Sis! Boom! Ah!

let's hear it for jane lubeck, pride of the oakland raiders

You've Seen Her before--when the action on the field slows down and the NBC cameras pan over to the lively band of pompon girls whooping up enthusiasm for the home team, pro football's Oakland Raiders. She's the brown-eyed blonde with the heart-shaped face, and you may have wondered who she is, what she's like--and how she'd look out of that Raiderette outfit. Well, sports fans, meet Jane Lubeck. She's 19, lives in Lafayette, California, plans to transfer from Diablo Valley College to Berkeley this winter and has been a Raiderette three years. "I didn't tell them I was only 16 when I tried out," she says. We'd never have guessed, either.