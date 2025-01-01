Spec-Tacular

Throughout most of recorded history, it's been a pretty dismal scene for those poor young things who were cursed with some sort of myopia or other. Glasses! Better leprosy. All the bespectacled girls we knew seemed to kind of give up in about fourth grade, studied their brains out and probably eventually married some adoring optician. If one wanted to socialize at all, it was a good idea to leave the horn-rims at home and bump into chairs all night. But not too long ago, all that changed. Glasses became glamorous and fun. Gloria Steinem showed up on talk shows wearing aviators' and looked terrific. And now? Well, gentlemen, feast your eyes on all that surrounds you here and realize how shortsighted you've been.