader) and Bob Jackson but very little else. In fact, Jackson moved to the vacant quarterback slot in spring practice. Fortunately, some promising defenders were discovered during the spring drills.

Villanova's new coach, Jim Weaver, faces the same problems that ruined last season: little depth and less experience, especially on the offensive unit, where only three starters return. A speedy defense, built around tackle John Zimba and linebacker Steve Ramsey, is the Wildcats' only hope as they face one of their toughest schedules.

Holy Cross enters the season with an offensive backfield of inexperienced sophomores and untried freshmen. Bob Morton has the best chance at quarter-back. Field leadership may also be a problem, since only six seniors will start. On the positive side, the defensive platoon returns nearly intact.

Nearly all of Rutgers' offensive team graduated, and the defense didn't fare much better. So this will be a less than impressive year for the Scarlet Knights.

Colgate stopped trying to act like an Ivy League team and held its first spring practice in 20 years. It needed it. Most of last season's highly productive offense is gone, although there's a plethora of runners. Winter recruiting was successful, so some of the freshmen will provide immediate help.

At Syracuse, new coach Frank Maloney's squad had little talent, no speed and a predisposition for making mistakes in crucial situations. The problem of speed was partly solved with the arrival of two fabulous freshman runners, Fred Glasgow and Jim Jenkins, while costly mistakes may be lessened with the team's newborn hunger to win, an attitude that surfaced in spring drills. It will be a young Orange team (as many as ten freshmen could start), but Syracuse is on the way back.

The memory of last season's 0--10 disaster will haunt Army for a while, but first-year coach Homer Smith promises an eventual return to gridiron glory. Smith indulged in such mass experimentation during spring practice that when the team lines up for the first game in September, it's possible that not a single player will be in the same position he filled last year. For example, Scott Gillogly, a defensive starter in '73, will probably be the quarterback. New offensive and defensive systems have been installed and the Cadets will be far more run-oriented than in the recent past. Keep an eye on them; they should at least be a very interesting team.

Some of the most exciting football games played anywhere are the weekly bill of fare in the Ivy League. The only monotony is Dartmouth's seemingly interminable hold on the championship. Last year's three top runners graduated, so the Greenies, whose forte has traditionally been the ground game, will use the air lanes while the young runners develop. Tom Snickenberger, a good roll-out passer, has four capable receivers, the best of whom is Tom Fleming, the most versatile athlete at Dartmouth in half a century.

The surprise team in the league could be Brown. The Bruins had their first winning season in more than ten years last fall, so there is a new excitement among the players. Nearly all the offense returns, hopefully recovered from a tendency to fumble, and a horde of sophomore reinforcements will preclude last year's frantic switching of players in both undermanned lines. This unaccustomed depth gives the Bruins, who've never won or shared an Ivy League football title, a good shot at the championship.

Yale also has a chance to dethrone Dartmouth if veteran quarterback Tom Doyle can provide a better air game to balance a rushing attack, headed by Rudy Green, that led the league last season. The offensive line is seasoned and able: the defensive front is not.

Pennsylvania will again be strong offensively, led by runner Adolph Bellizeare. But the best news for the Quakers is a fresh supply of sophomore talent to help a weak defensive platoon. After two winning seasons, Penn has at last lost its "losers" image and it will have another exciting, crowd-pleasing team.

The Harvard team lost premier quarterback Jim Stoeckel, but all the top runners return and Neal Miller should develop into the best fullback in the league. Milt Holt will be the new quarterback (and a good one), but there is no one behind him. Holt will be throwing to Pat McInally, a 6'7" receiver who makes breath-taking catches and who could become Harvard's first bona-fide All-America since Endicott Peabody in 1941. Both McInally and Holt are colorful individualists. Said a Harvard spokesman, "We are going to have the flakiest--and best--passing combo in the league." The Crimson's major problem is defense, where there are no proven replacements for a host of graduates.

At Cornell, coach Jack Musick must construct a new offense, for there is no established successor to departed passer Mark Allen. However, three sophomore runners. Kevin Scott, Tim LaBeau and Brian Lasda, will help Musick field a potent ground game.

Princeton will try to climb out of the Ivy League cellar with a strong backfield featuring runner Walt Snickenberger. The Tigers' success will depend principally on how many effective linemen they can field.

At Columbia, coach Bill Campbell faces a full-scale rebuilding in his debut year. Campbell's first priority will be to find an effective quarterback. He'll also do a lot of position juggling in his search for line depth. Without spring practice, it is unlikely all the adjustments can be made in time for the start of the season.

• • •

Ohio State, to no one's surprise, appears to have another unbeatable juggernaut. But appearances may be deceiving, for the Buckeyes have one weakness: The drop-off in player talent between the first and second units is alarming. In fact, the second-stringers are so poor that they are only about as good as the first-stringers on the other Big Ten teams. Thus, should a rash of injuries strike the Buckeyes, they'll defeat their opponents by only a touchdown or two.

Michigan will need some luck to again compete with Ohio State for the Big Ten crown. As in the past, the Wolverines will rely on a strong running attack and a solid defense, the staples that have won them four Conference titles in the past five years. Runners Gil Chapman. Chuck Heater, Gordon Bell and Rob Lytle are all very fast and quarterback Dennis Franklin combines elusive scrumbling with pinpoint passing. The defensive backfield, featuring playboy All-America safety Dave Brown, is equally impressive. However, there are small chinks in the Wolverine armor: the tackle positions in both lines.

Wisconsin will be much improved, with a reinforced defense and a talentladen offensive backfield. Veteran quarterback Gregg Bohlig is backed up by Bob Falk, a good passer, and a fine runner. Bill Marck, will have to share laurels with Ron Pollard, Ken Starch and Larry Canada. So the outlook in Madison is optimistic, but the schedule is a nightmare. Wisconsin's first six games are against Purdue, Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri, Ohio State and Michigan.

With a year under his belt, Purdue coach Alex Agase has put his squad together the way he wants it (tough, big and fast), and though he still doesn't have quite as many giants as he needs, Boilermaker fans should be delighted with the results. The quarterbacking will be merely adequate, but a couple of spectacular sophomore runners, Mike Northington and Scott Dierking, will operate (continued on page 177)Playboy's Pigskin Preview (continued from page 168) behind a line that some pro teams could envy. Larry Burton is probably the fastest wide receiver in college football. If the defensive linemen can avoid a repeat of last year's crippling injuries, Purdue could be in the thick of the Big Ten race, especially since it doesn't play Ohio State.

During spring practice, Illinois coach Bob Blackman finally found a number-one quarterback, the lack of which was last year's major liability. He's Jim Kopatz, and even though his receivers are not spectacular, his passing will be excellent. Illini place kicking will be among the best in the nation; sophomore Dan Beaver has 55-yard distance and accuracy. Seven starters return from a defense that kept last season from being a disaster. Tackle John DiFeliciantonio looks like a blossoming star and his teammate on the other side of the line, tackle Mike Waller, also has enormous potential, assuming he's made a full recovery from surgery. So Blackman, who likes to talk about the contrasting intellectual capacity of Dartmouth--where he used to work--and Illinois players, may be able to field a winning team with mere brawn.

Northwestern quarterback Mitch Anderson has an opportunity to lead the Big Ten in passing for three straight years, something that hasn't been done since Len Dawson did it at Purdue in 1954--1956. He'll get a lot of help from two of the Conference's top receivers, Wayne Frederickson and Billy Stevens, and promising sophomore tight end Scott Yelvington. Greg Boykin, Jim Trimble and James Pooler give the Wildcats excellent inside running behind a good offensive line. The problem is strengthening the defensive unit, second worst in the Conference last season, and linebackers Joe and Carl Patrnchak, one of Northwestern's three sets of twins, will help there. If the defense can be significantly improved, the Wildcats' presence will be strongly felt in the Big Ten. If not, look for some more 52-43 losses.

