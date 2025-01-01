The Off-Campus Look

obviously, coming on like a joe college cliché isn't what today's undergrad is all about

It's Matriculation Time, the start of another college year. At semester's end, of course, there will be exams--thick books to read in a hurry and all that. Which will necessitate a few personal appearances in the halls of learning. But that's many moons away; in the meantime, there's a lot of extracurricular living to do--both off campus and on. So our fashion story follows two undergrad couples through a variety of nonscholastic situations. It should come as no surprise that the guys no longer dress like Joe College. That's because, assuming that you haven't entered a military academy, anything--suits or sweaters, denims or tweeds--is cool in the groves of academe this year. What could be simpler than that?