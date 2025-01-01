The Erotic World of Salvador Dali

S Alvador Dali. Surrealist genius of limp clocks and moonlit deserts. Having commissioned Dali to compose these photographic surrealities, we sent Staff Photographer Pompeo Posar to Dali's Mediterranean villa in the small Spanish village of Cadaqués. Upon arriving, he was ushered to a poolside throne. Dali rose, offered his hand and began yelling "Butterfly! Butterfly!" A bemused Posar returned the greeting and they became a loud duet, pumping clasped hands and shouting cheerfully "Butterfly! Butterfly!" The shooting itself was both businesslike and bizarre. When Dali emerged from his house, his gaggle of worshipers and protégés bowed, chanting "Master! Master!" He acknowledged them with an imperial wave and got down to work.

Jail set up each shot, based on his preliminary sketches, while issuing supervisory commands. The villagers congregated on the surrounding hilltops as word spread through the town. It was quite an event--for Cadaqués and for Playboy. We asked Dali what these compositions meant. He replied, "The meaning of my work is the motivation that is of the purest--money. What I did for Playboy is very good and your payment is equal to the task." We think we got our money's worth.