Most of Indiana's graduated seniors played on a porous defensive team that was the Hoosiers' major weakness in 1973. The new replacements--together with some veterans shifted from the offensive platoon--will likely get better results. If so, and if some outside running speed can be found (freshmen Nick Barnes and Rick Enis have the best advance credentials), the Hoosiers will return to respectability. Willie Jones, Bob Kramer and Mike Glazier provide impressive depth at quarterback. Gigantic sophomore offensive tackle David Knowles might be the season's most pleasant surprise.

Minnesota coach Cal Stoll's major problem, like so many of his colleagues, is finding a quarterback. Sophomore Tony Dungy seems the best candidate and he'll run a wide-open offense featuring runners Rick Upchurch and Bubby Holmes turning the corners and fullbacks John Jones and transfer Dexter Pride up the middle. The Gopher attack will consume a lot of yards. Stopping the other team will be a much more difficult job.

Michigan State coach Denny Stolz's first project in spring practice was to revive the Spartans' offense. Whether or not he'll be successful is to some extent out of his hands and depends on whether or not quarterback Charlie Baggett's knee has recovered sufficiently from surgery for him to take command of the team when fall practice opens. A very green secondary will also be a major obstacle to a winning year. State's best-looking freshman is speedy runner Ted Bell, who should provide some breath-taking kick returns.

New Iowa coach Bob Commings inherits 44 lettermen and a promising group of recruits, at least four of whom could provide immediate help. His first-line players are Big Ten caliber, but lack of depth is serious at almost all positions. Nine candidates are vying for the quarterback job, with sophomore Doug Reichardt appearing to be the best of the group. Only one defensive starter has been lost, so presumably, a year of game experience will help prevent a repeat of last year's ineptitude. The Hawkeyes didn't win a game in '73 and they will be distinct underdogs every time they take the field this fall. Just avoiding another shutout will make it a good year.

Much of Kent State's hope for success depends on the development of the secondary, where two offensive performers in 1973--quarterback Tom Buchheit and fullback Larry Blackman--have been transferred. Thanks to the talents of passer Greg Kokal and tailback Larry Poole, the Flashes will again be able to move the ball well.

Miami lost its head coach to Colorado and most of its defense to graduation, but there won't be much loss of power from last season's squad. New coach Dick Crum should have the rebuilding process completed by midseason, so if the Redskins can get past Purdue and Kentucky (a distinct long shot), they could again be undefeated.

Last year's painfully young Ohio University team grew up during the season and returns wiser and tougher. A zealous spirit, molded from the adversity of '73, could carry the Bobcats to contention for the Conference title. Watch the opener against North Carolina; that game may determine the rest of the season.

Although almost the entire Western Michigan defensive unit graduated, a much improved offensive team should compensate for its inexperience. Quarterback Paul Jorgensen is being pushed by Michigan transfer Pepper Powers and last year's Four Freshmen offensive line has matured. The new I-formation attack will showcase the impressive talents of freshman runner Dave Birkholz.

Toledo's football program, having sunk to 3--8 depths last season, hopefully has turned the corner. The running game, with the exception of Curt Olman, is substandard, but the passing will be effective if quarterback Gene Swick can learn to keep his cool under pressure. He has two great receivers, tight end Don Seymour and flanker Randy Whately. However, the defense, with the exception of sophomore safety Scott Resseguie, is a shadow of former Toledo units.

"We have plenty of depth on our team," a Bowling Green spokesman told us. "We just don't have any starters." He was referring to the 16 first-team players who graduated. Once again, the Falcons must hope for an occasional stunning upset, if there is to be much excitement in Bowling Green this year.

Alabama partisans may find this hard to believe, but Notre Dame's national champions look even stronger this year. Only four offensive and three defensive starters graduated and their replacements are more than adequate. The Irish are so loaded with All-America candidates this season that the PR staff doesn't know whom to push. But as far as we're concerned, the best of the lot appear to be playboy All-Americas quarterback Tom Clements and linebacker Greg Collins. However, runner Eric Penick, receiver Pete Demmerle, guard Gerry DiNardo and defensive tackles Steve Nichaus and Mike Fanning are all likely to make several post-season All-America teams. Notre Dame's only real liability is, as always, a preposterously easy schedule. Except for games with Purdue and Miami (Florida), the season will consist of a series of warm-up exercises in preparation for the finale with Southern California. Even if the Irish manage to stay awake and finish undefeated, the people who vote for the national championship will probably be unconvinced.

This will be the fourth year of Marshall's rebuilding program following the 1970 plane-crash disaster. Two freshman quarterbacks, Lawrence Berkery and Bob Wilt, will push veteran Bob Eshbaugh and sophomore Joe Fox and the offensive line should be excellent. If the freshmen can provide good depth at a couple of positions, the Thundering Herd could have its first winning season in ten years.

With a few breaks going its way for a change, Cincinnati could be much improved. Four of last season's seven losses were by narrow margins. Henry Miller, last year's freshman signal caller, should be better and the defense, featuring linebacker Clarence Sanders, will be stronger, since most of last year's unit is back.

Dayton coach Ron Marciniak, filled with enthusiasm, will again field a crowd-pleasing, go-for-broke passing team, with this year's arm provided by 6'5" Arizonan Tom Vosberg. Many good receivers are on hand, but runners are scarce. So if the passing game fizzles, soccer-style kicker Greg Schwarber will be the chief scoring threat.

As Southern Illinois enters major college ranks, new coach Doug Weaver hopes to seal a sievelike defense. Quarterback Fred McAlley, previously just a passer, has adapted well to running the new option attack installed during spring practice.

An enormous rebuilding job faces Northern Illinois. Twenty-seven lettermen, including all 11 defensive starters, have departed. But since last year's defense was so inept, anyway, their loss may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The Huskies' running game will again be excellent, with junior college transfer Charles Durfee an adequate replacement at fullback for Mark Kellar, and sophomore runner Vincent Smith, who was so impressive in spring practice.

• • •

Alabama will once again be one of the best teams in the country, and for the usual reasons: Bear Bryant's coaching, excellent quarterbacking (incumbent starter Gary Rutledge could lose his job to Richard Todd, who Bryant insists will make Tide fans forget about Joe Namath), overpowering running (Calvin Gulliver was probably the best third-string fullback in the country last year) and a fierce defense reinforced by bluechip sophomore linemen Charles Hannah, Paul Harris and Gus White. Junior Woodrow Lowe might be the nation's best linebacker before he graduates. Bryant's only problem is the kicking game; a punter and a place kicker must be found.

It looks as if 1974 will be the year of the Tiger in bayon country. Louisiana State coach Charlie McClendon has 41 returning lettermen, including more high-velocity runners than he knows what to do with and a tough and experienced defense. Another plus is the emotional impetus that comes from having been bushwhacked three years in a row by Alabama. The Tigers also have scores to settle with Tennessee (their cumulative record against the Vols is 1-13-2) and with Tulane, which beat LSU last December for the first time in a quarter of a century. The offensive line must be rebuilt, but, as always, there's plenty of material on hand. Finding a starting quarterback could also be a problem and the solution may lie in the formidable talents of sophomore Carl Otis Trimble, who will eventually be LSU's first black field general. Another sophomore, defensive tackle Adam Duhe, is destined for greatness.

