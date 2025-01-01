Janice Raymond, Miss December, 1974

Janice Raymond is going places. We mean that both literally and figuratively, since she's been accepted as a Jet Bunny on the Big Bunny, Hugh M. Hefner's customized DC-9--the world's most opulent private plane--and, at presstime, was about to begin training for her new job. Being a Jet Bunny will give Janice a break from her regular duties at the Los Angeles Playboy Club. She's been a Bunny for just over a year, and though she works only several evenings a week serving cocktails and food to keyholders, she finds it "hard work." That's partly because the statuesque 23-year-old has to fend off endless questions about her size: "Every single night, somebody will say, 'Can I ask you a personal question?' And I just say, 'I'm five, ten-flat-footed.' Am I uptight about being tall? Well, I used to be, in high school--but not now." Janice had no hesitation about becoming a Bunny; she had been driving a minibus at L.A.'s International Airport, taking customers to their rent-a-cars. "It was 40 hours a week, and I just drove in circles all day." But rent-a-cars are a thing of the past for Janice and she revels in the California lifestyle. It's about a 20-minute drive from the L.A. Club to the Playa del Rey apartment Janice shares with a girlfriend. On rainy days, she may busy herself about the pad, but if the sun's out, Janice--who majored in physical education at Long Beach State--is more likely to be found water-skiing or riding a bike around the beach. Or at a car race, such as the Riverside Grand Prix or the California 500. She's been watching the cars all her life, since her father--who moved the family to the States from their native England when Janice was about two--was a mechanic for Stirling Moss, Phil Hill and other auto-racing stars. Janice still has relatives in Britain; earlier this year, she spent a month, with her aunt and uncle in Lancashire. "The countryside was gorgeous," she reports. "The people were more down-to-earth than they are in Los Angeles, and life was generally slower. It was really good, in a way. But, to tell the truth. I'd rather stay in California; as far as I'm concerned, this is Utopia." Looking at Janice, we'd be inclined to agree.