Georgia's unfortunate proclivity for winning the big games but losing the easy ones must be fixed if the Bulldogs are to return to championship contention. A good passing game from any of three sophomore quarterbacks (Matt Robinson, Dicky Clark or Ray Goff) to go with a fine group of runners and one of the biggest interior lines (it averages 256 pounds) in college football will also help. The linebacking crew, led by Sylvester Boler, will terrorize enemy runners. We suspect the Georgia team is a sleeping giant and if a quality quarterback emerges, the Bulldogs will be one of the surprise teams in the country.

Coach Shug Jordan has converted Auburn to the veer T in hopes of fielding the most improved offense in the South. That won't be difficult, because last year's was devoid of speed and six starters were freshmen. One of the six, fullback Secdrick McIntyre, should become Auburn's best runner ever. The hopefully rejuvenated attack will help a traditionally fierce defensive unit, built around playboy All-America linebacker Ken Bernich.

Vanderbilt's depressingly long losing spell is nearing an end. Coach Steve Sloan has worked miracles in only a year at the helm and for the first time in a decade, the Commodores have some depth. The incoming freshman group is so impressive that several of last season's first-stringers may be sitting on the bench by November. Two of the best rookies are defensive tackles Dennis Harrison and Mike Birdsong. Another, Ricky Jeans, is multitalented and could start at any position in either backfield. With the switch to the Houston veer offense, quarterback Fred Fisher will throw to a half-dozen flashy receivers and--for a change--will have a strong offensive line in front of him. Look for the Commodores to upset some powerful teams before the season ends.

Assuming that injuries will not again wipe out the offense, Florida has a good chance to enjoy the success that eluded it last year. Quarterback Don Gaffney, who took charge of the floundering offense in midseason last year, returns and looks much improved. The defense will be as solid as last year's that led the Conference. Ralph Ortega and Glenn Cameron are a superb pair of linebackers. Last season's miserable kicking game appears to have been improved with the recruiting of Garo Yepremian's little brother, Berj.

This looks like a lean year for Tennessee, with its defense as bad as it was last season (when it was awful). Incredible quarterback Condredge Holloway is still around to practice his game-saving heroics and playboy All-America kicker Ricky Townsend (who has taken to wearing shoes during games) will again try to provide the winning margin in close ones, assuming there are some close ones. To make matters worse, the Vols' schedule includes UCLA, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama and LSU in five of the first six weekends.

Coach Bob Tyler is turning Mississippi State into a national power. The Bulldogs should be vastly improved in 1974, because 21 freshmen played with the varsity last fall; six of them started. Tackle Jimmy Webb and nose guard Harvey "Headhunter" Hull lead a strong defense and the offensive line is deeper, bigger and faster than a year ago. Wonderfully versatile Melvin Barkum (Jerome's little brother) has been shifted to wide receiver to better utilize his talents. The Bulldogs will get running help from Dennis Johnson and playboy All-America punter Mike Patrick leads one of the best kicking teams this side of professional football.

Mississippi enters the season with a new coach, Ken Cooper, a new offensive line, new linebackers, a mostly new secondary and a new approach to scheduling (there isn't one easy game). Also new, fortunately, is team enthusiasm, which was nonexistent before John Vaught took over the coaching reins in the middle of last season. Fine runners Paul Hofer, Larry Kramer and James Reed, two good quarterbacks (Kenny Lyons and Bill Malouf) and a strong defensive line, built around superb Ben Williams, highlight the team. But that's about it; there's not much depth anywhere. It looks like a grim fall in Oxford.

There'll be a grand offensive show at Kentucky, thanks primarily to mercurial runner Sonny Collins and passer Mike Fanuzzi. Unfortunately, they may not get to spend much time on the field, because eight defensive starters graduated and, consequently, as many as six incoming freshmen could be prematurely pressed into service. But Wildcat fans shouldn't despair; coach Fran Curci is an indomitable recruiter. In a couple of years, he'll have Kentucky in the Conference championship race.

When coach Jerry Claiborne started at Maryland after the 1971 season, he found the Terps small and slow. He's installed a body-building program, an aggressive recruiting approach and a winning attitude. His players even say they enjoy spring practice. With 18 starters returning, the Terps are consensus favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference title. Claiborne cleaned up on the recruiting circuit last winter and four of his converts, receiver Vince Kinney, runner Willie Wilson, quarterback Mark Manges and center Jack Sharkey (grandson of the boxer), could make big contributions despite the wealth of veteran talent. Claiborne's specialty is defense and it will again be rugged, due in large part to playboy All-America tackle Randy White. Tailback Louis Carter (who throws a highly accurate halfback pass) and receiver Frank Russell will star.

North Carolina State's new offensive linemen will be poor substitutes for the departed veterans and finding replacements for runners Willie Burden and Charley Young won't be easy. The good news is an improved defense and a schedule that leaves the toughest games for the second half of the season. By then, hopefully, the youngsters will have matured. If so, the Wolfpack will battle Maryland for the A.C.C. championship on October 26.

At Virginia, new coach Sonny Randle inherits a veteran offense led by quarterback Scott Gardner (who'll eventually be an All-America) and running backs Mike Dowe and Billy Copeland, probably the best pair in the Conference. The defense, last year's downfall, will consist mostly of sterling linebacker Dick Ambrose surrounded by sophomores.

At least three Atlantic Coast Conference teams--Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia--have the assets to be much improved. In fact, Duke has a chance for the Conference championship. Last year's liability--no senior leadership--has become this season's asset, for graduation losses were minimal. Superb runners, tailback Tony Benjamin and kick returner Troy Slade, are joined by fabulous freshman Mike Barney. Hal Spears has emerged at quarterback and he'll be throwing to a good set of receivers. The defense, always good under coach Mike McGee, will be better than ever.

North Carolina's first-stringers are good enough to make a run for the A.C.C. title if they all stay healthy and if the new offensive line congeals in time. But there are no adequate substitutes. With quarterbacks Chris Kupec and Bill Paschall and runners Mike Voight and James Betterson, the Tar Heels will, as always, put a lot of points on the board.

Clemson coach Red Parker must find a quarterback to go along with his good running backs, sophomore Ken Callicutt and freshmen Thomas Eley and William Scott. The Tiger defense, though improved, still needs size up front. Chances are that junior college All-America Jerome Hill and a couple of freshmen will help. If someone can be found to get the ball to Bennie Cunningham, the nation's premier tight end, it could be a good year. Otherwise, the Tigers will be gunned down by a hazardous schedule.

Having completed the transition from the veer offense to the pro set, Wake Forest will rely on sophomore quarterback Hill Armstrong; that is, unless he is displaced by incoming freshman Solomon Everett, whose credentials are even more impressive. Another freshman, receiver Bruce Lovato, should also attract a lot of attention. Two junior college transfers add to the suddenly potent offense: Clark Gaines will be the fastest runner Wake Forest has had in years and junior college All-America tackle Tom Parker gives the offensive line needed strength. New punter Randy Carroll will adequately replace graduated Chuck Ramsey.

East Carolina's defense, a voracious bunch of wild dogs, is led by linebacker Danny Kepley, referred to as Captain Crunch. The offense, using the Alabama wishbone attack, will get a helpful injection of talent from four freshman runners, but the quarterbacking and the offensive line will be woefully green.

Richmond will be hard pressed to duplicate last year's 8-2 record, because nine defensive starters have gone. Harry Knight returns at quarterback, the running remains strong despite the departure of Barty Smith and the receivers are the best since the great Walker Gillette. But unless the defense can be helped by former offensive players, the Spiders will be noticeably weaker.

Coach Art Baker went to Furman last year preaching fundamentalist Christianity (no drinking, smoking or swearing) and hard-nosed football. It worked. He turned the Paladins from perennial losers into instant winners and in the process, some 20 freshmen won letters, thus providing a depth of experienced talent for this season. Three incoming freshmen, receivers Ken Brown and Brette Simmons and nose guard Frank Moses, should star right away. If sophomore David Whitehurst keeps improving, he'll be one of the best quarterbacks in the South. With some luck, Furman could win the Conference championship.

William & Mary suffers from an inexperienced offensive line and the passing must be improved to balance a strong running game. Still, if everyone recovers from last season's blight of knee injuries and the defense is strengthened, the Indians could be a factor in the Conference race.

VMI is working its way up, slowly. The Keydets improved dramatically during the '73 season and 17 of 22 starters return. The biggest problem is the quarterback position, where Tom Schultze's sudden departure this spring left a void; if someone can get the ball to classy receiver Ronnie Moore, VMI might even enjoy--believe it or not--a winning season, because the defense is solid.

Davidson, in its first year of a football-de-emphasis program, plays a much easier schedule and will post more than the usual two or three wins. With football scholarships now being awarded only on the basis of need, this is probably the Wildcats' last year in the first division of college-football competition and an early end of their membership in the Southern Conference is likely.

The Citadel, with 30 returning lettermen and a flock of top-rated freshmen, will be improved, but not sufficiently to face a schedule featuring road games against Navy and Tulane. Sophomore linebacker Brian Ruff has great potential.

A very young South Carolina team missed greatness by a narrow margin last year and, since most everyone is returning, the Gamecocks should be one of the surprise teams in the country. Especially pleasing for coach Paul Dietzel is the quarterback position, where last year's star, Jeff Grantz, is being pushed by sophomores Ron Bass and Scott Curtis. The running-back positions are equally deep, the offensive-line replacements are adequate and last year's young defensive unit is now older and tougher. Dietzel concentrated on big linemen during last winter's recruiting and some large freshmen could earn assignments in the defensive line. If enemy offenses can be kept under reasonable control, look for South Carolina to play in a major bowl.

Tulane will be deep, fast and large, but its biggest assist is the schedule. It begins with Ole Miss, ends with LSU and shows nine weekends of easy breathing in between. playboy All-America tackle Charles Hall anchors a formidable defense and quarterback Steve Foley, a sensational scrambler, guides an offense reinforced by redshirt runners and a massive and agile offensive line.

One of the overlooked teams in the country could be Miami. Last year, after beating Texas in its first game and giving Oklahoma a scare, injuries devastated the squad. Only three starters graduated and the Hurricanes are reinforced by an undefeated freshman team that included tight end Phil August and passer Frank Glover. Jr., who could be the '74 starter it incumbent Ed Carney's shoulder doesn't heal. Runner Woody Thompson will have the help of an offensive line led by playboy All-America tackle Dennis Harrah. On defense, middle guard Rubia Carter will again make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. However, its predictably awesome schedule will probably keep Miami out of the top ten.

Southern Mississippi was ravished by graduation. All ten running backs are sophomores and this could be the youngest team in the South. Quarterback Jeff Bower improved a great deal after coach Bear Underwood installed the Houston veer attack to better utilize his talents. Still, this looks like the best of all possible years for the Golden Eagles to play all their games away from home while their stadium is being renovated.

Tampa moves into the big time with an upgraded schedule that features Miami of Florida and San Diego State. Quarterback Fred Solomon and a large supply of fine runners and receivers ensure that the Spartans will score often, but the defenders, depleted of linebackers and backs, will probably permit even higher scores on the other side of the scoreboard.

Memphis State plays the toughest schedule in its history. Except for three quarterbacks who shared the position last season, the backfield will be filled with sophomores, best of whom are flanker Bobby Ward and tailback Reuben Gibson. Another sophomore, tackle Easy Jones, will star on a defensive crew that must carry most of the load. The Tigers' best hope is quarterback David Fowler, if he reaches his full potential during his senior year.

Virginia Tech's new coach, Jimmy Sharpe, has installed the Alabama version of the wishbone attack and an oddman defensive line-up. Sharpe should make the Gobblers considerably more respectable than last season.

Pepper Rodgers takes his wishbone offense to Georgia Tech, but he inherits a squad that is small, thin and inexperienced. In spring practice, he sifted and reshuffled his talent to find the 22 best athletes and one result is that the starting quarterback is likely to be Danny Myers, a defensive back in '73. If the Jackets can avoid excessive injuries, they will be merely respectable, but Tech fans can look joyously to the future. Rodgers is a compelling recruiter and now that he's working his home turf, he'll have the Jackets back in the limelight within three years.

To erase the painful memories of last year's 0--11 campaign, Florida State has imported coach Darrell Mudra, a master in the art of turning losing teams into winners. He'll be fully tested in Tallahassee. He began by installing the veer T in spring practice and, although the passing game won't be entirely abandoned, the Seminoles will feature their strongest running attack in memory, with Rudy Thomas and two incoming freshmen. Larry Key and Leon Bright, both of whom are capable of winning starting jobs.

Last year, Oklahoma fielded the best defensive team in the history of the school. The offense was merely good. This year, it will be the other way around, since no outstanding players are available to replace seven defensive graduates, although playboy All-America linebacker Rod Shoate and the Selmon brothers at tackle will see that no one gains too many yards against the Sooners. Now, to that offense: It will be terrifying. Steve Davis has become a more confident passer, the receivers are outstanding, the line is excellent, the runners mercurial. The ultimate accolade to playboy All-America runner Joe Washington was paid by Oklahoma State's publicity director who said. "The only way anybody's gonna stop them Sooners is if they get some big ole fly swatters and pass 'em out to their defensive players, and every time that little Washington comes scootin' by, they can whop him. You can't tackle nothin' you can't catch." Barry Switzer has built a team that has everything necessary to capture this year's national championship and for that job, we've chosen him our Coach of the Year.

This will be the best Nebraska team since 1971. It could be the best team in school history. The Cornhuskers' major misfortune is being in the same conference with Oklahoma. Dave Humm is a splendid passer. Tony Davis (moved to fullback in the spring) will lead an awesome running attack and the offensive line (with playboy All-Americas Rik Bonness and Marvin Crenshaw) will be the strongest ever seen in Lincoln.

Defense was Colorado's downfall last season, and that happens to be new coach Bill Mallory's specialty. If he can improve it enough to keep other teams from controlling the ball. Colorado will have a good year despite a schedule that features road games with LSU and Michigan for openers. On offense, the Buffaloes have playboy All-America receiver David Logan, two fine quarterbacks in David Williams and Clyde Crutchmer and tailback Billy Waddy, who burned up Big Eight playing fields last season as a freshman. Incredibly, another sophomore, Melvin Johnson, could beat Waddy out of his job. They'll run behind an enormous offensive line.

No team, not even Oklahoma, will score many points on Missouri. Consequently, coach Al Onofrio's primary concern is to develop a cohesive offensive line from a group of able youngsters. Onofrio will probably use tandem passers this year: senior Ray Smith, an option-running quarterback, alternating with soph Steve Pisarkiewicz, who's considered the best passer to play for Missouri since Paul Christman. With Pisarkiewicz on hand and a less-talented-than-usual group of runners, Onofrio may break with the hallowed Missouri tradition of ground-oriented offenses.

With quarterback David Jaynes gone, Kansas coach Don Fambrough has shelved the pro-set offense in favor of the veer T. The heir apparent to Jaynes is sophomore redshirt Scott McMichael, who was impressive in spring drills. Despite the conversion to a ground-oriented offense, the Jayhawks will still throw the ball, because McMichael has a good arm and two of the best targets in college football, flankers Bruce Adams and Emmett Edwards. The defensive platoon, featuring end Dean Zook and cornerback Kurt Knoff, will be stronger than last year's.

"If we were playing in any other conference, we could have a good shot at the championship, but in the Big Eight, we'll be just another pretty good country football team," Oklahoma State's Pat Quinn told us. The Cowboys must find replacements for 12 graduated starters, so there may be depth problems. The best freshmen are halfback Terry Miller and receivers Robert James and Ben Young. Sophomore quarterback Charlie Weatherbie must learn to operate coach Jim Stanley's version of the wishbone offense for the Cowboys to enjoy a winning season.

Although 14 of last year's starters are gone, Kansas State will be a stronger team. There are better athletes in all defensive positions, capable quarterback Steve Grogan has a year of experience with the veer T behind him and some talented sophomores make up a markedly improved receiving corps. Up from the J. V., three runners. L. T. Edwards, Carl Whitfield and Roscoe Scobey, have more speed than any of last season's backs.

This year, Iowa State has an established quarterback in sophomore Buddy Hardeman, a great runner in Mike Strachan and not much else. The Cyclones have returned to their historic residence in the Big Eight basement.

The spring-practice sessions at Texas were so blighted by injuries that it's difficult to assess the Longhorns' true potential. Fortunately, coach Darrell Royal, as always, has legions of quality backup players eager for a chance to show their abilities, and several untested freshmen have already been anointed as All-Americas by local sportswriters. Sophomore runners Jimmy Walker and Raymond Clayborn will join senior Don Burrisk in the backfield and Mike Presley and Marty Akins will vie for the starting-quarterback assignment, playboy All-America tackle Bob Simmons should become the best offensive lineman in Texas' history.

Over the years, we've had a tendency to predict better seasons for Texas A&M than it's been able to achieve. In truth, the Aggies often have impressive manpower in camp, but once the season begins, they find ingenious ways to lose. We are picking them high again this year because they once more are loaded with experience, depth and talent. Only one of last year's top 22 players graduated; only four of the top 44 are gone. The defense is vastly improved, headed by a great linebacker. Ed Simonini. There is not much depth at running back, but the incoming freshmen can solve that problem. So keep an eye on the Aggies; they may just mess up and win the Southwest Conference championship for the first time since 1967.

Of Arkansas' 22 starters, four were seniors and seven were freshmen, which should give you an idea of how much improved the Razorbacks will be. They looked superb in spring training, when the Alabama wishbone was installed. The offensive line jelled around sophomore tackle Gerald Skinner, and heralded junior college transfer runner Ike Forté showed that his advance billings were justified. There are three qualified candidates for starting quarterback. The defensive line will be awesome. It should be an enjoyable autumn in Fayetteville.

It will be difficult, indeed, for Texas Tech to match its '73 performance, because graduation took one All-America and six other consensus All-Southwest Conference players. New quarterback Tommy Duniven has an impressive arm and six quality receivers to catch his passes, but he's totally inexperienced. All this probably spells a slow start but a fast finish.

Lack of depth was an agonizing problem for Southern Methodist last year, when nearly every key player was injured for at least part of the season. The same situation exists this year, although 8 of 11 starters return on both platoons. Freshman middle guard Jimmy Green should start right away.

Rice players hope to maintain the momentum they found at the end of last season, when they progressed from a 1--6 in early November to win their last four games. They did it with a limp offense, an alert defense and a superior kicking game. This season the offense will be better, with a bigger, inexperienced offensive line, quicker runners and more experienced quarterbacks and receivers. The defensive line, built around vicious tackler Cornelius Walker and giant Jody Medford, will play havoc with enemy runners. Coach Al Conover, enthused by what he saw in spring practice, is openly optimistic about the coming season. We hope his confidence is intact after the first four games against Houston, Cincinnati, LSU and Notre Dame.

Texas Christian's '73 problems, politely described as a breakdown of communications between players and coaching staff, seem to have been solved with the arrival of new coach Jim Shofner. The player attitude in spring drills was the best in many years. A new wide-open offense means the Frogs will throw more than any team in the Conference. Says Shofner, "We don't have the depth to win by trying to cram the ball down the other guy's throat. We'll try to capitalize on the big play."

Baylor, still struggling to get out of the Southwest Conference cellar, won't make much progress this year unless it stops giving the ball to opponents. It turned the ball over on fumbles 50 times in '73. If religioso-coach Grant Teaff has enough celestial influence to avoid excessive injuries, the Bears might be respectably competitive.

Scrambling sophomore quarterback Les Varner could be North Texas State's game breaker. Says coach Hayden Fry, "We're not yet on a par with Southwest Conference teams, but we'll get there." The opening game with Fry's former employer, SMU, should be interesting.

New Mexico State has a chance to post its first winning season since 1967. Although Joe Pisarcik has departed for the pros, residual passers and incoming freshmen will make the quarterback position strong again. Jim Germany will be one of the better runners in the West.

Tulsa's almost exclusive dependence on the pass is changing. The offensive line has been rebuilt, some power runners found, and the running game showed vast improvement in spring drills.

New Wichita State coach Jim Wright promises to field a wide-open attack. He has plenty of good runners, but the ranks are thin everywhere else. Wright will depend heavily on freshman talent and 13 huge incoming linemen will probably be the key to whatever success the Shockers enjoy.

Drake has two legitimate starters returning at quarterback, although Jonas Sears, if he can keep his grades up, will likely win the position over Jeff Martin. Runner Jerry Heston is only 414 yards away from breaking Johnny Bright's career rushing mark. With a weak offensive line, the Bulldogs must depend on speed if they are to contend for the Conference title.

Louisville coach T. W. Alley had trouble deciding on a quarterback last year and this season may find him with the same problem. Len DePaola looks like the best of the three contending for the job. The running game, featuring diminutive Walter Peacock and Steve Jewell, will again be excellent, but Alley may have trouble putting together an offensive line to block for them: all five of last year's starters graduated.

West Texas State returned to the wishbone attack during spring drills in order to take advantage of its major asset, several good running backs. Place kicker Bruce Wyre, who had a 58-yard field goal last fall, should at least keep the Buffaloes from getting shut out.

If David Husmann proves to be a merely adequate quarterback, this will be the strongest team in Houston's history. The senior contingent includes 16 players who'll probably be drafted by the pros and a number of sophomores all ready to take over if any of the veterans become overconfident. Top offensive players include runners Marshall Johnson, Donnie McGraw and Reggie Cherry. playboy All-America defensive back Robert Giblin is the best player on what is probably the best defensive unit in the West. Unfortunately, the easy schedule doesn't do justice to the available talent, so the Cougars could be undefeated and still not finish in the nation's top ten.

With Rich Haynie gone, the quarterback job at Air Force will go to either Mike Worden or Ken Vaughn, a starting cornerback as a freshman in '73. Tailback Chris Milodragovich returns, ably backed up by sophomore Ken Wood. Defensive tackle Terry Young, at 6'7", is the tallest player in Air Force history, and one of the best. Dave Lawson doubles as a linebacker and a place kicker and is outstanding at both jobs.

The primary ingredient in Utah State's successful 1973 campaign was a rugged defense and will be again if coach Phil Krueger can find some replacements at the important front positions. The running game, built around fullback Jerry Cox and tiny (5'9", 175 pounds) tailback Louie Giammona, will again be dangerous. Either Tom Wilson or Bill Swanson will provide the answer to the still-unsettled quarterback problem. The schedule, however, is the toughest ever.

Lamar enters major college ranks with its most experienced squad ever. Nineteen starters return and quarterback Bobby Flores will have two superlative freshman receivers. Larry Spacek and Darrell Washington.

Texas at Arlington's disgruntled fans have charged the Mavericks with lacking a winning spirit. Last year's 4--6 team, they say, should have won at least seven games. This season the spirit may be more willing, but the flesh is still weak. New coach Bud Elliott greets only three returning seniors and must depend heavily on freshmen and redshirts. But the future looks good. Elliott has a knack of making winners out of losers and his young squad has potential.

• • •

Southern California is gunning for the national championship and the optimism is warranted. Last year's weaknesses--an inexperienced offensive line, inconsistent fullback blocking and 15 extra pounds of fat carried by playboy All-America runner Anthony Davis--have been fixed. Fullbacks Ken Gray and Ricky Bell are excellent blockers and Davis has trimmed his figure to the lissome proportions of his sophomore year. The passing game should again be superb. In fact, coach John McKay says Pat Haden is the best quarterback, he's ever been around. McKay also predicts a rosy future for sophomore flanker Shelton Diggs.

New UCLA coach Dick Vermeil will utilize talented option quarterback John Sciarra and a crew of good receivers to offset the slackening of last season's spectacular running game. Although last year's squad set numerous offensive records. Vermeil would rather win games by a score of 14-0 than of 62-17. So he's working hard on a campaign to upgrade the Bruin defense. We doubt that the fans will agree. Compared with the recent past of Pepper Rodgers' teams, it will be a dull year in Westwood.

If California is ever to return to football respectability, this would seem to be the year, for 33 of last season's top 44 players are back. Coach Mike White must improve his defensive unit; last season it set an all-time school record for porosity. Hopefully, three junior college transfers will inject some vigor into the new alignment. All the skilled offensive players return, and they are good, especially runners Howard Strickland and Mark Bailey and bull-like running back Chuck Muncie. Steve Bartkowski, a strong thrower, will probably win the quarterback job from Vince Ferragamo, who was a disappointment last year as a sophomore.

Oregon State coach Dee Andros has been skulking since last year, when his Beavers suffered their worst season since 1954. This year, Andros has some horses; 18 starters return and are reinforced by another 18 blue-chip freshmen. Andros will stick with the wide-open passing game installed last fall, because quarterback Alvin White has a better set of receivers this season.

Stanford's season will depend on how well totally inexperienced sophomore quarterback Mike Cordova handles pressure. At 6'4", 215 pounds, he's an effective option runner and a better-than-average passer. Teamed with runners Scott Laid-law and Ron Inge and operating behind a good offensive line, he'll give Stanford a potent ground attack. Playboy All-America defensive ends Roger Stillwell and Pat Donovan are the best pair in the country. so opposing teams will probably run the ball up the middle, where there are many bodies available for the tackle positions, but the talent is uncertain.

Washington State will again field a high-powered running game, leaturing Andrew Jones, and with Chuck Peck at quarterback, the attack will be more varied. The defenders, young and few, must mature quickly if the Cougars are to continue their long-planned climb to PAC-8 eminence.

Washington was the Conference door mat in 73 (the Huskies didn't win a PAC-8 game), but 40 lettermen return and the players--surprisingly, after a 2--9 season--are talking Rose Bowl. The optimism may be unrealistic, but it reflects the new spirit that has developed from a total reversal of the formerly dismal personal relations between players and coaching staff. Head coach Jim Owens has even loosened up enough to indulge in a little muted horseplay with his charges. Perhaps his cheerfulness derives from the fact that his squad has much unpublicized talent and is in the perfect position to bushwhack a few unsuspecting teams.

Last fall, Oregon outgained its opponents and had the second-best defense in the Conference yet finished 2--9 for the year. That took imagination. Inadequate quarterbacking also helped. This edition of the defense may be even better and coach Don Read has switched to the veer offense to take advantage of two speedy quarterbacks. Ken Spencer and Tom Cafferty. Junior college transfer kicker Stan Woodfill should collect a lot of field goals.

The optimism has been running high in Tucson as well this summer. Arizona shared the Western Conference title with Arizona State last year and, with 17 starters returning and a marvelous freshman kicker. Lee Pistor, on hand, this should be Arizona's year. Fullback Jim Upchurch and flanker "I" Bell will do most of the scoring.

The Arizona State squad, gutted by graduation, will be new but gifted, especially in the offensive backfield and defensive line. Sophomore Bill Kenney seems the best of five contestants at quarterback. And freshman runner Jim Malone (younger brother of Art and Ben) could make a big splash his first year. The schedule, with Houston. Texas Christian and Missouri for openers, may traumatize the youngsters before they get used to things, but by season's end the Sun Devils should have enough of the kinks worked out to salvage a good year.

Wyoming has some depth for a change, especially among the running backs; the offensive line is also bigger and the secondary is solid. If a quarterback can get the ball to Archie Gray, one of the best receivers in Wyoming's history, the Cowboys will make a run for the Conference championship.

At Utah, new coach Tom Lovat has scrapped last year's passing offense and substituted a less risky balanced attack. The new quarterback should be Lou Onofrio (son of Missouri coach Al) and his prime target will be Willie Armstead. He'll be handing off to runners Ike Spencer and Steve Marlowe.

Despite substantial losses. Brigham Young is capable of bettering last season's disappointing performance. Most of the runners and receivers and all of the offensive line are gone (Brigham Young loses starters to church-mission calls as well as to graduation), but one of the West's best passing combinations, quarterback Gary Scheide and receiver Jay Miller, is back.

Most everything will be new at New Mexico, too, including coach Bill Mondt. He abandoned the pro-set wishbone for a wide-open passing attack because of the presence of junior college transfer quarterback Steve Myer. Things are looking better for the Lobos.

Colorado State fans will be happy to learn that last year's defense is improved, thanks mostly to the arrival from junior college of middle linebacker Kevin McLain. The quarterbacking is suspect, but incoming freshman Daryl Powers could turn out to be a gem. Another freshman. Ron Harris, and transfer Jim McKenzie will aid the running.

Only 65 players showed up at spring practice from a Texas at El Paso squad that was winless in '73. Since last winter's recruiting went well, the Miners may be starting more freshmen this fall than any other team in the country. The star offensive performer will probably be fieldgoal kicker Bronko Belichesky.

San Diego State, incredibly, looks even stronger than last year, despite the loss of passer Jesse Freitas and most of his receivers. New quarterback Craig Penrose is capable and a number of junior college receivers have been recruited. Defensively, the Aztecs will be awesome, due to the incoming junior college transfer defenders, best of whom are linemen Greg Boyd and Mike Gilbert. Freshman linebacker Whip Walton will be an instant starter. Perhaps the Aztecs will at last get that elusive and long-deserved bowl bid.

San Jose State, which last year enjoyed its first winning season since 1961. will enjoy another one. The potent air attack returns full strength and coach Darryl Rogers spent the entire spring developing a complementary running game built around transfer runners Marv Stewart and Bill Crumley. The defense also returns en masse. Rogers says cornerback Louie Wright may be the best in the country.

Miracles have been worked the past two years at the University of the Pacific by a small hard-working coaching staff that has only 55 football scholarships at its disposal (less than half the major college average) but whose recruiting skills annually reap a harvest of junior college transfers. Both lines must be rebuilt, an annual procedure, but there is the usual wealth of fresh talent on hand. The running game leatures breath-taking Willard Harrell. who should erase Dick Bass's school records this fall.

Fresno State coach J. R. Boone has vowed that no longer will the best football players in the San Joaquin Valley leave for colleges in other areas. He proved his point during recruiting season by raiding local junior colleges to bring in 37 recruits. As many as 18 could be immediate starters. For the first time in years, the Bulldogs will have a good supply of linemen.

Last year was the worst season in Long Beach State's history. Assuming further deterioration is impossible. this should be a better year. Two newcomers, Herb Lust and diminutive Stanford Brewer, have the speed to give the ground attack some zip.

New Idaho coach Ed Troxel, with the help of a seasoned offensive unit, will try to make the veer-T offense function more successfully this year than last. He'll have a tough time figuring out how to stop other teams, though, because the center of the defensive line and the secondary were lost to graduation. However, the linebacking, built around All-America candidate Kjel Kiilsgaard. is formidable.

Hawaii, preparing for entry into major college ranks, has hired coach Larry Price, who emerged from the first session of spring practice and issued a press release expressing delight that his players were cooperating. We were surprised, too, when we read Price's description of the new "hula T" attack he had asked his players to master: "It is," he explained, "a data-processed four-back offense executed from 15 different shifting formations, accompanied by four types of motion: a 'flexed' horizontal alignment, with no apparent set tendencies, and will feature a sprint-out, run-out passing attack, four types of options, a potential pass from every running play, a draw at any hole run by any back and a blocking scheme best described as 'pattern blocking.'" Any questions?

Top 20 Teams

1. Oklahoma ......... 11-0

2. Notre Dame ......... 11-0

3. Southern Cal ......... 10-1

4. Alabama ......... 10-1

5. Houston ......... 10-1

6. Nebraska ......... 10-1

7. Louisiana State ......... 9-2

8. Ohio State ......... 10-1

9. Michigan ......... 10-1

10. Texas ......... 10-1

11. Georgia ......... 8-3

12. Penn State ......... 10-1

13. Auburn ......... 8-3

14. UCLA ......... 10-1

15. Maryland ......... 9-2

16. South Carolina ......... 9-2

17. Texas A&M ......... 8-3

18. Pittsburgh ......... 8-3

19. Wisconsin ......... 8-3

20. Tulane ......... 9-2

Possible Breakthroughs:Miami, Florida (7-4); Arkansas (8-3); Colorado (7-4); Arizona (10-1); North Carolina State (8-3); Kent State (10-1); Missouri (6-5); Florida (6-5); Purdue (7-4); Arizona State (8-4).

The All-America Squad

(Listed in order of excellence at their positions, all have a good chance of making someone's All-America team)

Quarterbacks: Condredge Holloway (Tennessee), Pat Haden (Southern California), Mitch Anderson (Northwestern), Dave Humm (Nebraska), Dennis Franklin (Michigan), John Sciarra (UCLA)

Running Backs: Eric Penick (Notre Dame), Archie Griffin (Ohio State), Sonny Collins (Kentucky), Willard Harrell (Pacific), Mike Esposito (Boston College), Mike Strachan (Iowa State), Woody Thompson (Miami, Florida), Brad Davis (Louisiana State), Louis Carter (Maryland)

Receivers: Pete Demmerle (Notre Dame), John McKay (Southern Cal.), Bennie Cunningham (Clemson), Dan Natale (Penn State), Pat McInally (Harvard), Larry Burton (Purdue)

Offensive Linemen: Kurt Schumacher (Ohio State), John Nessel (Penn State), Steve Ostermann (Washington State), Bob Blanchard (North Carolina State), Doug Payton (Colorado), Dan Jiggetts (Harvard), Dennis Lick (Wisconsin)

Centers: Steve Myers (Ohio State), Lee Gross (Auburn), Jack Baiorunos (Penn State), Greg Krpalek (Oregon State)

Defensive Linemen: LeRoy and Dewey Selmon (Oklahoma), Mike Fanning, Steve Niehaus (Notre Dame), Ken Novak (Purdue), Rubin Carter (Miami, Florida), Gary Burley (Pittsburgh), Tom Galbierz (Vanderbilt), Louie Kelcher (SMU), Ben Williams (Mississippi), Ecomet Burley (Texas Tech)

Linebackers: Richard Wood (Southern California), Woodrow Lowe (Alabama), Steve Strinko (Michigan), Ralph Ortega (Florida), Theopilis Bryant (Kansas State), Bob Breunig (Arizona State), Ed Simonini (Texas A&M)

Defensive Backs: Neal Colzie (Ohio State), Mike Washington (Alabama), Mike Gow (Illinois), Jim Bradley (Penn State), Bob Smith (Maryland), Rollen Smith (Arkansas)

Kickers: Neil Clabo (Tennessee), Jose Violante (Brown)

This Year's Supersophs

(Listed in approximate order of potential)

Anthony Dorsett, running back ......... Pittsburgh

Theopilis Bryant, linebacker ......... Kansas State

Raymond Clayborn, running back ......... Texas

Dan Beaver, place kicker ......... Illinois

Billy Lemons, offensive lineman ......... Texas A&M

Sylvester Boler, linebacker ......... Georgia

Gene Washington, receiver ......... Georgia

Gary Jeter, defensive lineman ......... Southern California

Wesley Walker, receiver ......... California

Jesse Mathers, receiver ......... Vanderbilt

Billy Waddy, running back ......... Colorado

Shelton Diggs, receiver ......... Southern California

Wendell Tyler, running back ......... UCLA

Kjel Kiilsgaard, linebacker ......... Idaho

Gerald Skinner, offensive lineman ......... Arkansas

Walter Chapman, defensive lineman ......... North Texas State

Wilson Whitley, defensive lineman ......... Houston

Val Belcher, offensive lineman ......... Houston

Calvin Culliver, fullback ......... Alabama

Adam Duhe, defensive lineman ......... Louisiana State

Secdrick McIntyre, fullback ......... Auburn

Bill Copeland, running back ......... Virginia

Tony Benjamin, running back ......... Duke

Mike Voight, running back ......... North Carolina

Ken Callicutt, running back ......... Clemson

Don Abraczinskas, defensive lineman ......... South Carolina

Frank Glover, Jr., quarterback ......... Miami, Florida

Eary Jones, defensive lineman ......... Memphis State

Mike Northington, running back ......... Purdue

David Knowles, offensive lineman ......... Indiana

John Jones, fullback ......... Minnesota

The East

Independents

Penn State 10-1

Pittsburgh 8-3

Temple 6-4

West Virginia 6-5

Boston College 6-5

Navy 4-7

Villanova 4-7

Holy Cross 4-7

Rutgers 4-7

Colgate 3-7

Syracuse 2-9

Army 2-9

Ivy League

Dartmouth 7-2

Brown 7-2

Yale 7-2

Pennsylvania 7-2

Harvard 5-4

Cornell 4-5

Princeton 3-6

Columbia 2-7

Top Players: Hartenstine, Baiorunos, Natale, Bradley, Devlin (Penn State); Dorsett, Burley (Pittsburgh); Joachim, Hynoski (Temple); Buggs, Merrow (West Virginia); Esposito, Kruczek (Boston College); Cooper (Navy); Zimba, Ramsey (Villanova); Provost (Holy Cross); Jones, Pawlik (Rutgers); Anderson (Colgate); McNeely, Preston (Syracuse); Johnson (Army); Snickenberger, Williams (Dartmouth); Beatrice, Violante (Brown); Green, Moras (Yale); Bellizeare, Vaughn (Pennsylvania); McInally, Jiggetts (Harvard); Malone, Hicks (Cornell); Snickenberger (Princeton); Telep (Columbia).

The Midwest

Big Ten

Ohio State 10-1

Michigan 10-1

Wisconsin 8-3

Purdue 7-4

Illinois 7-4

Northwestern 5-6

Indiana 4-7

Minnesota 5-6

Michigan State 3-8

Iowa 2-9

Mid-American Conference

Kent State 10-1

Miami 6-4

Ohio University 7-4

Western Michigan 6-5

Toledo 4-7

Bowling Green 3-8

Independents

Notre Dame 11-0

Marshall 7-4

Cincinnati 7-4

Dayton 6-5

Southern Illinois 6-5

Northern Illinois 5-6

Top Players: Griffin, Cusick, Colzie (Ohio State); Franklin, Brown, Strinko (Michigan); Lick, Marek (Wisconsin); Burton, Novak (Purdue); Hicks, Gow (Illinois); Anderson, Boykin (Northwestern); Smock, Thomas (Indiana); Upchurch, Beaudoin (Minnesota); Baggett, Taubert (Michigan State); Douthitt, A. Jackson (Iowa); Kokal, Vrabel (Kent State); Cousino, Varner (Miami); Bevly, Green (Ohio University); Jorgensen, Birkholtz (Western Michigan); Swick, Seymour (Toledo); Russell (Bowling Green); Clements, Collins, Fanning, Niehaus, Penick, Demmerle, DiNardo (Notre Dame); Smith (Marshall); Clarence Sanders (Cincinnati); Schwarber (Dayton); Seaman (Southern Illinois); Smith (Northern Illinois).

The South

Southeastern Conference

Alabama 10-1

Louisiana St. 9-2

Georgia 8-3

Auburn 8-3

Vanderbilt 7-4

Florida 6-5

Tennessee 5-6

Mississippi St. 5-5

Mississippi 4-7

Kentucky 4-7

Atlantic Coast Conference

Maryland 9-2

North Carolina State 8-3

Virginia 8-3

Duke 5-6

North Carolina 3-8

Clemson 3-8

Wake Forest 3-8

Southern Conference

East Carolina 9-2

Richmond 7-3

Furman 7-4

William & Mary 5-5

Virginia Military 4-7

Davidson 4-5

The Citadel 3-8

Independents

South Carolina 9-2

Tulane 9-2

Miami 7-4

Southern Mississippi 7-4

Tampa 7-4

Memphis State 6-5

Virginia Tech 5-6

Georgia Tech 4-7

Florida State 4-7

Top Players: Lowe, Rutledge, Billingsley, Washington, Todd (Alabama); Williams, Harris, Davis, Brooks (Louisiana State); Boler, Johnson, Spivey (Georgia); Bernich, Gross, Fuller (Auburn); Galbierz, Mathers (Vanderbilt); Ortega, Lawless (Florida); Holloway, Townsend (Tennessee); Patrick, Webb, Felker (Mississippi State); Williams, Hofer (Mississippi); Collins (Kentucky); R. White, Carter, Russell (Maryland); Fritts, Everett (North Carolina State); Ambrose, Gardner (Virginia); Benjamin, Slade (Duke); Huff, Waddell (North Carolina); Cunningham, Callicutt (Clemson); Harsh (Wake Forest); Kepley (East Carolina); B. Allen, Knight (Richmond); Perone (Furman); Pawlewicz (William & Mary); Dearman (Virginia Military); Snow (The Citadel); Grantz, Abraczinskas, Hodgin (South Carolina); Hall, S. Foley (Tulane); Harrah, Carter, W. Thompson (Miami); Bower (Southern Mississippi); Solomon, Carlton (Tampa); Fowler, E. Harris (Memphis State); Scales, P. Rogers (Virginia Tech); Rhino, Harris (Georgia Tech); R. Thomas (Florida State).

The Near West

Big Eight

Oklahoma 11-0

Nebraska 10-1

Colorado 7-4

Missouri 6-5

Kansas 6-5

Oklahoma St. 5-6

Kansas State 5-6

Iowa State 5-6

Southwest Conference

Texas 10-1

Texas A&M 8-3

Arkansas 8-3

Texas Tech 6-5

Southern Methodist 6-5

Rice 4-7

Texas Christian 4-7

Baylor 1-10

Missouri Valley Conference

North Texas State 7-4

New Mexico State 7-4

Tulsa 6-5

Wichita State 4-7

Drake 4-7

Louisville 3-8

West Texas St. 2-9

Independents

Houston 10-1

Air Force 7-4

Utah State 7-4

Lamar 5-5

Texas at Arlington 4-7

Top Players: Shoate, Washington, Hughes, Owens, Dewey Selmon, LeRoy Selmon (Oklahoma); Bonness, Crenshaw, Humm, Tony Davis (Nebraska); Logan, Payton (Colorado); Johnson, Pickens (Missouri); Adams, Edwards, Knoff, Dean Zook (Kansas); Palmer, Wolf, Dokes (Oklahoma State); Bryant, Grogan (Kansas State); Strachan, Bos (Iowa State); Simmons, English, Currin, Burrisk (Texas); Simonini, Seeker, Thomas (Texas A&M); Rhiddlehoover, R. Smith (Arkansas); Burley, Knaus (Texas Tech); Kelcher, Roan (Southern Methodist); Walker, Lofton (Rice); Luttrell, Terveen (Texas Christian); N. Jeffrey, Schulz (Baylor); Chapman (North Texas State); Germany, Shiveley (New Mexico State); Humphrey (Tulsa); Ricketts (Wichita State); Lott, Sears (Drake); Peacock (Louisville); Schleider, Solis (West Texas State); Giblin, Mitchell, Whitley, Evans, Broussard, M. Johnson (Houston); Milodragovich, Young (Air Force); Fuhriman, Lavarato (Utah State); Flores, Colbert (Lamar); Simmons, Marshall (Texas at Arlington).

The Far West

Pacific Eight

Southern California 10-1

UCLA 10-1

California 6-5

Oregon State 5-6

Stanford 5-6

Washington St. 3-8

Washington 2-9

Oregon 2-9

Western Athletic Conference

Arizona 10-1

Arizona State 8-4

Wyoming 6-5

Utah 6-5

Brigham Young 5-6

New Mexico 4-7

Colorado State 3-8

Texas at El Paso 1-10

Pacific Coast Conference

San Diego State 9-2

San Jose State 9-3

Pacific 6-5

Fresno State 5-7

Long Beach State 4-7

Independents

Idaho 5-6

Hawaii 5-6

Top Players: A. Davis, Haden, McKay, Wood (Southern California); Kuykendall, Clark, Sciarra (UCLA); Muncie, Culpepper (California); Krpalek, White (Oregon State); Stillwell, Donovan (Stanford); Jones, Ostermann (Washington State); Pear, Lloyd (Washington); Lewis, Reynolds (Oregon); Upchurch, Bell (Arizona); Breunig, Owens (Arizona State); Gray (Wyoming); Armstead (Utah); Scheide, Miller (Brigham Young); Akens, Bell (New Mexico); Simpson (Colorado State); Belichesky (Texas at El Paso); Henderson, Ricardo, Jackson (San Diego State); Wasick, Kimball (San Jose State); Harrell, Douglas (Pacific); Murray (Fresno State); Bailey (Long Beach State); Kiilsgaard (Idaho); Laboy, Letz (Hawaii).